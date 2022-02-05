WILMINGTON – It makes you wonder what could have happened had the merger of the Wilmington and Bedford gymnastics team came a few years earlier.
On Monday night, the first-year Co-Op program came away with its fourth win in five meets, beating Winchester 137.1-126.3 which came after beating Wakefield 137.10-135.80 last Wednesday night.
This team is not only causing a lot of havoc in the Middlesex League with the 4-1 record, but are putting up monster scores this season, all with every athlete from both towns contributing.
“We are just really proud of everyone. Every single person on this team that has been eligible has competed in at least one meet,” said head coach Kristen Hannon. “We are so thrilled to be able to get everyone out there in some capacity on the event that they feel most comfortable on and can show us a routine.”
The two 137 point scores comes after a 141 score, which has been one of the highest in the state. For sure this team is talented.
“We have had some really great scores which has been impressive for a new, first-year team and for me as a first-year coach,” said Hannon. “We are learning all of the rules and everything that goes on inbetween. We knew that we had some talent, but we didn't know that we have this much talent at the high school level so it's really rewarding as a coach to see them get out there and perform. To see all of the seniors out there competing and contributing at the varsity level has been awesome as well.”
Throughout the season, the team has won because it's utilizing the entire roster. In the win vs Wakefield, 11 athletes competed in at least one event and there were 16 scores of at least an 8.0, coming from nine different athletes. In the win over Winchester, there were 12 athletes used again, with 15 scores of 8.0 or higher coming from eight different athletes.
“Technically we have seven or eight girls who can do the all-around competition (each meet) but we don't always use them,” said Hannon. “We select a certain few who want to do the all-around and we don't have the kids do anything that they are not comfortable of doing. It's nice to have a variety and different options when we have kids who are either injured, out sick, or can't go that meet so we can put someone else in place and still come out strong.”
Besides the talent, the other secret to the success has been the camaraderie, which when it comes to co-op teams can be an extremely difficult task.
“It was easy because a lot of us knew each other beforehand, but even when we didn't, everyone just clicked automatically and it's been really, really good,” said senior Jaida Edey, a Bedford resident. “I think we are doing really well as a team. Everyone cheers each other on. It's a real positive environment, the practices are great and most importantly, we feel really comfortable around each other, whether we fall (during a routine or not). We really encourage each other.”
Edey is a great example of how far this program has come in just a month of competition. Having taken a couple of years off from gymnastics after enjoying a splendid track career, she couldn't land a vault. That changed on Monday.
“Today Jada flipped a vault in competition and stuck it to her feet for the first time in over three years so we are super proud of her, especially this being her senior year and not doing gymnastics during that time inbetween,” said Hannon.
Edey scored an amazing 8.85 on that vault. That was the second highest score from the team with Emily Provost finishing with a 9.1. Also competing in the event included Melanie Perales (8.35), Keira Warford (8.05), Tyler Rauch and Brooke Stuzynski (7.9), Maddie Marchionna (7.85) and Sophia Mola (6.5).
Edey also earned a 7.55 on the bars, which followed Alexa Graziano (9.2), Mikayla Comeiro (8.85) and Sasha Wintner (7.7). Then on the floor exercise, Edey was fourth on the team with an 8.3, following Emily Provost (9.4), Comeiro (9.1) and Wintner (8.75), while, Jenna Danieli earned an 7.9 and Marchionna scored a 7.5.
Danieli was also solid on the balance beam with a 7.8, and followed five teammates who scored in the eights including Wintner (8.8), Comeiro (8.6), Provost (8.2), Marchionna (8.15) and Graziano (8.0).
Against Wakefield, the scores were again high and consistent across the board. On the vault, it went Provost with an incredible 9.3, followed by Marchionna (8.40), Warford (8.30), Perales (8.20), Comeiro (8.10 and Brooke Stuzynski (7.50).
On the bars, Graziano earned top billing with a 9.0, followed by Wintner at 8.3, Edey at 8.0, Comeiro at 7.85, Provost at 7.0 and Mola at 5.70.
On the beam, Comeiro kept up her strong performances all season long with an 8.50, followed by Wintner at 8.1, Perales at 7.8, Marchionna at 7.5 and Provost at 7.2.
Finally on the floor, the scores were extremely strong with Provost (9.4), Comeiro (9.3) and Wintner (9.25) all above a nine, and then Marchionna (8.8), Edey (8.7) and Danieli (8.1) right behind.
Hannon said she embraces the idea of high school teams needing more than just three or four strong gymnasts to survive and win.
“It's definitely different from when I was in high school and competed. The rules have changed to help the kids who don't do this every day. It's definitely different, but it's so rewarding to see kids who don't do this sport all of the time and see them get out there and contribute to the team the same as the kids who train six days a week,” she said.
The W/S team has three dual meets left on the schedule with Burlington on Thursday, followed by Melrose on the 11th and Arlington on Valentine's Day. The Middlesex League Meet is slated for the 16th at Burlington (5 pm).
Regardless of the outcomes the rest of the way, Hannon said she has a team, despite the kids coming from two different towns and schools.
“It's been great because some of the kids know each other from current or past teams, working together so it just brings them together even more, like a big family,” she said. “Even some of the new kids have embraced everyone so it's like one big team. You never would guess that they come from two different towns, competing as one (team).”
This team has already given one senior memories that she'll hold onto for the rest of her life.
“I was really excited (when the co-op came together) because we have been wanting to do this for a while,” said Edey. “I was glad that my senior year that I would be able to be involved with something like this. I have done gymnastics my whole life, so it means a lot that we were able to join together and have a team.”
