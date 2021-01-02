WILMINGTON – After the cancellation of last spring’s high school sports season, as well as moving of several fall sports to the newly created Fall II season, coaches and players of winter high school sports are thrilled to have the opportunity to get back on the court, or the ice, and have any type of season.
But while you won’t find many people complaining about it, as they are just grateful to be playing at all, one drawback to the season is the lack of an MIAA post season tournament. The MIAA Tournament is obviously something that teams shoot for all season, providing motivation to finish with an above .500 record in order to extend their season.
With that motivation taken away, coaches will need to find news goals for their teams to shoot for. In the case of the Middlesex League, teams will be playing for a league title of course, but they will also be competing for seeding in the newly created post season Middlesex League Tournament.
The Middlesex League is not alone, as several other conferences, including the Merrimack Valley Conference will also hosting post season tournaments. Other leagues include the Catholic Conference, Patriot League and the Hockomock League who are doing the same thing.
Wilmington High Boys and Girls Basketball coaches Dennis Ingram and Jessica Robinson, are looking forward to the new tournament.
“It gives us something to play for, because you want to get as high a seed as possible and then do as well as possible once you get there,” said Ingram, who is also an assistant with the Wildcats Boys Soccer team, said. “We would like to go out and try to win as many games as we can, and even win it if we can.
“We didn’t have it in soccer for the fall. Other leagues did, and I think people saw how popular it was, and how much everyone enjoyed it. I think it shows some great forward thinking by administrators”
Robinson is also looking forward to seeing how well her team can do in the newly created tournament. But more importantly, she is just looking forward to the opportunity to play as many games as possible.
“It is definitely something I am hoping takes off. The more games the better,” Robinson said. “I feel like the sacrifices the kids are making this year to have a season, getting them more games is a nice reward. I don't personally know much about the format of the possible tournament, but we will take any games we can get!”
