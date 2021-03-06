WILMINGTON – If this was a “normal season” we would be talking all about how the Wilmington High School volleyball teams wants to break the curse and qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2004. But as we all know, nothing over the past year has been normal.
Last fall the Middlesex League voted to move the volleyball season to Fall-2 season, which started back on February 22nd with tryouts/practices. This season, like all of the others so far, is abbreviated with just ten games and no post-season so there's no talk of breaking the curse over these next six weeks.
The talk, rather, is about a new head coach, who is already in the early stages of attempting to turn this program completely around. Since the last trip to the state tournament in '04, the Wildcats have gone 96-181 and are on their fourth coach. The new coach, Lauren Donoghue, was asked about how things have gone over the first week.
“I think all in all the chemistry is there and the energy is there,” she said. “I think the (girls) may have been surprised with some of the things that we have been doing, drill wise and the intensity of the drills, but that's to be expected. I think the conditioning piece was definitely new to them. (I think they were surprised with) some of the quickness of drills and the level and expectations of play. I'm all for meeting them half way in places like that, but I kind of have a no goofing around (style of coaching).”
She was asked if she is a 'stickler' for conditioning and said no, but that aspect of the game is incredibly vital.
“The conditioning is super important, especially for the girls who don't do cross-training or play another sport,” she said. “For me, as a former player, that was something that I needed. I found that the more I got serious with the game, it was critical in making me stronger on and off the court. It also prevents injuries. It's just a huge benefit to it.”
Donoghue grew up in Medford and attended Arlington Catholic High School. She played four years varsity volleyball and was a two-year league all-star and was also a captain during her senior season.
During her junior year, the middle/outside hitter was a part of the Cougars team that finished 21-3, losing in the Division 2 state semi-final game. The following year as a senior, AC finished 17-5, losing in the D2 North semi-finals to Central Catholic.
After that she went on to Merrimack College where she played at the intramural level as a freshman before walking on to the varsity team as a sophomore.
She elected not to play her final two seasons, mainly because she graduated early. During her senior year, she stayed in the game but in a different capacity, serving for eight years as the coach of the Evolution Volleyball Club team, age levels of 12 to 18. She started that program with help from her former high school coach. The first year the program had two teams and today, there's over 150 kids involved.
Donoghue graduated from Merrimack College a semester early in 2011 with a BA in Communications. She went on to work for the City of Medford and two years ago she switched professions and serves as the External Affairs Manager for the Massachusetts State Auditor's Office.
Last November she was named the program's sixth coach following Doug Anderson (1982-1993), Mike Nee (1994-1999), Mark Staffier (2000-2009), Meghan Sheehy (2010-15) and Bruce Shainwald (2016-'19).
Shainwald's last season of 2019, the Wildcats finished 8-12 and did very well in a number of non-league games, but lost majority of its games to Middlesex League opponents. Six players, five who graduated and one who didn't return, are gone from that roster, leaving six returning players, including two underclassmen who were brought up from JV later in that season. This current roster has just two seniors, but eight juniors and two sophomores.
“Going into this, I went in with an open mind not knowing too much about the returning players,” Donoghue said. “I got to meet some of them early on as we did a couple of zoom meetings and just tried to get some feelers of what the girls have been doing in the off-season and five of the six had played club volleyball, which was awesome. I was pleasantly surprised and that motivated me even more of being optimistic going into tryouts.
“I also reached out to some of the JV players through zoom so I kind of had an idea who had been doing things while (in the off-season). Things went really well during the tryouts. We didn't make any cuts and we have 21 sub-varsity players and 12 varsity, so it was a pretty good number considering a few people had reached out saying they weren't comfortable trying out due to COVID-19, which was expected.”
No one really knows what to expect from this season which gets underway on Saturday with a trip to Burlington. Donoghue will look to her six returning players including co-captains Khrystyna Fedynyak, a senior, and Haeleigh Wilson, a junior, as well as senior Naomi Layon, junior Alyssa Frucia and sophomores Maddie McCarron and Mia Vestal to help ease in the six newcomers, who are all juniors.
“I'm anticipating running a 6-2 offense, just as of right now I'm not specific on who the second setter is going to be,” Donoghue said.
Wilson returns as the team's setter, while, Fedynyak will be back as an outside hitter and McCarron, who was extremely impressive as a full-time starter and contributor as a freshman, returns as a middle hitter.
“We are looking forward to having Maddie in the middle. Alyssa (Fricia) is a great libero. She brings a lot of energy, she's a very reliable player, which is huge in that position. She also brings a sense of leadership which I think this team needs. She's not a captain but she displays a lot of the characteristics that a captain portrays and I'm excited about that. Khrystyna is on the outside and Meghan O'Mahony played club in the off-season and appears to be pretty strong so she will be either a middle or outside hitter. She's another player who has great energy.
“I think that might have been a dynamic that was missing for this team is energy, especially since volleyball is such a mental game. The second something goes wrong, teams tend to get into a funk and need to be pulled out of it. When that happens, you need one or two players to dig in and say 'OK we got this'. (If not) that's where you see teams drop off and you can't rebound from that quick enough. Finding that with some solid juniors who can bring that energy, even if they are on the sidelines, makes a difference.”
The rest of the team includes Sarah LaVita, Isabella Kieran, Lauren Hitchinson, Seanna Rankin and Paige Lohrman.
Donoghue also announced that the sub-varsity coaches include Caroline Gattuso at JV and Madison Burke as the freshman coach. Gattuso serves as the administrative assistant for Athletic Director Mia Muzio and brings a great sports background to the table, including playing volleyball at North Reading High and Bates College. Burke attends Salem State and was a former player at Wakefield High as well as with the Evolution Club program.
“Very excited about the addition of the two of them to the staff,” said Donoghue. “We also have a volunteer coach, who is going to be off and on with us because she's looking for nursing jobs — Kimberly Donoghue, who played volleyball and basketball here and graduated in 2014. She's my sister-in-law. She brings a lot of energy and it'll be good for the girls as she will help pump people up and she's not afraid to be loud.”
