BOSTON/WILMINGTON – For the past three years, hundreds and thousands of people were anxiously awaiting for their chance to get back on the Boston Streets.
And it finally happened.
After COVID-19 cancelled the Patriots Day event in 2020 and 2021, and instead a virtual marathon and then a Fall Marathon were set in place which were obviously not the same, Monday morning brought back sunny skies, an incredible loud, energized and jammed pack crowd, and over 30,000 runners who competed in the 126th Boston Marathon.
Of the 30K runners, 7 came from Wilmington, according to the BAA Website. They, along with several others who have community ties, were part of the first Patriots Day Marathon in 1,099 days, one which represented all 50 states and 120 countries from around the world.
The top local finisher was once again Jill Chisholm, the founder of the extremely popular Sole Sisters Club. During the fall marathon, she was third in her age group for women, which is truly incredible and on Monday, the 50-year-old crossed the finish line at 3:16.06, which was 13th in her age division, while she as 954th out of all of the women who competed. This was her sixth Boston Marathon and 14th in total, and while she said she had a tremendous experience once again, she was disappointed with her time.
“I had a little bit of a tough day out there. I was a little bit off my goal so it was a tough day for me. I'm happy that I finished and the runners (from Sole Sisters Club and the ones I coach) did very well out there. We had great weather, a little windy, but I was a little disappointed with my time.
“I'm not sure (why I struggled) but I had a little bit of cramping early on. But overall it was a great day to be out there. I was so excited that the marathon was back on Patriots Day. The crowd was absolutely amazing out there. Everyone seemed to just come out probably because it was the first Marathon held on Patriots Day in three years. It was just great to be back there. I was excited to be out there with my other Sole Sisters and all of them had really great races so that makes me really happy as a coach. I didn't have my best day, so as long as somebody did, so that made me happy.
“I was probably about ten minutes slower than I expected to be. I just didn't have my best day but that's what being a marathon runner is about. I was cramping up early and it definitely wasn't a reflection on my fitness. Stuff like that happens, it's a marathon and it's really tough on your body and you don't always have your best day, but comparably I was the 954th female out of like 10,000, so that's pretty good. I finished in the top one percent, but I still wanted to finish second or third in my age group but it doesn't always work out that way.”
She added that during her struggles, she wondered if she should continue and quickly those dark thoughts went away.
“I was kind of questioning my life's decision and wondering if I would ever be back there, but I will, I'll be back there next April,” she said.
For the past few years, Chisholm has been a running coach and one her of students is Cathy D'Augusta, who the Town Crier featured in last week's edition. A member of the SSC, Chisholm's work with her friend truly paid off as D'Augusta had a big personal record, finishing at 4:53.07.
“It was a pretty amazing day on the course. There were spectators the entire 26.2 miles, including many of my friends and family members. It was clear that everyone was celebrating the return of the Boston Marathon on Patriots' Day. The weather was almost perfect – could have used a little less sun, but I'm not complaining.
“The best volunteer station was at Mile 22. My running Club, the Sole Sisters Running Club was stationed there. They give off so much energy. They gave me the motivation to move and finish strong. The course was as I expected as I had practiced many long runs there and so glad I did. I teared up at miles one and six. I thought I would cry as I ran down Boylston Street to finish but I didn't. There was so much energy there and I was just ready to finish.”
Also crossing the finish line from Wilmington included Keith McDonald, 38, at 4:01.06, Devyn Malatesta, 24, at 4:25.07, veteran Kevin Yetman, 52, at 4:36.17, another veteran Sherry Iuliano, 54, at 4:56.02 and newcomer Michelle Mallon, 39, at 5:07.57.
PJ Heffernan, a WHS Graduate, now 42, finished at 4:39.47.
