WRENTHAM – On Saturday, both the Wilmington High School girls and boys cross-country teams participated in the annual Frank Kelley Invitational Meet which was held at the Wrentham Development Course. There were a number of different races depending on age groups, and in the end, the 'Cats had a tremendous day as nine different athletes came away with medals, including eight from the girls team.
“It is great to have invitationals back on the schedule, especially this meet (in honor of Wilmington High legend Frank Kelley),” said WHS coach Brian Schell. “It is probably my favorite course that we compete on. We use this meet in particular to compete in the 3K events to build up better speed earlier in a 5K while working on being stronger in our second mile. The course also brings a great balance of rolling hills that aren't too much this early in the season which is a good experience for the newer athletes.”
In the middle school race, which was a 3K, Charlotte Kiley was fifth overall with a time of 13:05.64 and was followed by Lindsay Broussard, who was 18th at 14:53.34 and Cayley Israelson, who was 22nd at 15:15.31.
“The middle schoolers overall crushed it in their races. The main goal I talked to them about was not stopping to walk at all and none of them did. They all pushed through the whole race and ran well. Charlotte continued where she left off against Arlington and was just strong the entire race. Lindsay and Cayley both had solid races and now we just need to work on consistently pushing this pace as it would lead to huge personal records for the 5K.”
On the boys side, David Dynan was 33rd at 13:33.74 and Conor Burns was 46th at 15:03.98.
“David and Conor also ran well. David has not had much distance training due to injury but has been where he left off last year, so things are looking good. Conor has progressed well given his lack of experience,” said Schell.
At the high school level, there were two different races, Varsity Small School and then a Freshmen/Sophomore race, both 3K in distance. In the varsity race, Shea Cushing was fourth overall with a time of 12:17.83 and she was followed by Olivia Erler, who was 14th at 13:14.34 and Angie Zaykovskaya, who was 45th at 14:52.55.
In the freshmen/sophomore race, Addyson Hunt was fifth overall at 12:21.52, followed by Hannah Bryson, who was 10th at 12:45.69 and Mia Stryhalaleck, who was 64th at 14:39.99.
Kiley, Israelson, Erler, Broussard, Cushing, Hunt and Bryson all came home with medals.
On the boys side, the lone medal came from Jameson Burns as he was 15th in the Freshmen/Sophomore race coming in at 11:07.34. Michael Dynan was 54th at 12:39.55. In the Varsity Small School race, John Ware was 33rd at 11:40.30, followed by Christian Niceforo, who was 50th at 12:22.42 and Zach Weinstein, who was 53rd at 12:38.12.
“Everyone had phenomenal races from freshman to senior. To say any one individual stood out the most would be underestimating the others,” said Schell. “They all had faster splits and ran much more consistent paces for each lap on the course. Given this course is far more difficult than our home course, to see these times this early in the season is a great start. Wilmington's course isn't a very hilly to begin with, so being able to compete at Wrentham was great training and experience for everyone.”
