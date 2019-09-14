WILMINGTON — Seasons like last year's don't come around too often. Actually in this case, it was 44 years.
The 2018 Wilmington High School boys' cross-country team had its best season since 1974.
After finishing with a 2-4 regular season record in the grueling Middlesex League, the Wildcats took off in the post-season, finishing second at the Division 4 Eastern Mass Championship Meet, which equaled the previous best mark in program history dating back to Frank Kelley's team from 1974, which finished runners-up to Seekonk.
After taking second to the two-time divisional champions of Newburyport, Wilmington came back a week later to finish 14th at the Division 2 All-State Meet, meaning the team finished as the 14th best D2 team in the entire state.
In 2015 and '16, the teams finished 22nd and 14th at the Divisional Meets.
Now ten months after that magical month of November, the 'Cats are back for more. Despite the losses of its top runner Ben Packer and another in the team's top five in Kevin Eldred, the 2019 team added junior Owen Surette a strong track performer, who left the varsity soccer team for 5K runs in the trails and woods.
"We lost two big kids from last year with Ben (Packer) and Kevin (Elderd) but we have gained Owen (Surette). I know freshmen year, he was running in the 4:40s in the mile which is just incredible. He’s also done some road races here in town and finishing around 17:20 (for 5K) so I know he kind of basically replaces Kevin. As much as we lose in Ben as our number one runner from last year, we’ll have a good solid, five runners."
Amazingly, Wilmington had six runners finish in the top 50 of last year's Divisional Meet, including Adamek (11th), Nolan Kennedy (22nd), Sean Riley (24th) and Joe Lydon (48th). Jake Danieli came on real strong last year and finished 93rd, and then there's Surette.
This could be makings for another magical year?
"Technically on paper, our biggest goal this year for the team is to be league champions," said Schell. "On paper, I think we have the best team. Wakefield graduated five of their top seven runners, Burlington six of their top seven and we pretty much should beat (Melrose, Watertown and Stoneham). Wakefield and us I think are marginally close and we have them in the second meet of the season.
“A couple of boys in our top seven did not put the work in the summer and it shows. (The extra work in the summer) is just so important."
Schell added that with the likes of Adamek and Surette at the top and Kennedy, Riley, Elderd, Riley, Danieli and Alex Boehm right on their tails, he doesn't think having high expectations at this point of the season is such a bad thing.
"Our top seven or eight runners have all broken 18 minutes on our course, even though we have a flat course, that’s pretty good," he said. "We have some good depth and I know our depth right now is better than Wakefield’s and Burlington’s, but you never know those teams always seem to have someone come out of the woodwork and pop out. If we can beat Wakefield, we have a good possibility of being league champs and that’s our goal.
"Obviously we want to at least repeat being second place at the state meet. We gained Owen and Newburyport lost their top runner, so technically our third, fourth and fifth guys last year were better than their third, fourth and fifth guys, so when they lose two of their top seven, we technically could still be in the mix. I don’t want to go there yet — it’s several months away. I know that if we can’t beat Wakefield, I don’t see us beating Newburyport."
Providing depth to those first seven or so runners will including seniors Matt Chisholm, Joseph Hartzell, Andy Lee, Daniel Maienza, Richard Stuart and James Valente, junior Sam Juergens, sophomores Jeanadre Abel, Akash Chatterji, Joseph DeMoura, Luka Smiljic, John Ware and Zachary Weinstein, along with the lone freshman Christian Niceforo.
The 2019 season will get underway on Tuesday against Arlington.
