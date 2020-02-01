LEXINGTON – It was a mixed bag of results for the Wilmington High School boys hockey team this past week. The Wildcats played an impressive all-around game in a 4-0 win over a solid Division 1 team in Medford last Wednesday, before losing 5-2 to another D1 foe Lexington on Saturday night.
The 1-1 week puts Wilmington at 7-6-1 and the team needs five points in its last six games to qualify for post-season the regular way but that certainly won't be easy with Woburn, Melrose, Burlington, Wakefield, Stoneham and Tewksbury.
Burlington is the No. 2 ranked team in Division 1 North with Woburn at No. 9 and Tewksbury is ranked No. 1 in Division 2 North and have been red-hot over the last month led by a terrific first line.
If Wilmington can't secure 20 points and get into the tournament the conventional way, it can still get in with one win against Stoneham/Wakefield or Tewksbury and would qualify under the Sullivan Rule for the second straight year. That way would not be ideal for the 'Cats, who would then get one of the top ranked teams in the first round of the tournament.
“Going forward, every game takes on more importance as we try to qualify," said head coach Steve Scanlon. "We will need to play disciplined hockey for three periods against other teams that are also trying to qualify. Mental toughness will be a vital tool for us down the stretch."
In the win over Medford, senior assistant captain Christian Robarge figured in all four goals, netting two and assisting in both Riley Fitzgerald's goals. He also had an assist, while Joe Hill had two assists and captain Jared Venezia had one. Goalie Sam Cedrone picked up his second shut out of the season as he turned away all 24 shots he faced.
Saturday's loss to Lexington was just an ugly game from start to finish. The refs called 26 total penalties and throughout all of that mess, the Minutemen scored three short-handed goals, and also added two power play goals. Wilmington fought back from a 2-0 deficit with Venezia scoring a power play goal on an assist from Matt Pendenza and then Robarge scored on helpers from CJ Petrie and Venezia, before Lexington scored the next three.
The Minutemen held a 39-27 shot advantage and starting goalie Anthony Cuozzo was back in the net after missing time as he was ill, and he made 34 saves.
Wilmington faced Woburn on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime, and then will be at the Stoneham Rink on Saturday to face Melrose for a 6:00 pm start.
