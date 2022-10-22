WILMINGTON – It was a very busy week for the Wilmington High School Boys Cross-Country team.
Last Wednesday, the Wildcats were edged out by a strong and perennial league and state contender in Burlington by a close margin of 26-30. The loss puts the 'Cats at 2-2 on the season.
“The boys ran very well and put in five runners after Burlington's third runner,” said head coach Joe Patrone. “This was the first time that we have run on a course this season with tough hills and the kids did very well.”
Sophomore Dean Ciampa led the way as he was fourth overall with a time of 17 minutes flat on the 2.9 mile course. He was followed by Jameson Burns, who was fifth at 17:20, Jake Cronin, who was sixth at 17:25, Roman Moretti, who was seventh at 17:34, Gavin Dong, who was eighth at 17:43 and also cracking the top ten was Noah Carriere, taking tenth at 18:23.
Also putting forth strong efforts included Braydon Gorski (12th, 18:27), Vihbush Sivakumar (13th, 18:27), Spencer Bagtaz (19th, 19:46), David Dynan (20th, 19:47), Michael Dynan (21st, 19:48), Conor Burns (24th, 20:33), Nathan Cardin (25th, 20:34), Evan Cummings (27th, 21:21) and Nick Samaha (28th, 21:29).
Just three days after getting edged out by Burlington in a dual meet, the two teams competed again but at the Glennon Twilight Invitational held at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds in Barnstable. Burlington won the 'Medium Schools' Division title, with Wilmington taking 13th. Coe-Brown of New Hampshire finished second, followed by East Greenwich of Rhode Island and then Wakefield for the top five teams.
“It was an incredible night for the Wilmington Cross Country teams. Everyone that ran the 5K race (boys and girls) ran a personal best for that race,” said Patrone. “Our young boys team ran extremely well and ended up placing 13th as a team.”
The varsity boys race didn't get underway until 9:30 pm and the 'Cats sent seven runners out to the field of 176 including three seniors, a junior, a sophomore and two freshmen. Junior Jameson Burns was the top finisher as he was 61st overall with a time of 17:36.1, which marks the tenth fastest time in WHS Cross-Country history. Sophomore Dean Ciampa was 62nd overall at 17:36.7.
Coming in after those two included senior Roman Moretti (75th, 17:52.8) and freshman Gavin Dong (8th at 17:59.4) as the 'Cats had four runners cross before 18 minutes.
Rounding out the competitors included Jake Cronin (115th, 18:29.9), senior Brayden Gorski (135th, 19:10.0) and senior Noah Carriere (140th, 19:16.2).
In the JV race, Wilmington had three competitors with junior Michael Dynan finishing 62nd at 19:53.3, followed by Junior Nathan Cardin, who was 123rd at 20:45.7 and Nick Samaha, who was 162nd at 21:32.3.
Finally in the sophomore meet, two tenth graders and three freshmen competed. Sophomore Vihbush Sivakumar was the team's top performer, finishing 34th at 19:30.9. He was followed by freshman David Dynan (35th, 19:31.1), freshman Conor Burns (44th, 19:50.7), sophomore Spencer Bagtaz (48th, 20:08.2) and freshman Evan Cummings (65th at 21:02.1).
As a group, the sophomores finished third behind Wakefield and Whitinsville Christian.
Patrone was thrilled with the performances all of the kids gave and said he owes credit to his assistant coach Brian Sheppard.
“We are blessed to have Coach Sheppard coaching with the cross country program,” said Patrone. “It has been his training program, workouts, and inspiration that has helped the kids run so well. I have had the opportunity to work with some great distance coaches such as Joe Rocha and Coach Sheppard is right up there. His knowledge of the sport and of what these kids need to get better has just been incredible.”
On Tuesday, the 'Cats had their third race in six days, losing to Melrose, 24-31, to fall to 2-3 on the season. Ciampa was the team's top performer as he was fourth at 17:37. He was immediately followed by Cronin, who was fifth at 18:13, Jameson Burns, who was sixth at 18:18 and Dong, who was seventh at 18:31.
The rest of the field included Moretti (9th, 18:36), David Dynan (11th, 18:44), Noah Carriere (13th, 18:48), Gorski (15th, 18:59), Sivakumar (17th, 19:07), Michael Dynan (18th, 19:17), Conor Burns (21st, 20:01), Cardin (23rd, 20:44), Bagtaz (24th, 20:46), Cummings (25th, 21:41) and Samaha (26th, 21:48).
“Great races by the three freshmen, Jake Cronin, Gavin Dong, and David Dynan. Dean Ciampa continues to get better each time out,” said Patrone.
