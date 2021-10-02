Last week, the Town Crier started a new series, featuring archive anniversary stories on WHS Fall Varsity league championship teams. It started with two stories, the 2011 Girls Soccer and the 2006 WHS Football teams.
Below we turn to Field Hockey, but back in 1956, marking the 65th anniversary of the Lowell Suburban League Championship season. This marked the third of 16 league titles in program history, the first coming in 1938 and followed by the 1954 season. The 16 titles is second most of any program in the school history, trailing boys hockey, which was 17.
The 1956 WHS Field Hockey team was coached by Hall of Famers Alice McCarthy, who we featured earlier this calendar year as part of our “Legendary Coach” series. The captain of the team was Judy Rosselli, while the team's center halfback was Gertrude Cushing, who like McCarthy, is enshrined into the HOF.
The '56 team finished 5-0-1 and scored 13 goals, while giving up one. That one goal came in the team's second game of the season, a 1-1 tie against North Andover, before finishing the last four games without giving up a goal.
The first game of the season was held on October 9th against North Andover and the 'Cats came away with a 1-0 win. Rosselli scored the lone goal.
Then on October 11th, the 'Cats followed up the first win with a 3-0 win over Woburn. In that game, McCarthy was able to get some reserve players into the game including Doreen Sonier, Carol Gray, Bonny Forrest, Wilma Jones and Janice Sparks.
On October 24th, the 'Cats tied North Andover 1-1 as Ruth Ann Sullivan scored the lone goal. In that game, Rosselli played left halfback, Betsy Barry was at center, Ruth Ann Sullivan was at right inner, Marguerite Orne was at left inner, Gwen Fisher was the goalie, Cushing was at center halfback, Marion Dawson was at right wing, Dawn Iverson was at left fullback, Joanne Page was at right halfback, Virginia Dawson was at left wing, and Judy Iverson was at right fullback.
According to the Wilmington Crusader, also playing in the game included team Manager Carol McKay, as well as Carole Fuller, Margaret Daly, Jackie Ashworth, Regina Klements, Joan Currier, Ann Marie Sullivan and Virginia Carpenter.
The other victories came against Woburn the second time and two against Billerica.
Following that 1956 league championship season, the program didn't win another one until 1971 and that was followed with banner seasons from 1973, '74, '75, '76, '77, '80, '81, '82, '85, '87, '88 and '96.
