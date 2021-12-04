MEDFORD – Heading in their Thanksgiving Day matchup with Arlington Catholic last Thursday morning, with a 5-5 the Shawsheen Tech Football team had a couple of goals in mind, and those were to finish the season with a winning record, while also continuing their winning tradition in Thanksgiving Day games.
Thanks to a thrilling come from behind 35-28 win over AC at Hormel Stadium in Medford, the Rams were able to accomplish both of those feats, closing out their season with a 6-5 record.
In addition, the win was the second in a row for the Rams over AC since beginning their turkey day rivalry with the Cougars in 2019, winning that year by score of 14-8 before last year’s season was canceled due to COVID.
It was also the 19th win in the last 20 Thanksgiving Day games for the Rams after winning 17 straight over Greater Lowell from 2001-2017 before losing in their only Thanksgiving Day matchup with Austin Prep in 2018. The history, at least on this day. hardly mattered to Shawsheen coach Al Costabile, however, as he was more focused on the way his team battled to pick up a big win in front of a packed house at Hormel Stadium.
“I was very proud of the boys. It was a back and forth game, but they hung in there,” Costabile said. “They also faced a lot of situations which will really help us mature as a team. For anybody who came out to see a good Thanksgiving Day game, they got their money’s worth. There were a lot of exciting plays on both sides of the ball, and it was just a great day for Thanksgiving.”
The Rams were led on offense by an outstanding effort by sophomore running back Caleb Caceres, who rushed for 154 and two touchdowns on 19 carries, while freshman quarterback Sid Tildsley who did not seem fazed by big stage on Thanksgiving morning, throwing for 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the day, while rushing for an additional 93 yards and another touchdown.
Tildsley’s day actually got off to a bit of a rough start when he threw a pick six early in the game to give AC a quick 7-0 lead with 7:25 left in the first quarter. Shawsheen, however, took very little time to respond, with Caceres getting his first score of the game on a 43-yard run just over a minute later to pull the Rams even at 7-7 with 6:16 left in the quarter after the first of five extra points on the day by freshman kicker Jack Finn.
“Getting that first score was big for us,” Costabile said. “They had that pick six to take the lead so for us to come back from that was big. That was a great way to respond to adversity.”
Shawsheen would take a 14-7 lead with 9:13 left in the half on Caceres second touchdown of the game, this time from five yards out, but AC would respond with the next two scores of the game to take a 21-14 lead with 1:44 left in the half.
It looked like the Rams were going to go to the half down by that score, but Tildsley had other ideas, quickly driving the Rams downfield and capping the drive by connecting with junior wide receiver Kevin Ackerly of Wilmington on a ten yard touchdown pass with eight seconds left in the half.
“That was great. It was a fantastic feeling,” Costabile said. “Here you are thinking you are going to go to the half down by seven, but instead we tie the game, and we knew we were getting the ball to start the second half.”
The Rams were unable to score on that opening drive of the second half, but they eventually did take the lead with 24 seconds left in the third quarter on a 13-yard pass from Tildsley to senior receiver Dylan Timmons of Wilmington to go up 28-21 heading into the final 12 minutes.
The teams traded possessions early in the quarter before the Rams sealed the victory with a time consuming, 13-play 62-yard drive capped by a three-yard run by Tildsley with 1:02 left in the game to make it 35-21. AC would eventually come back with a score of their own with five seconds left, but when the Rams recovered the ensuing onside kick, they had clinched the all important victory.
“It was great just to play on Thanksgiving after missing out last year,” Costabile said. “Some people got some real important experience. It was a back and forth game, which we did not have a lot of this year, so that says a lot about out guys that they were able to respond.”
While there were offensive stars aplenty for the Rams in their 35-point outburst, they also had several stars on defense, led by senior defensive end Shane Costello of Wilmington, who wrapped up his college career with seven tackles and two sacks.
“One of his sacks was just a dominant effort,” Costabile said. “He just bull rushed the guy blocking him, and fought through the block to get to the quarterback. Shane had a great, great game.”
Another Wilmington resident, senior linebacker Ryan Dusablon had five tackles and an interception, while fellow senior linebacker Aydan Churchill of Wilmington had four tackles. Senior defensive tackle Aaron Dancewicz of Wilmington also closed out his career in style with five tackles and two sacks.
With their 6-5 record behind them, Costabile was able to reflect on what was great season of learning for his very young roster which was loaded with sophomore stars.
“We had a lot of growth this season,” Costabile said. “They were able to handle a lot of situations they have never had to handle before, and you just can’t replace that. It is just so valuable for an athlete. You can’t replicate it in practice until you do it in a game. It is just not the same, so we were fortunate so many kids were able to get that experience.”
That experience, as well as the talent of players like Tildsley, Caceres, Ackerly, junior Mavrick Bourdeau and many others, gives Costabile great optimism for the future, although he knows the team will miss the contributions of their seniors especially their senior captains Costello, Churchill, Dusablon, Timmons and Xavier Santiago.
“I feel really good about what we are bringing back,” Costabile said. “We will miss our seniors and I really appreciate everything they have done for the program. At the same time, we are very excited about the core of young players, who got a lot of experience, between this fall and this past spring. That is going to go a long way towards their improvement as football players.”
