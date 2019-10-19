WILMINGTON — After falling in back-to-back games by the same 1-0 scores to two powerful teams in Arlington and Lexington, the Wilmington High School girls' soccer team went on the road this past week for two games and came away with wins over Woburn, 3-1 and Burlington, 3-0.
The 2-0 week puts Wilmington at 8-5-0 on the season. The team needs one more win to qualify for the state tournament for the ninth straight year.
"We need one more win to get in," said head coach Sue Hendee after the Burlington win, giving her 300 wins in her illustrious career. "We will have Wakefield on Wednesday and they played us tough last time. We won 4-0 but it seemed like a much more even game than the score implied. They had a lot of opportunities to score but didn't thankfully, but they have some speed up top and they are a dangerous team.
"After that, we'll get tested against some strong teams. Melrose is tough, Stoneham is obviously very good and beat us already and Tewksbury is having a great season."
If you look at the team's games and results, it's pretty telling. Wilmington has five losses and four have come within the final ten minutes of the game, while, in three of the five losses, the 'Cats were shut out.
If Wilmington scores two goals or more in a game, they have a record of 8-1. Offensively, Wilmington has scored 32 goals with 12 different players finding the back of the net, while the team has also given up 14, just a bit over one per game which is pretty impressive.
"I would say that we haven't peaked yet which is fine by me as I don't want to peak yet," said Hendee. "I would rather peak at the end of the year and we just need to take care of some small things. I think we need to play with a little more composure, pass a little bit more to feet, but we have been doing a good job of scoring when we need to. Woburn jumped out to a 1-0 lead and that's one of the first times this year that we have been down early like that and we came back with three goals so that was great. Four of our five losses have come in the final ten minutes of games."
Trailing 1-0 to Woburn, the 'Cats stormed right back scoring the game's next three goals with two from sophomore Alyssa Granara and the other from junior midfielder Amber Flynn.
Then on Monday, Wilmington came away with its fifth shut out victory of the season over Burlington behind single tallies from Aly Colantuoni, Granara and Jenna Sweeney.
"We dominated the game but there's still things that we need to work on. We out possessed them and outshot them, so yeah we took care of business," said Hendee.
Of Wilmington's 31 goals this year, 11 have come off the foot of Granara, who seems to be burying every scoring chance she gets.
"Alyssa is just really good in the 18 yard box, one verses one," said Hendee. "She takes the little tiny openings that she has and gets a decent shot off. She's been consistent that way."
Granara leads the team in points with 15 and is followed by Annie Wingate, who has five goals, Kali Almeida with three, while four players including Jessie McCullough, Colantuoni, Sweeney and Flynn have two each.
"Our scoring has been very balanced this year and we have been getting a lot of people to stand up when the time is needed," said Hendee. (Overall), Audrey (Curdo) has been solid back (on defense) and she's been battling some injuries.
“Amanda Broussard has really stepped up this year and I think our midfielders have been pretty solid with Amanda, Jenna (Sweeney) and Amber (Flynn). We have been battling little ding types of injuries that we hope will be fully gone by the end of the (regular season)."
After the game with Wakefield, the 'Cats will return home Saturday night at 7 pm to face Stoneham as part of the double-header 'Kick Cancer' Fundraising game, with the boys game going first at 5:30 pm.
On Thursday night, the team will be at Fudrucker's in Reading as part of the fundraising activities which benefits the Hope and Friendship Program here in town. Twenty percent of the earnings that night will go towards the fundraiser. The event will take place from 4 to 9 pm. If you planning to attend, you need to get the event flyer, either from a member of the team or you can go to the team's twitter account to access the flyer (print it or download it to your phone).
