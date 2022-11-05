WILMINGTON – Recently, Jeff Williamson, age 77, passed away following a lengthy illness according to his obituary notice which ran in last week's Town Crier. That notice also said that Jeff was “employed in pharmaceutical and institutional sales for several years. He later owned a local convenience store franchise and one of the first Mailboxes, Etc. in the area.”
In addition to all of that, he was quite the athlete. He was a competitive speed skater – among the very best in the country during his time, and also regarded as one of the best baseball pitchers to ever come out of Wilmington High School.
Williamson was a member of the 1962 Baseball team which went to the state finals, and also part of the successful team in 1963. He had to miss the final few weeks of the '62 season as he was diagnosed with mono, but before that he fired some gems, including a ten-strikeout performance in a 14-1 win over Burlington, and a six-strikeout performance in a gritty, 3-2 win over Billerica.
After high school, Williamson went on to pitch four years at Springfield College before signing on with the Baltimore Orioles organization. From 1968-'70, he played his first two years at Level-A Miami and then split between A-AA in his final year. He combined for a 24-25 record and a 2.62 ERA in three minor league seasons.
During his minor league career, Williamson was teammates with Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer, as well as other MLB players Doug DeCinces, Enos Cabell and Johnny Oates to name a few.
In the June 27th, 1984 edition of the Town Crier, Rick Cooke featured Williamson, along with his longtime little league and high school baseball teammates and longtime friends Rick Froton and Kevin Field as they were members of the same Stelio's team of the Over-35 Men's Softball team in town.
Cooke stated in the article that “Williamson, Froton and Field are often mentioned around Wilmington as three of the greatest baseball players to wear the WHS blue.”
The article went on to say that “Jeff signed a contract with the Baltimore Orioles after a great four years at Springfield College. He then played four years in the Orioles minor league system, finishing up his career in Triple-A.
“Some misfortune struck Williamson again at this stage of his career, an as injury, plus the fact that he was unable to crack Baltimore's super stable of major league pitchers, caused the former WHS ace to call it quits.
“There is little doubt that Williamson would have his shot at the major leagues in many other organizations that were not as pitching deep as the Birds. He was fortunate in that he was part of a class outfit in Baltimore for several seasons.”
Later on in that same article, Cooke ended it by saying, “Williamson, Froton and Field firmly established a tradition of baseball excellence at Wilmington High School.
“Despite those inevitable losing seasons that strike a program, WHS baseball has some very lofty records to shoot for thanks largely to these former players, who were among the best this state has ever seen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.