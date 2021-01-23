WILMINGTON – Despite losing their first two games of the season, the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team had already shown themselves to be a resilient group. Whether it was battling back from a large deficit in one game or overcoming the absence of their coach and star player to hang tough with a quality opponent in the other, the Wildcats had proven that they would fight to the end regardless of the circumstances.
That resiliency proved to be a big factor again last Saturday afternoon when the Wildcats hosted Middlesex Freedom Division rival Wakefield at an empty Lawrence H. Cushing Memorial Gymnasium. This time it resulted in the first win of the season for the Wildcats, who downed the Warriors by a score of 38-32 to improve to 1-2 on the season.
The Wildcats overcame stretches of cold shooting by putting together a stellar defensive effort, particularly in the fourth quarter when they limited Wakefield to just two points, including none over the final five minutes, to pull out the victory.
Wilmington was led by an outstanding all-around effort by senior captain Kylie DuCharme, who had 15 points, 13 rebounds and four steals, while fellow senior captain Jenna Sweeney had eight points and five rebounds and sophomore Jess Collins had seven points and eight rebounds.
“I feel like the first win is always the hardest, so I was glad we were able to pull this one out with a strong defensive stand in the fourth quarter,” Wilmington coach Jessica Robinson said. “This is a mentally tough, resilient team. They are not going to fold to anyone. They are going to leave everything they have on the floor every game. As a coach that’s one of the attributes you love to have in a team.”
The Wildcats trailed 22-20 at the half and 30-28 at the end of the third quarter. Both teams struggled to find their offense in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter with Wakefield finally breaking the ice with a bucket with 5:05 left in the game to extend their lead to 32-28. It would be the last time the Warriors would score.
Moments later, just out of a timeout, DuCharme brought the Wildcats within one with a three-pointer with 4:35 left in the game to make the score 32-31. Shortly thereafter, DuCharme would come up with another big play, putting back a rebound and hitting the ensuing free throw to give the Wildcats a 34-32 lead with 2:43 left in the game.
Wakefield was still very much in the game, however, and a minute later, with the shot clock winding down, they looked poised to make a key defensive stop on the Wildcats. That was until Sweeney stepped up and nailed a clutch three-pointer with just two seconds left on the shot clock to make the score 37-32 with 1:42 left in the game.
“Big time players make big time plays,” Robinson said of her two co-captains stepping up down the stretch. “And they are our two hardest workers as well, so I am glad it translates into something for them as well. It shows that when you work hard, good things happen.”
Wilmington continued to clamp down on defense from there to close out the victory.
The tough defense wasn’t anything new for the Wildcats, as they had done a good job of shutting down Wakefield for most of the game, particularly in the first quarter when they had limited the Warriors to just six points on their way to a 12-6 lead at the end of the first eight minutes. Senior Kiara Nadeau scored four points in that opening frame, including the first basket of the game, and Collins had also chipped in with a three-pointer to help the Wildcats cause.
Wakefield would fight back however, in a well played second quarter by both teams, tying the game at 12-12 with 5:39 left before Collins game Wilmington the lead right back moments later with a short jumper. The Wildcats still led 18-14 with 3:45 left in the half when DuCharme came up with a steal in the defensive zone and then raced the length of the court for a layup.
Wakefield scored the next six points, however, to take a 20-18 lead before DuCharme finally broke the run to tie the game at 20-20 with 1:03 left in the half. A basket by Wakefield in the final minute gave the Warriors a 22-20 advantage at the break.
Wakefield extended the lead to 24-20 early in the third quarter, but the Wildcats would score the next eight points, capping the run on a steal and hoop by Collins with 5:15 left in the quarter to give Wilmington a 28-24 lead. Wakefield however, would hold the Wildcats without a point for the remainder of the quarter, and went to the fourth holding a 30-28 lead, setting up the dramatic final eight minutes.
After the game, anticipating a rematch with Wakefield on Monday, Robinson commented on what she was looking for from her team going forward, unaware of course, that just hours later the season would be put on hold for the next two weeks.
“I would like us to be a little more fluid offensively obviously,” Robinson said. “Defensively, I felt like we made a few mistakes, where we had poor rotation, but we played well. We are a really athletic team and we want to play into that, so every game we get a little closer to where we want it to be.”
