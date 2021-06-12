WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High Boys Lacrosse team has certainly picked a good time to be playing their best lacrosse of the season.
After getting off to an 0-6 start to the season, the Wildcats have reeled off four straight wins, including two this past week to finish their regular season with a 4-6 record as they prepare to compete in the Middlesex League Tournament beginning on Thursday when they take on Reading High School.
Their two most recent wins came this past week, when they twice got the better of Middlesex League rival Stoneham, first by a score of 13-5 at home last Tuesday before closing out their season with a 12-4 win on the road on Saturday morning.
Saturday’s game did not exactly start our looking like it would be a blowout win for the Wildcats, as they led only 2-1 at the end of the first quarter. But even with the slow start, Wildcats coach Jeff Keefe was able to take some positives out of the first 12 minutes.
“We didn’t start out as smooth as we would have liked offensively, but our defense was on top of things right away,” Keefe said. “They just really went out there and set the tone right from the start. They kept us in the game early on.”
Back boning the first quarter defensive effort, and in fact throughout the game was sophomore goalie Owen White. White took over in net a few games ago for junior John Rhind when Keefe wanted to take advantage of Rhind’s offensive skills, and he has not disappointed, with some outstanding play down the stretch of the season.
“Owen had a really big day for us, especially in the first half,” Keefe said. “He made some really big stops to keep the game close early on, until we started to play our game more in the second half.”
The Wildcats did indeed play much better after the first quarter, particularly in the second half, being led offensively by junior Gavin Erickson, who had three goals to pace the offense.
“More than just his three goals, he really dictated the offense for us,” Keefe said. “In the second half he really took over and that allowed us to play the way we wanted to play.”
Sophomore Nathan Alberti and freshman Michael Lawler added to the Wildcats offense as they coasted to victory in the second half.
On Tuesday, there was no need for a second half comeback, as the Wildcats led 4-2 at the end of the first quarter and 7-3 at the half on their way to their 13-5 victory. Erickson and Alberti once again led the way offensively, with White once again picking up the win in net.
It’s impossible to tell what will happen once the Middlesex League Tournament gets underway on Thursday, but whatever the result, Keefe knows that the Wildcats will be at their best against whichever league rivals they face.
“Growth has been our goal all season long and we have seen it especially in these last few games,” Keefe said. “We are in a really good place as we enter the tournament regardless of who our opponent is. As long as we play well defensively and keep our composure on offense, I think we can do well.”
