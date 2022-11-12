DRACUT - That noise that sounded like a giant sigh of relief from the area of Dracut High School on Saturday afternoon?
It was a giant sigh of relief.
The Wilmington High football team earned its first win of the year in impressive fashion by a 43-7 score over the Middies, snapping an eight-game losing streak.
“We can take the 0-for out,” smiled Wilmington High football coach Craig Turner. “We’ve played a tough schedule, but the kids have stayed at it, they really have. We don’t have kids that miss practice or kids that just don’t show up, these kids are here every day and they’re willing to work. To see them get a game like today, I’m really happy for them.”
The victory did expose one glaring coaching omission by Turner and his staff in the closing seconds as the Wildcats had trouble executing the victory formation just before the final horn sounded.
“That was an absolute nightmare,” Turner laughed. “It’s been a long time since we’ve had to talk about (the victory formation). That’s down low on my list of stuff to cover.”
Wilmington’s schedule this season included games against six teams that eventually qualified for the MIAA playoffs, including two squads, Billerica and Wakefield, that had undefeated seasons. The Wildcats stayed competitive in several games, scoring 21 points against Arlington Catholic and 20 in a defeat at the hands of Watertown.
“Part of being a young team is that you have to learn how to win,” said Turner. “A lot of guys got in today and lot of guys contributed. There was a lot of good stuff.”
The good stuff started right away for the Wildcats, who took the game’s opening drive 74 yards in seven plays before junior Dempsey Murphy barreled his way into the end zone from 18 yards out just four minutes into the contest. Junior Hunter Sands kicked the extra point to make it 7-0.
A third-and-three run by senior quarterback Jacob Roque and a 24-yard pass from Roque to junior Michael Lawler set up the score. Senior Michael Ings also figured into the trip to the end zone, recovering a fumble by junior Julien Cella at the WHS 40-yard line early in the drive.
The ‘Cats got the ball back quickly. On third down of Dracut’s first possession, a fumbled snap was picked up by Middie quarterback Ismael Zouaoui, who was quickly swarmed by Wilmington seniors Andrew Rivera and Peter Leblanc.
Cella returned Dracut’s punt to midfield moments later.
Three plays later, Lawler took a handoff on a reverse and busted loose for a 43-yard touchdown run with five minutes still remaining in the opening quarter.
“We changed things up this week,” said Turner. “We had kids play just one way, either offense or defense, and we really kind of took that time to drill down basic stuff, stuff that if you were playing both ways maybe you don’t have time to work on those fundamentals. I think it paid off today. We have to keep at it and see how it goes.”
The Wilmington defense did its job again on Dracut’s second drive.
Leblanc made a big stop at the line of scrimmage on first down and, on third down, junior Antonio Smolinsky and junior Sean Brady combined to stop Dracut’s Robert Truong for a 3-yard loss.
The Wildcats made it 21-0 with a 49-yard drive that ended with a memorable touchdown run by Murphy, who fumbled the ball, but saw it bounce right back into his hands before Murphy powered in from six yards out on the last play of the quarter. Murphy’s highlight reel wasn’t complete until he flattened Lawler as the two celebrated with a chest bump in the end zone.
“He’s tough,” Turner said of Murphy. “He’s really a special player and he brings that energy every day. He’s a fun kid to be around. The more we work with him, the better he’s going to get, He’s going to be a tough kid to tackle.”
Key plays during the possession included a 16-yard run by Cella, a 13-yard pass to Sands and an 11-yard run by Roque.
Murphy wasn’t done.
As the Middies started their next drive, Murphy hit Dracut back Demitri Torres so hard with a tackle that Torres fumbled and the ball was recovered by WHS junior Nick Iascone at the 33-yard line, nine yards away from the tackle.
Five plays later, freshman quarterback Colin Allard threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to senior Brett Ebert, making it 28-0 with 8:51 remaining in the half.
A 20-yard run by Lawler behind a Cella block set up the touchdown.
Dracut finally scored with four minutes left in the second quarter when sophomore Israel DeJesus scored on a 13-yard run. DeJesus set up the touchdown with a 17-yard run.
The Middies actually recovered an onside kick after the score, but Wilmington’s defense wasn’t budging again.
With the ball at the Wildcat 30-yard line, Leblanc had a sack on second down and then combined with Iascone for another sack on third down, creating a fourth-and-20 and giving the ball back to Wilmington.
The Wildcats quickly drove 60 yards just before halftime to make it 36-7 at the break.
Roque scored on a 20-yard run with 16 seconds left and then Lawler ran in the 2-point conversion on a faked extra point.
Roque engineered the scoring drive, gaining three yards on a fourth-and-two play, running for 12 yards behind a nice block by junior Noah Spencer and then hitting Lawler with a 17-yard pass.
Wilmington scored its final touchdown to start the third quarter after defensive plays by Murphy and senior Joseph Kullman gave the ball to Wilmington.
Cella scored on a 5-yard run with 5:46 left in the quarter.
The clock ran for the remainder of the game, but that didn’t stop Wilmington from piling up a few more highlights.
Freshman Cam Pereira made a fourth-quarter reception and freshman Gus Lambert had several nice runs including a 23-yard burst in the closing moments.
Defensively, sophomore Connor Lovell made a nice play defending a pass while senior Casey Robbins, senior Justin Finnegan and sophomore Vasili Melmaris all had good tackles for losses.
Game notes:
• Sands had a huge day kicking going 5 for 5 on extra points and crushing kickoffs for touchbacks three times. As one of Sands’ kickoffs sailed through the back of the end zone, Wilmington assistant coach Charlie Turner joked, “That one is landing in Methuen.”
• During Murphy’s dominating stretch in the first half, one of the game officials commented after Murphy’s fumble-forcing tackle. Kullman responded with a smile, “I’m glad he’s on our team.”
• Wilmington returns to action on Thursday night with another non-playoff contest at home against Medford starting at 6 p.m.
