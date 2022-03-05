BOSTON – Besides the success of Celia Kulis, two other individuals and a relay team also competed in Saturday morning's Meet of Champions Track-and-Field Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Sophomore Mollie Osgood finished ninth in the entire state in the high jump, clearing five feet.
“Mollie just missed getting a medal by one place, but she's only a sophomore. There's a lot of upside for her. The school record is 5-3 by Stephanie Baima from (2008), and Hannah LaVita cleared 5-2 (in 2020), but these two girls (Kulis and Osgood) took shots at (the record today), but it's going to be Mollie's record eventually.”
Currently Osgood ranks tied for fifth all-time in program history. Baima has the top mark of 5-3, followed by LaVita and Kulis at 5-2, and then Michaela Rufo (2003), Becky Rufo (2001), Amber Warnick (2006), Kim Gillespie (2001) and Osgood all at five feet.
Senior Kaitlyn Doherty finished as the 11th best 55-meter sprinter in the state, finishing with a time of 7.50 seconds. This caps off a truly amazing season.
“Kaitlyn had a best time in the Middlesex League of 7.48 seconds,” said interim head coach Joe Patrone. “In the dual meets she had a 3-1 record, only losing to Hanafin of Burlington, who was the league champion. Kaitlyn placed fourth at the league meet and was the second Freedom Division finisher (behind Hanafin). At the Last Chance to Qualify Meet, she ran her personal best of 7.45 seconds in the trials which was .02 seconds off the school record of Lexi Luna. Kaitlyn ended up running 7.48 in the finals and placing second.
“At the Division 4 meet, she ran 7.54 in the trials and 7.52 in the finals to place fifth. She qualified for the All-State Meet with the super-max qualifier. There she ran 7.50 seconds to place 11th in the state.”
Doherty's 7.45 second time ranks her second all-time in modern history behind Alexcia Luna, who finished with a 7.43 time in 2018 and then Jackie Mello, who had a time of 7.44 in 2005.
Doherty was also a part of the 4x200 relay team all along, which was undefeated in league competition.
Finally, on Saturday, the 4x400 relay team of Angie Zaykovskaya, Emily Grace, Addy Hunt and Amanda Broussard finished 13th with a time of 4:17.08.
“The relay team just ran their best time of the season, so they ran great,” said Patrone.
The coach also announced the post-season awards from the Middlesex League. Kulis was the lone all-conference winner coming in the 55-meter hurdles. For all-stars, those included Kaitlyn and Alison Doherty in the dash, Broussard in the 300, Zaykovskaya in the 600, Hunt in the 1,000, Sarah LaVita in the shot put, Osgood and Kayla Flynn in the high jump, and then the 4x200 relay team which consisted of Madison Mulas, Alison and Kaitlyn Doherty, Molly MacDonald and Nokomis Bramentecohen.
