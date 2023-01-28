MIDDLETON — Just when it seemed as if the Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey team might suffer a loss to Bishop-Fenwick last Wednesday night, they engineered a dramatic come-from-behind rally and in doing so, avoided back-to-back defeats.
Trailing 3-1 after two periods of hockey, Stoneham-Wilmington came storming back with four unanswered in the third to claim the thrilling win and improve to 8-3 overall. Bishop-Fenwick, meanwhile, fell to 4-5 with the last-minute loss.
Leading the charge, which took place entirely within the final six-minutes of the game, was Wilmington senior Lily MacKenzie, who added her third hat trick of the season and currently leads the team with 15-goals and six assists.
“Last year, in the first game of the season, we came here and lost 7-1,” recalled MacKenzie, who wrapped up her junior campaign with 21-goals. “We were concerned that might set the tone for the season. While we beat them in the rematch on senior night, splitting the games stayed with me. I don’t want to see that happen this year.”
Coach John Lapiana was pleased to see the girls quickly bounce back from the recent loss to Belmont.
“This feels good coming off that Belmont game,” he said. “A 4-1 loss to a team that we’re capable of competing against was a bitter pill to swallow.”
The opening frame featured up-and-down, evenly-played hockey with Bishop-Fenwick holding a slight territorial edge over visiting Stoneham-Wilmington. The Crusaders soon capitalized at 3:14, as senior Zoe Elwell sent a low wrister from the right point, beating goalie Maddie Sainato through traffic.
Midway through the second period, Wilmington’s Ashley Mercier knotted the game, getting past goaltender Ella Tucker off a rebound. Mercier, alone in the slot, had ample time to pick her spot and claim her 4th goal of the season, from Grace Tobias.
Instead of ramping up the attack following Mercier’s timely goal, however, the Stoneham-Wilmington skaters turned perceptibly lethargic in their approach. Bishop-Fenwick took full advantage, capturing a 3-1 lead with a pair of goals six minutes apart, from Abigaile Bruner and Katherine Roddy.
“While the decision-making wasn’t always great, I thought the energy level in the first period was good,” said Lapiana. “But then as we went into the second period, we kind of took our foot off the gas. At times, we were throwing the puck away and doing so in dangerous areas. Between two and three, we talked about what wasn’t working and what we could do to make a difference.”
With 6:34 remaining in the game, MacKenzie collected a feed from Katelin Hally at the blue line and raced along the right wing. With one to beat, she cut hard to the net, leaving the defenseman in her wake, and buried it to cut the deficit to 3-2. Just over a minute later, it was Hally’s turn, as she found the back of the net during pressure in front. The game-tying goal, with 4:57 left, was assisted by Ava Krasco.
In the midst of the rally, Bishop-Fenwick broke out three-on-one with Stoneham’s Isabella Shirtcliff back as the lone defenseman. She risked a poke check and made what Lapiana described as a “huge play.”
“We train them to stay in the middle and let the offense make a mistake,” explained the coach. “In this instance, she was close enough to press the puck carrier and make a difference. That might have been a nail in our coffin.”
Penalties, especially those that change the outcome of a close game, keep coaches awake at night. With 1:25 left and all in attendance at the Essex Sports Center preparing for overtime, Bishop Fenwick’s Mya Jewel committed a flagrant cross-check during heavy action in front of Sainato. The officials had no other choice but to ring her up for the infraction.
“There’s no question we had some puck luck at the end of this game,” said Lapiana. “I credit our girls for not striking back in our crease and holding on to the man-advantage opportunity.”
With 31 seconds left, MacKenzie scored the game-winner on the power play, with Gabby Sacco providing the helper.
“I passed it up to Gabby, then we passed it back and forth, and then the defenseman fell,” said MacKenzie, who later added an empty-netter for the hat trick. “I booked it to the net and yelled for Gabby to shoot it. The goalie had the puck but then it came loose and I poked it in.”
“Tonight, our girls saw that if they work hard and never give up, good things will happen,” said Lapiana.
Stoneham-Wilmington returned to action on Wednesday night in Reading (results in after press time) and then will next host a formidable Arlington (7-2) club on Saturday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.