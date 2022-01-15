Wilmington High School Girls Indoor Track-and-Field coach Brian Schell has been “placed on leave pending an investigation into a complaint received,” Athletic Director Mia Muzio confirmed to the Town Crier on Wednesday morning. Muzio had no other comment on the matter before the Crier went to the press.
Schell declined to comment.
Schell has been the Indoor Track coach since the 2014-'15 season, the boys and girls cross-country coach since 2014 as well as the girls outdoor track team since the 2018 season.
He is the reigning Town Crier Coach of the Year, and has earned the distinction in three of the last five years (not counting the 2020 COVID-19 calendar year).
