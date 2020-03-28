The Bryant University indoor track and field duo of senior Emily Cluck (Johnson City, N.Y.) and freshman Emma Garrity (Wilmington, Mass.) represented the Bulldogs with NEC All-Conference honors as announced Thursday by the conference office.
Cluck earned All-First Team honors for the second-straight year in the 400-meters when she not only set a new school record at Bryant but a new championship meet record of 54.72 to defend her 400-meter title.
Garrity was named to the All-Rookie squad after becoming the top rookie finisher in the 500-meters. Garrity finished just outside the top three in fourth place at the NEC Indoor Championship with a time of 1:16.71. The finish also marked a new school record at Bryant.
