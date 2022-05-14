BURLINGTON — And the No. 1 hits keep on coming.
For the second year in a row, the Wilmington High School Girls Outdoor Track-and-Field team captured the Middlesex League Freedom Division League Championship title, by going perfect on the season at 5-0 with Tuesday's 89-47 thumping over Burlington.
Last year's title was the first in program history, and now it's two consecutive titles, which also comes a week after winning the program's first ever Division 4 State Relay Championship title.
"Winning the (league) title was one of the goals we set for the team back at the beginning of the season. So far we have accomplished two of our team goals by winning the D4 Relays and then winning the league title today," said first-year head coach Joe Patrone. "This like everything we have done this season has been a total team effort. These girls help each other out and if someone has a day where they do not do well, someone else is there to pick it up.
"These girls are willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win, even if it means running an event that they do not usually run. Angie (Zaykovskaya) has stepped up in the last few meets and run the 400-meter hurdles which is a tough event that not many people like to run. She has done well and has the second fastest time in our division of the league in that event. So many of the girls have stepped up throughout the season to help the team win and I am just very proud of all of them and glad to be a part of their success."
In Tuesday's meet, the usual suspects all had big days, but certainly the star of the day belongs to sophomore Kyla Kelley.
"A standout performer was Kyla Kelley. This is her first season of track and today she won the two mile, finished second in the discus, and finished third in the shot put," said Patrone.
Kelley was clocked at 14:22.5 in the two-mile and then threw the discus 72-01 an the shot put 24-04.50.
As for the "usual suspects" that group included Celia Kulis, Sarah LaVita and Kaitlyn Doherty, who combined to score 33.25 points on the day, while Kelley scored nine, meaning four girls combined to score 42 of the team's 89 points.
Kulis tied for first place in the high jump clearing 5-0, won the 100-meter hurdles at 15.4 seconds and finished in second in the long jump with a personal best leap of 16-6. LaVita won both the javelin (105-01) and discus (91-00) and Doherty won the 100 (13.0), the triple jump (34-01.25) and was part of the winning 4x100 relay team along with Madi Mulas, her sister Alison Doherty and Molly MacDonald, who ran a combined time of 52.5 seconds.
Mulas also picked up a third in the long jump with a personal record of 16-03. MacDonald was also third in the 200 at 28.1 seconds and Ali Doherty was second in the 200 at 27.9 seconds.
Two others placed in two events each with Mollie Osgood ending in a tie for first in the high jump at 5-0 and she was also third in the 100-meter hurdles at 18.8 seconds and then Kayla Flynn was third in both the high jump (4-10) and triple jump (30-10).
The other first places came from Shea Cushing in the mile at 5:37.3, Amanda Broussard in the 400 at 61.8 seconds and then the 4x400 relay team of Emily Grace, Addy Hunt, Broussard and Zaykovskaya with a combined time of 4:36.0. In addition, Grace was second in the 400 at 63.4, Hunt was second in the 800 with a personal best time of 2:25.9 and Zaykovskaya was second in the 400-meter hurdles with a personal best time of 71 seconds.
Rounding out the scoring included Alli Ganley, who was second in the javelin throwing 86-01 and Hannah Bryson, who was third in the mile at 5:55.9.
Last Tuesday, Wilmington improved to 4-0 on the season with a close, back-and-forth battle with Melrose. The Wildcats came out on top 74-62, thanks to some unusual chain of events towards the end of the meet.
After Melrose had won the 4x400 relay race, there were six field events left and the 'Cats needed 24 points to clinch the victory. The see-saw battle started when Kulis won the long jump at 15-8.50. That followed with LaVita winning the javelin, throwing 100-11, including beating the same Melrose girl who beat her out by throwing 115-feet at last weekend's state relay race.
After that, Wilmington picked up a third place finish from MacDonald in the javelin (85-1) before Wilmington took first and third in the shot put behind LaVita (31-11) and Kelley, who had a personal best throw of 24-10.
That set up the high jump, which proved to be the deciding factor.
"The high jump was a very competitive event as each team had three girls that have cleared 5-0 or higher this season. It was getting dark and cold and we were jumping under the lights. At 4-10, two of the Melrose girls made it on their first attempt while Mollie Osgood and Celia (Kulis) made it on their second attempt and Kayla Flynn made it on her third attempt. Going into 5-0, Melrose had first and second and we were in third. Mollie then came through with a big first attempt clearance at 5-0 while one Melrose girl made it on her second attempt and the other Melrose girl made it on her third. Celia and Kayla went out at 5-0. None of the three girls were able to clear 5-2 and so Mollie finished first on misses and they took second and third."
That gave Wilmington the lead and with one event left, all they needed was at least a second place finish to seal the win.
"At this point we needed two points to guarantee the victory and once again Kyla Kelley came through with a personal best in the discus of 71-1 to place second with Isabelle Puccio placing third, throwing 68-0. This put us over the top and Kaitlyn Doherty finished things up with a second place finish in the triple jump with 33-1.50."
In the running events, first places were earned by Zaykovskaya in the 400-meter hurdles (72.2), Kulis in the 100-meter hurdles (14.5), Kaitlyn Doherty in the 100 (12.8), Broussard in the 400 (60.6), MacDonald in the 200 (27.2), Cushing outkicked her opponent in the last 100 meters to win the two-mile at 11:55.8 and then the 4x100 relay team of Alison and Kaitlyn Doherty with MacDonald and Mulas came in at 51.8 seconds.
Ali Doherty (13.1 in the 100) and Hunt (2:27.5 in the 800) added second places, while taking thirds included Zaykovskaya in the 800 (2:32.8), Brown in the mile (5:57.9), Grace in the 400 (63.3) and Mulas in the 100 (13.5).
On Saturday, a handful of athletes participated in the annual Weston Twilight Meet and had some exceptional results. Kulis won the 100-meter hurdles, re-breaking her own school record with a time of 14.80 seconds, while she also beat out Westford Academy's Meghan Frazee, the Globe's reigning Athlete of the Year from the winter season. Kulis also tied for eighth in the high jump, clearing 4-10.
Kaitlyn Doherty re-broke her own school record in the triple jump, taking fifth at 35-04.50. She was also seventh in the 100 at 13.21 seconds.
LaVita had another big day as she was fourth in the javelin at 106-07 and was fifth in both shot put (33-03) and discus (103-11). Osgood was fourth in the high jump (5-0) and Flynn was also in a tie for eighth in the high jump at 4-10.
The Town Crier will have more on the league championship title in next week’s edition.
