WILMINGTON – The first-year Wilmington/Bedford Co-Ed/Co-Op Gymnastics team completed its absolutely incredible regular season with two more victories over Melrose and Arlington, putting the team's at 7-1 overall, including a seven-meet win streak to end the season, which is all good enough for second place in the Middlesex League standings.
Monday night's 141.15-131.25 win over Arlington was held on Senior Night. Six gymnasts, including Wilmington's Jenna Danieli and Bedford residents Jaida Edey, Madison Marchionna, Sophia Mola, Tyler Rauch and Sasha Wintner, were honored before the meet.
“Every senior available was out there competing for the team,” said head coach Kristen Hannon. “Sasha Wintner put out an amazing beam routine with a season high 9.45. I am so proud of all of the kids, especially the seniors for working hard all season and every kid on this team stepping up to compete throughout the eight regular season meets.”
Five of the six seniors were in the line-up, as Edey was injured. Danieli competed in three events with scores of 8.4 on the bars, 8.25 on the floor and 7.8 on the vault. Rauch finished with a 7.85 on the vault and a 7.5 on the floor. Marchionna had three impressive performances, with an 8.5 on the bars and 8.2 scores on both the vault and floor exercise. Mola competed in one event, finishing with a 7.3 on the beam, and then Wintner was again impressive competing in the all-around with a 9.45 on the bars, a 9.05 on the floor, an 8.25 on the beam and a 7.95 on the vault.
Besides Wintner and Mola, other scores on the beam included Emily Provost at 9.3, Alexa Graziano at 9.25, Alli Ganley at 8.6 and Mikayla Comeiro at 8.15.
“We had one of our stronger finishes as a team. Most of the team hit their beam routines last night for some Amazing scores,” said Hannon.
Graziano was also tremendous in her other two events, taking a 9.3 on the vault and a 9.2 on the bars. Provost was also equally as good with a 9.35 on the floor and a 9.25 on the bars. Comeiro also added scores of 9.0 on the floor and 8.85 on the bars, while, Keira Warford also competed on the vault and earned a 7.9.
In the 136.3-130.6 win over Melrose held on Friday, Wintner and Comeiro competed in the all-around. Wintner finished with scores of 9.1 on the beam, 8.7 on the bars and floor and then an 8.0 on the vault. Comeiro finished with 8.95 on both the beam and floor, an 8.65 on the bars and an 8.4 on the vault.
Competing in three events was Graziano, who notched tallies of 8.9 on the beam, 8.55 on the bars and 8.15 on the floor, as well as Marchionna and Danieli. Marchionna finished with scores of 8.8 on the floor, 8.2 on the vault and 8.1 on the beam and Danieli picked up an 8.3 on the floor, 8.0 on the beam and 7.9 on the vault.
Other competitors included Rauch finishing with a 7.75 on the vault and 7.2 on the floor, Melanie Perales with am 8.05 on the beam and 7.75 on the bars, Warford with a 7.8 on the vault and Mola with a 6.1 on the bars.
“This competition had some up and downs as we had some of our main competitors out sick and others coming back from injury. They rallied as a team and stepped up for their sixth win of the season! One of the seniors, Tyler Rauch even debuted a new floor routine and skills. We are so proud of this team that went from being two towns coming together, to more like a family,” said Hannon.
Wilmington/Bedford competed in the Middlesex League Championship Meet on Wednesday night with results not known as of presstime.
On Tuesday it was announced that four individuals, Alexa Graziano, Emily Provost, Sasha Wintner and Mikayla Comeiro will compete in the MIAA State Individual Meet.
Graziano qualified on vault, bars, beam and floor event finals. Provost qualified on vault, bars and floor event finals. Wintner qualified on beam and floor event finals and Comeiro qualified on floor event finals.
“This first season is one for the books and we’re excited to see what else this team can accomplish (before it ends),” said Hannon.
SWIMMING
Six combined members of the Wilmington/North Reading Co-Op Boys and Girls Swim-and-Dive team competed at the North Sectional Meet held Sunday in Milford. On the boys side, Wilmington resident Ethan Ryan finished 14th in the 100-breaststroke at 1:04.70, and then he was 21st in the 200-IM at 2:10.97 and both times are good enough for qualify him for the state meet.
On the Girls side, the 200-medley relay team of Maddie Koenig, Kelly Crossan, Nicole Stienmeyer and Melanie Feffer finished 14th at 2:09.23. The 400-freestyle relay team of Steinmeyer, Lauren and Melanie Feffer, and Koenig, finished 16th at 4:07.96. Individually, Koenig was 14th in the 50-free at 26.58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.