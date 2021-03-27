BURLINGTON — With two events left, and needing seven of the 14 points to win the meet, the trio of Olivia Erler, Shea Cushing and Hannah Bryson came through with flying colors. The trio swept the two-mile race to help the extremely small and young Wilmington High School girls track-and-field team come away with a thrilling 53-47 victory over Burlington in the Fall-2 season opener held on Saturday afternoon.
Erler and Cushing came in at the same time of 14:05 and Bryson was third with a time of 14:37 and that sealed the deal for the win.
“It was a close meet as expected and we knew it was going to be a tough one at that,” said head coach Brian Schell. “The weather was great, the meet was well organized and the team was ready to get at them.
“Being in this somewhat unique season, we as a team collectively agreed that we wanted to win this one rather than work on our own individual gains. This meant new events, tough doubling or tripling up and we had a lot of people do all of that. Because of an unfortunate situation, both Shea and Hannah doubled up from the mile earlier stepping up big time for the team.”
Earlier in the meet, Cushing won the mile and Bryson was third with respective times of 6:09 and 6:27. That meant on the day, Cushing scored nine of the team's points and Bryson had two big points.
Three other members of the team also placed in two events each. Celia Kulis was first in the high jump clearing 4-8 and was also second in the 55-meter hurdles at 9.7 seconds to come away with eight points on her own.
“Celia is a well rounded and very versatile athlete,” said Schell. “She is very competitive and picked up and adapted to every event she has tried. In just a few weeks and not much practice, she is already able to three step every hurdle. This usually takes many hurdlers months if not seasons to build that kind of rhythm. She also had great jumps in the high jump, even at 4-10. Even had a great battle in a jump of sudden death for first place.”
Molly MacDonald also picked up a first and a third to collect six points. She was the best shot put thrower on the day tossing 23-10 and also picked up a third place in the 300-meters running at 47.2 seconds.
“Since day one I told Molly she has great strength and she showed a lot of it this meet,” said Schell. “Stealing the win in the shot put on her last throw after seeing she only needed a few more inches to get it. She also raced hard and got out strong in the first 200-meters of the race. She even looked tough on the final stretch which is one of the biggest things I stressed to them about in this event.”
Kayla Flynn came up with several big performances, taking third in both the high jump (4-6) and 55-meter hurdles at 10.4 seconds.
Besides the two mile, Wilmington also swept the 1,000 meters behind Katie McLaughlin (3:36), Mallory Brown with a personal record of 3:37 and Sofia Pitzen at 4:04.
Rounding out the scoring included a first and second in the 55-meter dash with Kaitlyn Doherty (7.6) and Ali Doherty (7.9), a second place by Amanda Broussard in the 300 (44.2) and third places from Isabelle Puccio in the shot put (20-5.50) and Angie Zaykovskaya in the 600-meters with a personal best time of 1:50.
“We have Wakefield (this Saturday) and they are a very tough team. Equally if not more well rounded than Burlington, so we will have to bring our best yet again if we want to win,” said Schell.
