WILMINGTON – Prior to last Friday night, the last time the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team had taken the court, they had blown a ten-point fourth lead to Arlington on Tuesday night, before losing 32-30 in overtime after not scoring any points in the extra session.
It may have been their worst performance of the season, leaving Wildcats coach Jessica Robinson frustrated with her team’s effort down the stretch.
Fast forward to last Friday night at Cushing Gymnasium when the Wildcats hosted Middlesex League rival Burlington, heading into the game with a depleted roster of only eight players, with four players out due to COVID protocols. It was a game that had potential to end in a blowout victory for the Red Devils.
But instead, the eight Wildcats who were able to suit up gave one of their best efforts of the season against Burlington and star senior Alyvia Pena. While the Wildcats came up just short in their quest for a victory, falling by a score of 47-46, there was no doubting their effort in this one as each player who saw action gave it everything they had right up until final buzzer.
The game was close throughout, with the largest lead of the game being six points by Burlington late in the game, but for much of the game the lead was no more than two or three points for either team.
“I thought tonight was a complete turnaround from what we put out there Tuesday night,” Robinson said. “The effort was one hundred and ten percent the entire game. We worked our butts off, but unfortunately we came up a little short.”
The Wildcats were led by several outstanding efforts on the night, particularly from junior Jessica Collins and seniors Rita Roche and Olivia Spizuoco.
Collins led the Wildcats with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Spizuoco had 12 points and nine rebounds and Roche chipped in with 11 points.
The action in the first quarter was back and forth for the entire eight minutes, with Wilmington jumping to a quick 5-0 lead before Burlington responded with seven straight points by Pena to take a 7-5 lead. Pena would in fact, score the first nine points of the game for the Red Devils, giving them a 9-7 lead with 2:40 left in the quarter.
The Wildcats would eventually lead 12-9 at the end of the quarter after consecutive baskets by Spizuoco to close out the frame. Spizuoco, normally known as a defensive specialist for the Wildcats, had it going offensively as well in this one with her 12 points, while also doing her best to contain Pena, who did score a game high 24 points was held mostly in check after her early outburst.
“Liv knew we needed scoring and she stepped up. She was making the right cuts to the basket, and was not afraid to put the ball on the floor and attack,” Robinson said. “I thought she did a great job with that, on top of having to stick with their best player defensively.”
The teams spent most off the second quarter trading baskets, although Burlington did jump out to a 19-14 lead at one point. Collins, however, got the Wildcats right back in the game, scoring five of the final six points of the half, including a three-pointer with 48 seconds left to send the teams to the break with Burlington holding a slim 20-19 lead.
Burlington maintained their slim lead, taking a 32-29 advantage into the fourth quarter. They led 37-32 nearly midway through the quarter, but a basket by Spizuoco, followed by a three pointer by Collins tied the game at 37-37 with 4:30 left in the game.
Roche kept the Wildcats in the game later in the quarter with a terrific shot to pull her team within 42-41 with 2:50 left in the game. It was the second such difficult shot Roche had hit in the game to go along with one in the first quarter, where she fired up a shot from outside the lane that was almost a line drive, only to see it swish through the net for two points.
“We call that the Rita Rocket Shot, where it’s like no, no, no, yes!,” Robinson joked. “She played very well for us and came through with some big shots.”
The Wildcats unfortunately would get no closer, as Burlington would eventually extend their lead to 47-41 in the final minute before Roche came up with another big shot to make it 47-43 with ten seconds left, followed by a three-pointer from half court by Collins at the buzzer to account for the 47-46 final.
The Wildcats fell to Lexington, 57-48 on Tuesday night, putting their record to 4-6. Shay Bresnahan led the way with 13 points and seven rebounds, Olivia Spizuoco chipped in with 11 points and six steals, and Alle Delgenio added nine points.
Wilmington faced Amesbury on Wednesday night with results not known as of presstime and then will host Woburn on Friday, before going to Belmont on Tuesday.
