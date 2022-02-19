TEWKSBURY – Considering the fact that the Wilmington High School Wrestling team had no representatives in five weight classes, and didn't finish in last place during Saturday's Division 3 North Sectional Championship Meet is pretty impressive.
That's because the guys who did compete, put forth incredible efforts, to help the Wildcats finish 8th out of 13 teams, which included crowning two champions, while two other wrestlers placed fifth, and two others won one match each in the tournament.
“I'm so happy with being back here with this program and also coaching these fine young gentlemen,” said first-year head coach Peter Mitchell, eluding to the fact that he was a 20-year assistant before taking a few years off. “We have a lot of green guys, meaning they were new to the sport. They are just a tough, tough group.
“We worked them so hard. Every day we would have them run two or three miles before practice even started. It's back to the old days of hard work, and they are in the weight room just about every day. You can see it on the guys, their strength and determination is just unbelievable. As a coach, I just could not be any prouder of this group of kids.”
The highlights came from the two champions, senior Luke Vitale at 126 pounds and sophomore Julien Cella at 138 pounds but besides the two of them, seniors Jack Rooney (170) and Marcello Misuraca (182) both finished in fifth.
Rooney lost his first match to Michael Ambliais of Danvers by pin at 2:15. From there he won his next two, pinning Brendan Fleming at 2:51 and then winning a 12-6 decision over Nashoba Tech's Declan Lopez.
After getting pinned in the first period by Melrose's Pedro Ribeiro, Rooney was losing in last match, before coming back for a big pin of Jayden Torres of Triton at the 4:49 mark to take fifth.
“This Division 3 North section is tough, just a real tough sectional. You can just see the quality of teams here and for Jack to take fifth place as a first-year wrestler is just a compliment to his work ethic and his natural athletic ability,” said Mitchell.
Misuraca also lost his first match to Watertown's Jesse Cavarretta by a 16-4 decision. From there, he won his next two matches, a forfeit win and then a 12-0 decision over Triton Regional's Tyler Nason. After that, Misuraca was defeated by Burlington's Marcus Tocci by pin, only to come back and pin Cavarretta — the same person who put him in the consolation bracket — by a pin at the 2:48 mark.
“At the beginning of the season, Marcello was not one of our captains. He was one of the captains on the football team and his leadership here with us just shined through and what a great job this kid has done,” said Mitchell. “He's really if you think about it, a second-year wrestler and competes in a pretty tough weight class here. He's been the one kid who we have relied on whether it be bumping him up a weight class (or filling in wherever we needed).
“He's just an outstanding student-athlete, who will be going to Norwich University and playing football for them. He's just an outstanding young man, just to coach and to have on this team. I'm very proud of him.”
Braedon Almas (132) went 1-2 with a 9-8 win over Domenic Karpenko of Triton Regional, as did Mohaned Said at 160, including a 14-6 decision over Dustin Fournier of North Middlesex Regional. Brian Duggan (145), Adam LeBlanc (152) and Dempsey Murphy (285) all finished 0-2.
Vitale and Cella automatically advance to this weekend's Division 3 State Meet to be held in Fitchburg starting Friday at 11 am and concluding Saturday at 10:30 am. Both Rooney and Misuraca will serve as alternates.
Besides Rooney and Misuraca, the other senior members of the team who had their seasons and careers come to an end include Aryan Bhateja, Nicholas Doyle, Duggan, Yvenson Jeanty, LeBlanc and Adam Lopez.
The only junior who returns next year is Joe Kullman, who is currently recovering from shoulder surgery.
