STONEHAM — The Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey team kicked off the 2022-23 season this week, unveiling a new look roster that is largely comprised of freshmen skaters and with that, an irrepressible enthusiasm and outlook for the endeavor ahead.
Last year, due to diminished interest and lack of recruits, the futures of the girl’s hockey programs at both Stoneham and Wilmington high school were uncertain. Facing cancellation, school officials met to discuss options. The obvious choice was to follow the example of nearby Peabody, North Reading, and Lynnfield, a trio of communities that a decade ago, resolved a similar shortfall by launching a cooperative format. The combined team, made up of former rivals, overcame obstacles and has since enjoyed great success.
The same could be said for Stoneham and Wilmington. Admittedly, the girls from each program did not get along in the early days. Literally overnight, the former adversaries were asked to recast themselves as teammates. Co-coaches John Lapiana, of Wilmington, and Cassandra Connolly, of Stoneham, were tasked with not only preparing the players for the rigors of the season ahead but also melding two distinct hockey teams into one.
“That first summer as a cooperative team, we did strength and conditioning just to get the girls familiar with each other,” recalled Lapiana. “We wanted to create the team and the team bond.”
The efforts of Lapiana and Connolly yielded results. Last year, Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey wrapped up the regular season with a respectable 9-12-1 overall mark and qualified for the MIAA Division 1 Tournament. Entering the post-season as the No. 22 seed in a field of 32 teams, Stoneham-Wilmington upset No. 11 Methuen/Tewksbury in the opening round, 2-1. No. 6 Shrewsbury proved too much, however. Stoneham-Wilmington suffered a 5-1 defeat and saw their tournament run and season come to a close.
“This year, there’s much more a sense of community,” said Lapiana, when asked if he and Connolly had fully eliminated the friction between the teams, now in their second year. “There’s much more a sense of one group and one team.”
As the current season gets underway, there is an obvious desire to run deeper into the playoffs and perhaps, pay a visit to the Boston Garden to vie for a State Championship.
“I think we’re going to do an amazing job this year,” said Wilmington senior forward Katelin Halley, who contributed four goals and six assists last season. “Overall, I think we’re going to be really good, hopefully good enough to have a chance to go to the Garden.”
Senior Co-captain Gabby Daniels, whose offensive output last year consisted of five goals and three assists, echoed the sentiment regarding the post-season.
“In our first year, our teams didn’t really like each other,” said Daniels. “Before we came together as a team, I never would have imagined it could happen. Now we all work so well together which I think will have an impact and get this team to the Garden.”
Out of the gate, Stoneham-Wilmington has a proven goaltender at their disposal in Wilmington junior Maddie Sainato. Fundamentally sound and focused, Sainato was often the difference in close contests.
“Maddie is the backbone of this team and as much as I hate to admit it, she kept us in many games,” said Lapiana. “We should be able to scheme better and play better and limit the number of clean shots on net. We work toward that and we practice that but the bottom line is some shots are going to make it to the net and Maddie gets most of them.”
“Stoneham didn’t have a goalie when we first came here,” said Daniels. “Maddie helped out. She’s so strong in net and gets better every day.”
Defensively, Lapiana and Connolly will turn to the youth of the program, namely six new freshman including five Stoneham-based players and one hailing from Wilmington.
“They’re a really great group of kids,” said Lapiana. “They’re eager to learn, they’re all ears, and they’re doing all the right things. They absorb everything at practices. They’re listening and watching everything we draw up.”
Top-scorer Lily MacKenzie, of Wilmington, accounted for 21 goals and seven assists last year as a sophomore and now a year older, will be expected to improve on that production. From the Stoneham side of the roster, Ava Krasco (5 goals, 16 assists) returns as a senior and will lend her ample speed to the mix.
Beyond the top skaters, there is a lack of offensive productivity. This group needs to ramp up their attack and find in their ranks, a few more players with a knack for finding the net. Last year, Stoneham-Wilmington suffered six one-goal defeats.
“We have girls from both towns who can score goals,” said Lapiana. “Here’s the thing – everybody needs to score. Everybody needs to move pucks and bodies to the net. I don’t care if it goes in off their helmet, their shin pads, or their skates, as long as the puck ends up in the back of the net.”
Stoneham-Wilmington opened their season in Belmont last night (results in after press time) and will travel to face Woburn on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“I would say that we over-achieved last year and I expect no less this year,” said Lapiana. “I expect all of our teams to over-achieve. Anyone can beat the teams that you’re better than. We need to beat the teams that are better than us.”
