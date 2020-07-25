This story originally appeared in the June 1st, 1994 edition of the Wilmington Town Crier.
After the birth of their first son, the last thing Michael and Lisa Ellsworth wanted to hear from the doctor, was their new child would never be able to walk, talk or do anything anyone else can do.
Michael junior, surely proved the doctors wrong.
Michael, now ten years old, was diagnosed as a left-hemiplegic — which is described as not being able to use the left side of your body — when he was born. With a lot of hard work and determination, he was able to beat the odds that were against him. He is now enjoying every moment playing the sport that he loves — baseball, for the Wilmington's minor league Giants.
Immediately after he was born, Michael's parents put him into physical and occupational therapy treatment and what started out as rolling as a toddler instead of crawling, has developed into belting base hits to left field.
Even right now, Michael is still going through the different types of therapy. Every night at 5:45, he checks off the 18 stretching and movement exercises that he needs to do. Whether it's just stretching a tight wrist muscle or picking up a crayon off the floor, he goes through with the same routine every night. Every Monday, he has his own physical therapist come to his house to work with him for an hour.
"He has come a long way," said Lisa. "He is very determined and the family is just so proud of what he has accomplished."
Michael has received a lot of help from his family and friends. His brother Danny, who is seven years old, has been a big help to him. Whether it's been assisting him with chores or just being a brother, the two have been very close.
"I'm so proud of both boys, they are just really great," said Lisa. "They really are great kids. Sure they have their fights and different interests just like everyone else, but they also pull for each other and help each other a lot," added their father.
Michael's best friend is Timmy Hogg, who has been there for him since day one. He helps him carry his books, holds the door for him and always supports and cheers him on during his baseball games. Timmy also was the one who showed Michael how to ride a bike.
"Timmy is really nice to me. He shows me how to do a lot of things. All of my friends have helped me," said Michael.
Michael has already set and lived up to a number of his goals and dreams. One time when he was at the doctor's office, the doctor had asked him was there one thing he would like to do? Michael answered that he would like to tie his shoes one day. He has already accomplished that goal, as well as many others, which he never thought he could accomplish, including playing the game of baseball that he loves so much.
One of his other dreams is to someday meet Jim Abbott, the former left-handed pitcher for the California Angels and New York Yankees, who pitches and catches without a right hand.
"Michael would be tickled pink if he ever met (Abbott)," said Lisa.
Michael would like to also someday follow in the footsteps of Abbott and being able to pitch.
"He has been practicing pitching," said his father. "He really is determined and challenged to do it. With a little more arm strength and a little more practice, he might be able to do it."
Michael is a first baseman and occasionally he plays in the outfield. He catches with his right hand, then flips his glove onto his elbow to throw righthanded. He also bats righthanded. He uses an open stance where his whole body is facing the pitcher, then he unloads, swinging the bat one-handed. Thus far it has worked out for him and he continued to improve hitting the ball — for more and more base hits.
"I'm very impressed by the will and determination Michael has," said Giants' coach Eddie Collins. "He's a super, super nice kid who is not afraid of anything."
Added Michael's grandfather, Nelson Ellsworth, "He is a very determined kid. He's not afraid of the ball. He teaches himself a lot. He has done very well."
Not only does Michael excel as a young boy and as a baseball player, but he also does well in school, keeping up with solid grades. His mother credits a lot of his success to the teachers and guidance counselors at the Woburn Street School.
"They have been the best," she said. "They really have done a lot of work with him. I give them a lot of the credit."
Even with the difficulty and frustration of not being able to do some things, Michael is starting to understand more about his condition and that has helped his confidence.
"I'm used to (going to therapy), it's easy," he said.
Even though he played youth soccer last year and plays football and street hockey with his friends, baseball remains Michael's favorite sport.
He was asked what he likes the most about it?
"Hitting home runs," he answered.
And the hardest part?
"Making the stretches at first base."
CATCHING UP
The Town Crier reached out to Ellsworth, who has lived in Woburn for the past 16 years and has been employed by Lucci's Supermarket in Wilmington since 2001. He was asked if he continued to play baseball after that 1994 season with the Giants.
"I continued to play until I finished the eighth grade," he said. "The older I got, the worse my offense got, but at playing first base my defense was awesome. I was going to try out for freshman football in high school, but during the physical, it was discovered I had Osgood Schlatters (disease), which is an extra bump on my right knee (caused by swelling and irritation of the growth plate at the top of the shinbone). I still have it to this day. I opted out from playing football and sports all together so I could concentrate on my schoolwork. I pretty much was a B average student. I did end up graduating high school in 2001 at age 17, and I was one of the youngest in my class."
Ellsworth was asked about what he remembers from playing for the Giants at the minor league level before moving onto the higher levels, including playing for the White Sox at the Major League level.
"My fondest memories of little league baseball is first my teammates, the action from when my team was in the field and making great defensive plays. I always remember jumping high up to make a catch, or turning a double play."
It's been nearly 25 years since Ellsworth played for Bob Gage and the White Sox, and Gage said there's one conversation he had with him that he will always remember.
"In the 33 years that I coached, Mike was one of my most memorable draft picks," said Gage. "I'll always remember how excited he and his mother were when I called to tell him that he made the Major League White Sox. That's really what youth sport coaching should be about — providing good memories to everyone.
"Mike was very hard working and would stay after practices to work on his bat control. He never had any issues with his fielding. Mike came from a very nice family. Two years later, I drafted his younger brother Danny."
Mike was asked today about those days, playing without his left hand.
"I never really thought about my left hand situation much. I concentrated on just doing my job, like Bill Belichick says," said Ellsworth with a laugh. "Yes it took me a extra half or full second for me to get the ball where it needed to be, but I did it! None of my teammates complained about it and neither did I. We all were out there to first off have fun and like I said do our jobs."
