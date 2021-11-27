WILMINGTON – Several years ago when the current senior class were freshmen and sophomores, Wilmington High School football coach Craig Turner kept raving about this group, saying how much potential they all had. His inclination was correct as those players helped lead the 'Cats to their second playoff win in program history just two weeks ago.
Among the members of that group — the one that really stood out literally and physically at that time and still does today — is No. 79 Jake Chirichiello. A senior captain and two-way lineman, who stands in at 6-feet-2, 260 pounds, he has anchored the team's offensive line over the past few years, especially this year as the 'Cats offensive weapons are closing in on 3,000 total yards.
While he has stood out over the years because of his size, Chirichiello has also stood out because of his talent and skills as a tackle/center offensively and a tackle on the defensive side, he also sticks out because of his work ethic and leadership skills. He's more of a lead by example kind of guy.
"Jake's been playing with us since he was a sophomore. I was actually watching our Thanksgiving Day game from 2019 against Tewksbury and I remember watching the film after that game thinking that this kid is going to be a big player for us," said Turner. "He started on the offensive line for us that entire season and against Tewksbury, we put him in on defense too and he was really good.
"The sky is the limit for a kid like him. He hasn't been playing football for that long. His size and athletic ability, he has a chance to be a scholarship kid. There are some good schools that are interested in him. He works really hard — he's one hundred percent in the group of kids like (former players) Dean Nally and Tyler Roberts, you don't have to tell him to work. He's putting in the work on his own. You don't have to worry about a kid like him."
Up until this year, Chirichiello was mostly a two-way tackle, but in the games against Burlington and Stoneham, offensively, he was switched to center. It appears as if he will have that spot again come Thursday is his final game in a Wildcat uniform.
"It was a new experience. I wasn't really used to it. They told me about two hours before the (Burlington) game that I was going to play center. I had practiced it a bit before last year and throughout that week of practice. In college, there's a chance that's the position I'll play, so it's good to get the experience now."
He was asked about the differences between the two positions – besides the obvious of hiking the ball back to QB Pedro Germano.
"Not as much as you would think," he responded. "There's just a lot more straight down the field blocking, man-on-man blocking, as opposed to playing tackle or guard where there is a lot more pulling and going after linebackers."
Collectively as a group, the offensive line has done a pretty good job this year. There's been a few different guys in and out, but right now the group includes Adam Sulick, John Rhind, Ali Aboukal and Jack Malloy along with Chirichiello. There's been times during the season when the group has struggled against bigger teams like Woburn, Stoneham and Foxboro, but there's been times when the 'Cats have dominated the line of scrimmage against bigger teams like Middleboro and Melrose.
"Overall we've gotten a lot better as the season has gone on. We're a bit undersized in parts of it, but we have made up for that with good angles, staying low and knowing the plays. It's been good so far," Chirichiello said. "Adam Sulick just started playing football last year. He never played in his life and he came in, assumed the role and has played well. He has played left tackle, right tackle, left guard and has done it all. Ali Aboukal is a sophomore and he's been really good for us."
This Thursday, the 'Cats will have one of its toughest challenges all season from their next door neighbors. The Redmen are a very stingy and experienced unit.
"I think we are ready for them up front. We're not going to see a bigger or tougher line than we did with Middleboro and we handled them pretty good and we ran all over them. I think we're ready for (the challenge)," he said.
Pretty much the same group on the DL make up the OL for Tewksbury with Davenche Sydney, Nick Wilson, Aaron Connelly and Luke Shaw, while Cole Kimtis is a linebacker. They all block for QB Danny Fleming, who is just shy of 1,000 rushing yards this season, which included over 250 in the team's last game, an incredibly physical back-and-forth 35-30 battle with Wayland.
"Defensively we have been pretty good lately. Obviously the Foxboro running back (Dylan Gordon) was just insane and you can't do too much when he's just running through guys, but against teams like Middleboro, we stopped them pretty good and Melrose we held them," said Chirichiello. "Our linebackers have come up big and our D-Line has been coming together the last few games.
"(Fleming is) the guy (for Tewksbury that) we have to watch out for the most. If we can neutralize him, I think we'll be in pretty good shape, we just need to make sure that we can keep him in the pocket and stop the run game from him and we'll succeed from there."
If Wilmington can do that, Chirichiello knows that the chances of winning for the first time since 2009 certainly increase.
"It's been a long time since we have won. This is as good of a chance as we'll ever have to win, so this game means a lot to us," he said.
Either way, win or lose, Chirichiello will have a lot of family on-hand to watch his final game. His brother Charlie is a junior, who is also a part of the team and should see his share of playing time, and up in the stands will be his parents David and Tina, as well as extended family, many of them athletes. Tina played basketball and soccer at WHS, her brother Bobby played football at WHS in the mid 1990’s, while David mostly played soccer. His sister married Adam Browne, who was a quarterback at Northeastern from 1997-2001 (is among the best all-time in completion percentage) and his father Gordon Browne, who grew up in Franklin, was a star lineman at Boston College before playing two years in the NFL for the New York Jets in 1974 and '75. He stood at 6-feet-5, 265 pounds and also wore No. 79. Jake has paid his own respects by honoring Gordon, by wearing the same 79 jersey number.
"If (all of my uncles and Gordon are there) that would be great," he said," Especially if we can win. I would love to have us win the game in front of (Gordon)."
Win or lose, this will be it for No. 79 in a 'Cats uniform and he certainly wants to cherish every single moment.
"I have been thinking the last couple of weeks how this is it, and this will be my final game of high school. I have known all of these kids my entire life and it's going to be a sad day afterwards, win or lose, but I certainly want to leave here with a win," he said.
