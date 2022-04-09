WILMINGTON – It’s never easy for a team to go through a rebuilding process, but that is precisely where the Wilmington High Girls Tennis team finds themselves right now as they prepare for the upcoming season.
The Wildcats are actually in year two of a rebuilding process that saw them go 1-15 last season after back-to-back 11-win seasons the previous two years, but things are certainly trending in the right direction this season.
After losing stars like Emily Hill, Carolyn Roney and Lia Kourkoutas two years ago, the Wildcats last season were forced to say goodbye to three more talented seniors, as Lauren D’Arco, Johanna Robinson and Vidhi Shah all graduated from Wilmington High. But even with the deep cuts to the roster, there is plenty of reason for optimism for the Wildcats and ninth year coach Matt Hackett.
The Wildcats may have one match last season, but they did play in several competitive matches during season. And while they did lose three of their top players, they also saw several of their younger players gain valuable experience, which they are hoping will pay dividends this season.
“Without a doubt, we are hoping to improve on last season,” Hackett said. “It is tough going through a rebuild and losing more players off the roster is not ideal timing, but at the same time we are very excited to see who can step in and fill the void, and I think we have some players who can do that.”
Among those players that Hackett will be looking for to step into a key role will be the youngest player on the roster, with freshman Shubhangi Tripathi moving into the first singles sport for the Wildcats. It is a spot she has earned through victories in challenge matches during preseason practices, and Hackett is confident in her ability to compete in that role. Number one singles in the Middlesex League can be a grind, but Tripathi appears to be ready for the challenge.
“I noticed her right from the first or second day of tryouts, she was picking up a lot of points, so I moved her up to face some of the veterans, and she was still picking up a lot of points,” Hackett said. “So, I set her up with some challenge matches and she beat both Carolyn (Hass-Timm) and Alyssa (Fricia). She just worked her way into the number one spot.
“I don’t know her game one thousand percent yet, but I know she is consistent, and she has good ball placement. As a freshman playing first singles, you know she will face some adversity, but she will learn from that, and she will fight through it.”
Following Tripathi in singles play will be junior co-captain Alyssa Fricia in second singles and fellow junior co-captain Carolyn Hass-Timm, who will return to her role in third singles. While Hass will return to her familiar spot in third singles, Fricia will be making the jump from first doubles where last season she was paired with Johanna Robinson.
“Alyssa’s game improved a lot last season and she looks good this season,” Hackett said. “She is a very good athlete. She is quick and she has good stamina. She is also just an incredibly positive and humble human being. Along with that she has a tremendous desire to compete. I knew she was ready to compete at upper singles, and being a great captain, she wants to succeed at second singles.”
Hass-Timm has also accepted her role in third singles very readily. While some veteran players may have complained about losing a potential number one spot to a freshman, Fricia and Hass-Timm have been nothing but supportive of their new teammate.
“Carolyn was a huge case in point of somebody stepping up for us last season. Having her play third singles for us last year was a huge ask, but she stepped up and got it done. The player she was at the end of the season was not even close to the start of the season. I think it is great that with the emergence of Shubhangi she can stay in the number three spot. And she is a great captain. She is willing to do whatever is best for the team.”
The Wildcats first doubles team will consist of sophomores Madison Benoit and Sophia LaVita, who both made the jump up from second doubles last season. Hackett is confident that they are ready for the increased responsibility of being the top doubles duo.
“We are very fortunate we can keep them together,” Hackett said. “It is a new challenge for them, but they have that cohesiveness and they play well together. They have both improved quite a bit from last season, so it will great to see what they can do at first doubles.
Junior Julia Kane and senior Medha Pal will be the Wildcats likely second doubles pairing, along with sophomore Priscilla Vo, as well as some other players who may work their way into the mix.
“Second doubles as this point looks like more of a rotation,” Hackett said. “I don’t see a lot of difference between a lot of the players, but a lot of them are playing well. We will see if somebody steps up, or we may just keep it as a rotation.
It would be impossible of course to predict what kind of season the Wildcats will have in terms of wins and losses during a rebuilding year like this one projects to be. But, as a coach who has been through rebuilds before with the tennis program, Hackett is looking forward to seeing just how much progress his team can make this season.
“When you have been doing this for a while like I have and you know how the cycle goes, this can be pretty exciting, especially when you are working with a great group of girls like we have,” Hackett said. “We’ve got 22 great girls, and to me that is the best part of coaching.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.