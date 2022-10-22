BARNSTABLE — After cruising to the team's fourth win to start the season and keep the undefeated record going, the Wilmington High School Girls Cross-Country team had two days off from meets, before going back at it on Saturday, competing at the Glennon Twilight Invitational held at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds.
Across the board every member of the team all had personal bests and all ran their hearts out during the unique night meet. By far the best performance of the meet belonged to sophomore Addy Hunt. In the varsity race, she finished 12th overall at 19:16.2, which is the fastest time on a certified 5K course by any Wilmington girl in program history, previously overtaking the top spot from Callie O'Connell back ten years ago in 2012, according to head coach Joe Patrone.
“We had decided to run our girls together (in the varsity race) even though Addy and Charlotte (Kiley) could have run in the sophomore race,” said Patrone. “We wanted to see how we would fare as a team against some of the schools that we will see at the state meet. Addy laced 15th in a time of 19:16.2.”
Crossing the finish line behind Hunt was junior Hannah Bryson, who was 21st at 19:40.8, breaking the 20-minute mark for the first time in her career and eighth grader Charlotte Kiley was 24th at 20:00.9.
“These three girls earned medals for their efforts as they finished in the top 25 of their race. Just missing out on a medal was senior Mallory Brown who was 27th in 20:15.4,” said Patrone. Rounding out for the Wildcats was junior Mia Stryhalaleck who was 79th in 22:26.7.
Wilmington finished fourth as a team with 131 points behind Holliston (39 points), East Greenwich, RI (79 points), and Nashoba (125 points).
In the freshmen 2.1 mile race, Bella Zaya was 86th at 16:55.8 and Cayley Israelson – coming back from injury – placed 121st at a time of 18:41.8.
“Both our (girls and boys) varsity teams ran well as our goal is for both the boys and girls to qualify for the All-State Meet at the end of the season. All of the runners continue to improve as we move towards the tough meets at the end of the season,” said Patrone.
Last Wednesday, the girls improved their record to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Freedom Division with a 17-38, victory over Burlington. Hunt again led the way as she covered the course in 18:29.0. Bryson was second at 19:15.0, followed by Charlotte Kiley (19:46.0), and Mallory Brown (20:23.0). Mia Stryhalaleck was seventh overall 7th at 22:47.0, followed by Zaya, who finished 11th in 26:00.0.
On Tuesday, Wilmington was back competing in the Middlesex League Freedom Division and posted a 24-33 victory over Melrose to improve to 5-0 on the season. Hunt led the way again as she took first overall and broke the course record previously set last year by her buddy Shea Cushing. Hunt crossed the line at 19:11, two seconds better than Cushing's time.
Coming in behind Hunt included Bryson, who was second at 19:36, Kiley, who was fourth at 20:14, Brown, who was fifth at 20:45, Stryhalaleck, who was 13th at 23:18, Zaya, who was 23rd at 26:26 and Israelson, who was 27th at 31:42.
“Hannah just keeps getting better and better each time out. Mallory in her first race on our course ran a great race as she outkicked a Melrose girl in the last 100 meters of the race,” said Patrone.
Both the girls and the boys conclude the regular season with a home meet on Tuesday against Wakefield starting at 4 pm.
