BURLINGTON — Last Wednesday, the Wilmington High School Boys' Soccer team defeated Burlington, 1-0, which gave the team its first win of the season. Just a few minutes before the first half ended, Rocco Scalfani sent a free kick deep into the Red Devil's end and captain Ryan Clarke was able to get to the ball and bury it home for what turned out to be the lone goal of the game.
"It was a real good win," said Steve Scanlon, who also won his 200th game as head coach. "We got the goal and then later in the second half we started to fade a bit, but we were able to hang on. The four backs, Patrick O'Mahony, Taylor Padlusky, Jason Berube and Patrick Xavier all had real strong games."
Berube was added to the team recently after transferring from Central Catholic. He filled in for Alex Fitzler, a talented defender who is out for several weeks with a knee injury.
After notching that victory, Scanlon thought and hoped the team would continue with that momentum two days later when the 'Cats traveled to Wakefield to take on a winless club.
"I was very happy with the win and especially the effort from the Burlington game but then Friday I was really disappointed with the effort," said Scanlon. "We came out very flat, gave up three goals in the first 15 minutes and all three were preventable goals. It was a hot day, but we were just flat right from the start of the game. They scored two goals in the first six minutes and that's a very tough way to start a game."
Wilmington faced Stoneham on Wednesday night with results not known as of presstime. This game featured the annual home-and-home doubleheader 'Kick Cancer Fundraiser' games along with the Wilmington and Stoneham girls teams, who started the tradition before the two boys' teams joined recently.
This will mark the eighth year that Wilmington and Stoneham High School girls' soccer programs have partnered to raise awareness and funds in honor of breast cancer patients.
During the first three years, the funds went to the Susan G. Komen for a Cure Foundation. For the last four years the funds have gone to Wilmington's own Hope and Friendship Metastatic Breast Cancer Foundation, a non-profit volunteer organization enhancing the lives of men and women with metastatic (stage IV) breast cancer and their families in the North Shore, Merrimack Valley, and Southern NH areas.
Hope and Friendship supports metastatic breast cancer-specific research and offers all of their programs and services at no cost – hopeandfriendship.org.
After that contest, Wilmington will host a very good Watertown team at the North School on Friday beginning at 4:15 pm, before traveling to Melrose on Wednesday for a 5:30 pm contest.
