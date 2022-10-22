BURLINGTON – If you have that 'the glass is half-empty outlook', than you can easily point out that the Wilmington High School Football team trailed Burlington by 34 points just 4:04 into the third quarter.
If you have 'the glass is half-full' outlook, what you saw in the fourth quarter was pretty incredible. The 'Cats, without a win this season and trailing by five touchdowns, made an incredible comeback, scoring the game's last four touchdowns to cut the deficit to six points with 33 seconds left. A last second onside kick was recovered by the Red Devils, who escaped a complete second half collapse with a 41-35 victory.
Wilmington (0-6) could have easily packed it in for the night – and for the season – but didn't. Instead they picked up the pieces and scored several long touchdowns to crawl back into the game, still against the Red Devils' (3-3) first string defense.
While the wins may not be there, certainly character, heart and desire was displayed by the entire 'Cats team.
“Proud of the way our kids fought in this game until the end. To be down 41-7 at one point in the third and then to have had a chance at the end says a lot about the character of the group,” said head coach Craig Turner. “I thought our older guys really played their tails off, I challenged them last week and made no secrets about it. We needed better from our seniors and juniors and I think aside from the obvious slow start, those kids responded and played with a great deal of effort and heart so it’s hard not to be happy with the effort and attitude.”
This game featured 11 touchdowns and 945 yards of total offense. Burlington finished with 480 yards, including 301 in the air as quarterback Anthony Gerrior connected on 11-of-14 passes for 301 yards and had three touchdown passes to Ryan Brooks for 46 yards, John Melo from 19 yards out and Charlie Hanafin on a 51-yard strike.
“Obviously the secondary struggles continue but as much as you can look at the secondary and blame them for giving up some of those big passes, I think you have to look towards our front seven as well,” said Turner. “We’re not really generating any pressure on the quarterback and we’ve made it pretty easy on some people to just sit back there and throw on us.
“We preach team defense all the time around here and that’s just something we need to continue to work at. I need to try some different things too with the scheme because what we’re doing just isn’t working for us, so I’ll take my share of the blame as well. Certainly a lot of that falls on me - and I told the kids that. We’ll get it fixed.”
Brooks scored the game's first touchdown and then his teammates Mike Damato and Joseph Pollard followed with TD runs of 13 and 6 yards. The two of them combined for 174 rushing yards and three scores. It was 21-0 before Wilmington's offense struck with Michael Lawler scoring on a 1-yard run with 4:30 left in the second quarter. That score was set up by Owen Cushing's fumble recovery coming on a Red Devils' punt.
Burlington responded with a short 6-play, 70-yard drive which included two pass completions, the first of 26 yards and then the 19-yarder to Melo to make it 28-7 at the break.
It took just three plays into the third quarter before Burlington scored again. A 26-yard run opened things and two plays later, Gerrior found Hanafin open for a 51-yard strike and the kick made it 35-7 just 1:17 into the third quarter.
Wilmington followed with a three-and-out, and Burlington responded with a 4-play, 57-yard scoring drive capped off with a 10-yard run by Damato.
Seven scrimmage plays later, Wilmington's Dempsey Murphy recovered a fumble, giving the 'Cats the ball on the Burlington 46. On the first play, Peter LeBlanc darted to his left and went untouched for a 54-yard TD. The rush conversion failed and it was a 41-13 game with 3:49 left in the third.
Burlington managed a first down but then was forced to punt and the 'Cats took over on their own 5 yard line. Again on the first play from scrimmage, LeBlanc took a hand-off and went through the middle of the Red Devils' defense all the way down for a 95-yard score. Again the rush failed and it was a 41-19 game with 9:27 to go.
Wilmington's defense bent was didn't break on the next series. Burlington managed two first downs and moved the ball to the 'Cats 8, but Damato was stuffed at the line of scrimmage to give the ball back to Wilmington.
For the third straight time, Wilmington scored on first down as quarterback Jacob Roque found Lawler opened for a quick pass, and he turned it into a 92-yard touchdown after outracing several defenders. Roque ran in the conversion and suddenly it was a two touchdown game with 2:43 to go.
Burlington was held to a three-and-out and Wilmington took over on its own 39 with 1:19 to go. After a screen pass to Lawler went for 16 yards, Roque connected with Brett Ebert for a 34-yard completion. Two plays later, LeBlanc scored on an 11-yard TD run, before Roque ran in the conversion to make it 41-35 with 33 seconds left.
“We showed that we can be a potent offense. And I still don’t think we’ve scratched the surface of what we’re capable of offensively,' said Turner. “But we’ve got to continue to work to find a way to get off to better starts. For whatever reason, we just continue to find ourselves in these big holes.
“I thought LeBlanc had a great game at (the) wing (back position). He had some really big runs for us which was great to see him get going in that regard because it had been a struggle as of late to get him some running room. When we do, Peter has some giddy up and you saw that twice tonight as he out ran their defense.”
Roque finished the game completing 6-of-17 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns. LeBlanc had 168 rushing yards on ten carries, including the three touchdowns. Lawler had 150 scrimmage yards, including four catches for 109 yards and 10 carries for 41 yards. Wilmington finished with 365 total yards of offense.
“Lawler and Roque had some big plays in the passing game that got us back into it as well. Our passing game continues to improve which is big for us. I think we’re finally at a point where I feel comfortable throwing it,' said Turner. “And that’ll help us big time as we continue in the second half of the season. Throwing it more and on early downs will open up our running game. So I expect that to continue to improve.”
The 'Cats climb up hill doesn't get any easier over the next two weeks, hosting Stoneham this Friday before going to Wakefield a week from Friday.
Stoneham is 5-1 and ranked No. 2 in Division 6 and beat Watertown at the buzzer, 28-24, and Wakefield is 6-0 and were ranked No. 7 in Division 3 before beating Woburn, 21-13.
“We have two very difficult games remaining in the season starting this week with Stoneham (and then Wakefield the following week),” said Turner. “We’ll be leaning on our veterans again this week, we’ll need them to show up and lead like they did in the second half. If we continue to do that I believe we’ll improve and give ourselves a better chance at getting a win. Focus for us remains on staying out of that early hole. If we can stay away from that and pick up some early momentum, I think you’ll see this group start to play with some confidence.”
