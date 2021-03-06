Last Wednesday was a busy day for the MIAA and several of its committees. The Tournament Management Committee voted 12-6-1 in favor of a sectional tournament — but not statewide tournament although it would be just two more games — for the upcoming spring season. This proposal now has to be approved by the Task Force and then the MIAA Board of Directors.
Last year's spring season got completely washed away due to the pandemic. Thus far, the fall, winter and now the current Fall-2 season are not having any kind of post-season play, although leagues, including the Merrimack Valley and Middlesex League have had their own in-house playoff games.
“I feel that we should try to do everything possible to give these kids the most amount of games possible,” said Burlington athletic director Shaun Hart to the Boston Herald. “We can’t give them back what they lost last year, so we should give them the best that we can in the spring as they deserve it.”
The other side of the coin to this proposal is qualification. Currently there will be a minimum of a ten-game schedule and the committee has proposed waving the minimum amount of games and allowing teams with a .500 record or better to qualify.
According to Danny Ventura of the Herald, the statewide tournament proposal was turned down by a 14-4 margin mostly because the season would extend into July, which some felt would interfere with summer competition, including AAU tournaments and so forth.
“The longer we go into June, the more we have conflicts with outside organizations,” said St. Mary’s athletic director/girls basketball coach Jeff Newhall to the Herald. “The last thing I want is to force a kid to have to decide between playing high school or AAU (or summer showcases).”
The Herald also reported that “the committee also agreed to the point-margin of victory numbers being sent on to the Board of Directors to be used in the future power rankings. In soccer, hockey and field hockey, the goal total is three, five runs for baseball and softball, ten points for basketball and lacrosse, with 14 the maximum number for football.”
While the first step of the sectional tournament proposal was processed, most of the MIAA Softball Committee Meeting was spent on discussing the length of the season. Currently the spring season will go from April 26 to July 3rd – which doesn't include the possibility of the sectional tournament. Going into July could present problems with not only senior athletes, but also the issue of teacher/coach contracts expiring on June 30th.
Also on the agenda that day were the rules for the upcoming softball season. It was decided that, just like the fall and winter seasons, players and coaches will get two warnings for intentionally moving their masks and then players being removed from a game on the third offense. Rosters will also be no more of 20 players, while, chewing of gum or sunflower seeds and any licking of fingers or spitting on hands is prohibited.
The other meeting was wrestling, and the Herald said that the EEA will monitor the start of the football season to determine if wrestling will happen in the spring. As of now, the plan is for wrestling to be held outside, which would negate possible COVID problems with indoor competitions.
The committee voted 16-0 to accept all the modifications in wrestling and the next step is to send those modifications to the Sports Medicine with hopes of getting feedback and assistance. The wrestling committee will meet again in April to discuss the season, issues and protocols further.
