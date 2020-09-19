WILMINGTON – On Friday, Wilmington High School Athletic Director Mia Muzio sent out a letter to parents and students with updated information about fall athletics, registration and other important news concerning the fall athletic season.
While the letter was sent out, four days later, the Wilmington School Committee officially gave the approval that the following sports will be offered for the fall season: boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross-country, field hockey and golf.
It had already been pre-determined that football, cheerleading and volleyball will be moved to Fall Season 2, which will take place in late February.
Muzio, who officially too over on July 1st after former AD Ed Harrison returned after four years to bail the school out on a one-year interim basis, was asked what factors went into the decision allowing the student-athletes to compete this fall.
“There was quite a few factors that went into the decision for the go ahead with the fall athletics season,” she replied. “Ultimately I think that the decision was driven by the many benefits of participation in athletics that include but are not limited to better educational outcomes, sense of belonging, school engagement, positive youth development, and social-emotional well being.”
The first day of tryouts/practice will be this coming Monday. The first match for the golf team will take place on September 28th and the first games/meets for the other offered sports will begin on October 3rd.
In the letter, Muzio explained the guidelines for this fall season. With the exception of cross-country which will hold five meets, the other sports will all play ten games/matches each. Most of the varsity (and sub-varsity) contests will take place on Saturdays, as well as the two holidays, Columbus Day and Veterans Day. Golf matches will be played during the week based on golf course availability.
Also among the new guidelines includes: every student-athlete will be required to complete a COVID-19 screening before the start of every practice and game; varsity teams may practice three times a week and sub-varsity will have two practices per week; Roster limitations will be set at 25 for soccer, field hockey, cross-country and golf, however, only ten student-athletes will be allowed per each golf match.
The letter also states that "in an effort to remain in compliance with all Massachusetts State Laws relative to large person gatherings, the Middlesex League will only permit one fan per student-athlete. Attendance protocols will strictly be enforced in all locations, while masks and social distancing will be expected for all spectators in attendance.”
Muzio was asked about the challenges she has had to take on since her arrival just two-plus months ago.
"This has been quite a start. There have been a lot of moving pieces and difficult decisions but ultimately the priority is always the health and well-being of our student athletes both on and off the field. I am excited to be here at WPS and really grateful for this opportunity.”
She was also asked about volleyball being moved to the Fall Season 2 and said the decision has nothing to do with not naming a new head coach as of yet, one to replace Bruce Shainwald, who resigned earlier this calendar year.
“The Middlesex League made the decision as a group to move the volleyball season to Fall 2,” she said.
While volleyball, football and cheerleading will begin in late February, the other usual fall sports such as soccer, field hockey, cross-country and golf will start this Monday, all with new guidelines and modifications.
“I think that participation in high school athletics is so much more than just competition,” said Muzio. “ It is about being part of a team, learning how to deal with adversity, building healthy habits, the list goes on and on.
“I think that it is important to do what we can to help to get student athletes out on the field participating in athletics, so I am in support of modifications being made if it means the difference between student athletes being able to play or having to spend another season without athletics.”
