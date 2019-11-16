Johnson & Wales sophomore forward Jillian Miele’s three goals were not quite enough to get the win for the Wildcats in a 4-3 double overtime loss to Simmons in the GNAC quarterfinals on November 2.
Miele scored two first half goals to put the Wildcats into a 2-2 tie at the break, and scored a dramatic game tying goal with less than a minute left in regulation to send the teams into overtime tied at 3-3.
Miele finished her sophomore season with a team high 21 goals and nine assists for 51 points in just 19 games, which led the conference.
On Tuesday, she made program history as by being named the program’s first selected to the Great Northeast Athletic Conference first team.
Miele ranked 10th amongst the nation’s leaders in points per game (2.68). In her team’s first round game against Simmons, she surpassed the previous conference record for goals and points by a sophomore, registering three goals for six points. Midway through the season in a convincing 7-0 win over non-conference Dean, Miele tallied four goals for eight points.
WPI senior forward and captain Bridget Sullivan had her excellent career come to an end last Thursday when the Engineers suffered a 4-1 loss to MIT in the NEWMAC Tournament semifinal.
Sullivan had a terrific senior season for the Engineers in helping to lead them to a 17-3 overall record, scoring nine goals and adding six assists for 24 points, the third most on the team.
For her career, Sullivan played in 56 games and scored 22 goals to go along with ten assists for 54 points.
FOOTBALL
Endicott College sophomore running back John Kenney had eight carries for 32 yards in a 42-31 Gulls loss to Western New England on Saturday.
Kenney has played in all nine games for the Gulls this season, leading the team in rushing with 488 yards to go along with two touchdowns to help lead the Gulls to a 7-2 overall record.
Merrimack College sophomore tight end Tyler Roberts had two tackles on special teams for the Warriors on special teams to earn Special Teams Player of the Week honors in a loss to the University of Rhode Island on November 2.
Roberts and the Warriors are currently 4-5 on the season and have a big matchup with Franklin Pierce at home this Saturday.
Amherst wide receiver James O’Regan closed out his brilliant college career with four catches for 55 yards, including the Mammoths only touchdown of the game, as Amherst suffered 31-9 loss to arch rival Williams in the 134th edition of “The Biggest Little Game in America.”
O’Regan caught a three-yard touchdown pass near the end of the first half to bring Amherst within 17-9, but the second half was all Williams.
O’Regan ends the season with 49 receptions for 797 yards and eight touchdowns, leading the team in all three categories. For his career, O’Regan finished among the all-time leaders in the long an illustrious history of Amherst, with 134 receptions for 2,134 yards and 18 touchdowns.
CROSS COUNTRY
UMass Dartmouth sophomore Jackie Broderick finished 34th in a field of 71 runners at the Little East Cross Country Championship in North Dartmouth on November 2, finishing the 5K course in a time of 21:20.
Babson College senior Maeve Sullivan finished 119th at the NEWMAC Cross Country Championships on November 3 in a race held at Franklin Park. Sullivan finished the 6K course in a time of 27:20.
SOCCER
Olivia Wingate and the University of Notre Dame women’s soccer team has advanced to the NCAA Championship for the 26th time in program history and will host Saint Louis Sunday, November 17 at 1 p.m. ET at Alumni Stadium.
With the first round matchup against the Billikens, the Irish will play host for a tournament game for the 23rd time out of their 26 appearances. Notre Dame has won three national championships and hold a 68-21-3 record in the NCAA Championship.
Notre Dame finished the regular season with a 10-7-2 record and 4-4-2 in ACC play.
Wingate, a sophomore forward for the Irish, has appeared in 19 games on the season, scoring two goals and adding one assist.
Bentley University sophomore midfielder Dana Goulet was recently named to as a member of the NE-10 Conference Second Team in recognition of her outstanding season. Goulet ranks second on the team in minutes played with 1318 and has started all 17 games. She leads the team in both goals (4) and points (9). Goulet scored twice in Bentley's 2-1 win over Saint Michael's on Nov. 2, including the overtime goal, and also scored against New Haven and Adelphi.
Goulet and the Falcons had a big win this past weekend defeating Southern New Hampshire 1-0 on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the NE10 Women's Soccer Championship.
The Falcons, the No. 4 seed, will now move on to the semifinals on Thursday, where they will meet the top seed Saint Rose.
Brandeis University junior midfielder Daria Bakhtiari had the only goal of the game in the Judges 1-0 win over NYU in the Judges season finale on Saturday afternoon in Waltham. The game-winning goal came on a set piece at the 62:55 mark. Rookie midfielder Caroline Swan delivered a ball into the box from the left flank, and Bakhtiari was wide open to head it into the upper left corner. The goal was Bakhtiari's sixth of the season, putting her third on the team in that category.
Clarion University junior midfielder Julianna Iocco was also a hero for her team, scoring the only goal of the game in a 1-0 Eagles win over Indiana (PA) on Saturday. It was Iocco’s first goal of the season, and it came off a corner kick from teammate Courtni Hamm.
Northeastern University sophomore midfielder Kayla McCauley scored the only goal of the game for the Huskies in a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Elon in the CAA quarterfinals back on November 1.
McCauley scored her third goal of the season in the 63rd minute to tie up the game at 1-1 after Elon took an early 1-0 lead in the seventh minute of action. McCauley's goal came after Chelsea Domond's shot was tipped up to the crossbar. McCauley led all Huskies with four shots on goal in the game.
Northeastern finished their season with an overall record of 8-10-1, and 5-3-1 in the CAA.
Worcester State senior defender Christina Spinos and the rest of the Lancers defeated Bridgewater State University 1-0 in double overtime to win the MASCAC championship on Sunday in Worcester.
With the win, Worcester State improves to 11-7-2 overall on the season, and earns the MASCAC's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Spinos, who was honored recently as part of Senior Day at Worcester State, has started 18 games for the Lancers this season, helping to anchor a defense that has allowed just 1.46 goals per game. For her career, Spinos has played in 66 games, starting 63 of them.
On the opposing side of that thrilling win for Worcester State, was Bridgewater State senior goalie Kellie Souza who was outstanding in defeat for the Bears, making 13 saves in the game.
The double overtime goal was the first goal that Souza had allowed in 278 minutes. She had allowed a goal midway through the first half of the Bears 4-1 quarterfinal win over Framingham State, before shutting out Westfield State in double overtime in the semifinals, and then kept Worcester State off the scoreboard for 105 minutes in Saturday’s loss.
Souza also made some history in the game, as she set the Bears' single-season goaltending record for games played with her 21st appearance. She also added on to her single-season mark for minutes played as she finished the year with 1917:31.
Salem State junior defender Devyn Malatesta had a goal and an assist to help lead the Vikings to a 5-0 win over Fitchburg State back on November 2. The win improved the Vikings record on the season to 8-7-2 and 5-1-1 in the MASCAC, and also clinched the second seed in the MASCAC Tournament, earning the Vikings a bye.
Unfortunately for the Vikings, despite another assist by Malatesta, they were eliminated in the MASCAC semi-finals with a 3-2 overtime loss to Worcester State last Friday.
Malatesta finished the season tied for the team lead in goals with seven, while leading the Vikings in assists (6) and points (20).
Freshman Thea Aliberti finished up a strong freshman season as a defender on the Colby-Sawyer women’s team. She started all 19 games and finished with 2 goals, coming in games against Fitchburg State and Norwich University. She scored two goals on three shots taken.
Colby-Sawyer finished the season with a record of 8-10-1.
ICE HOCKEY
Westfield State sophomore forward Justin Collins had an assist for the Owls in their 3-3 tie with Post last Thursday. The assist was the first point of the season for Collins, who had four goals and 13 assists last season as a freshman.
WRESTLING
Bridgewater State junior Fox Maxwell picked up a big win at 165 pounds last Wednesday, earning a 7-3 decision over Hayden Kelleher to help the Bears to a dramatic 20-19 comeback win over New England College for the Bears first win of the season.
Maxwell then wrestled very well in a pair of losses in a tri-meet against Johnson & Wales and host Southern Maine this past Saturday, losing a 6-4 overtime match to Johnson & Wales and another hard fought 6-4 match against Southern Maine.
