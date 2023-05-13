WILMINGTON – Despite a winless week, the Wilmington High School girls tennis squad is still in the postseason conversation. Ranked 26th in the latest edition of the MIAA Power Rankings, the ‘Cats have five matches remaining to stay alive.
“We’re hoping that we will stay under thirty-two and be able to play in the tournament, that’s something that I really want for them,” said Wildcat head coach Christina Woods. “I keep reminding them of that before the games to try and get them excited.”
The trio of losses last week came against some of the stronger opponents in the Middlesex League, but Wilmington didn’t back down — a trait that Woods believes will take them to the tournament in June.
On Wednesday, Wilmington started off their stretch with a 4-1 loss to Reading.
Highlighting the match for the ‘Cats was Carolyn Haas-Timm, who earned the team’s first second singles win of the season in a 10-8 third set tiebreaker.
“(Carolyn) won which is actually really nice because she usually doesn’t play second singles and we haven’t even got a win at second singles,” said Woods. “Her winning second singles was really impressive.”
At third singles, Woods inserted Eleanor Ragsdale, who lost both sets 2-6.
“She played well,” said Woods. “In the future she’ll definitely be a good singles player.”
Rounding out the matches for Wilmington was first singles Jaslene Ryou, falling 4-6 0-6, followed by doubles teams Sophia LaVita, Maddy Benoit, Marni McBride, and Julia Kane dropping their matches respectively.
On Friday, Wilmington saw a similar fate against North Reading in another 4-1 loss.
In the loss, Woods was most impressed with her doubles teams, including Maria Cummings and Ragsdale in their 7-2 tiebreak victory.
“They had never played together so this was a good pairing,” said Woods. “I also have been giving (Ragsdale) doubles time so she can get some varsity time because she’s a really good player and in the future she’ll be really good in a few years. I’m trying to get her experience right now playing varsity whenever I can.”
Although LaVita and Benoit lost 3-6 in the last set at first doubles, Woods was proud of them for pulling out a 7-4 tiebreak following the first set.
“They had a really competitive match,” said the coach. “They won the tiebreaker but lost in the second set. It was a competitive match, it could have went either way. They’re a strong team together, they always are.”
The ‘Cats didn’t see any luck in the singles department. Ryou fell 1-6 3-6, Shubhangi Tripathi fell 1-6 1-6, and Haas-Timm fell 2-6 0-6.
On Monday, Wilmington concluded their 0-3 stretch with another 4-1 loss, this time to Wakefield.
Seeing more success in doubles, first doubles pairing of LaVita and Benoit were victorious 6-1 in the second set to capture Wilmington’s lone win.
Despite a loss from Kane and Mcbride at second doubles, Woods was proud they were able to force a third set following a 7-6 second set win.
“They were able to go into three sets which I was happy because the first set they only won one game,” she recalled. “In the second set they were able to turn it around and win seven games. I was still happy they went into a third set and didn’t give up.”
Ryou, Tripathi, and Haas-Timm had no luck at singles.
Even though a 2-10 record may not suggest it, Woods has seen a vast improvement in the team’s mental strength throughout a season of ups and downs against top-tier competition.
“They’re all great players, but we’ve been working on the way they’re thinking during the game,” said Woods. “At the beginning of the season a lot of them did get frustrated with themselves and it affects the way they play. We’ve been working on their confidence which is hard because the scores aren’t reflecting the way that they play. With this year and the experience, they are getting better.”
The ‘Cats played Stoneham on Wednesday, but the results weren’t known as of presstime.
“We lost to them at the beginning of the season 3-2 so if we can just get one more win with my singles we can pull off a win,” said Woods heading into the Stoneham contest.
Wilmington then travels to Woburn on Thursday before hosting Watertown on Friday and traveling to Melrose on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Coming off an 0-3 stretch, the Wilmington High School boys tennis team has yet again found their stride. With tournament time right around the corner, the ‘Cats will look to hold their No. 3 position in the MIAA Power Rankings with five matches left.
“Hopefully that means we get a pretty good draw like we did last year,” said Mailey. “If that’s the case, I see us being a tough out. I’m concentrating on the regular season at this point.”
On Monday, Wilmington did just that, blanking Wakefield 5-0 in a convincing victory.
“That was one of our strongest outings of the year,” said Wildcat head coach Rob Mailey. “We excelled on all five courts.”
At first singles, Anuj Gandhi derailed Wakefield’s talented Luke Greif of his undefeated season in a 6-6 6-4 win.
“He had one of his best matches on the season, he beat a kid who was previously undefeated,” said Mailey. “It was 4-0 in both sets and Anuj dug in and played smart, aggressive, and got it done.”
At second singles, Siddharth Karani got the job done 6-2 6-1.
“The match was never in doubt, and this kid played him pretty tight the first time,” recalled Mailey. “Sid played very well.”
Rounding out the singles victories was Owen Mitchell, who’s 6-2 6-love win capped off a successful day on the singles courts for Wilmington.
“All three singles players are kicking it into high gear right now, we're looking good,” said the coach.
The momentum carried into first doubles, as Sarthak Tripathi and Nick DiGiovanni came out on top 6-4 7-5.
“I’m happy with them because they haven’t played too much together, and it was good,” said Mailey of their win.
Ryan Weinstein and Eric Packer were also victorious, defeating their second doubles opponent 6-3 6-1.
“They’ve been on a nice little roll too. It was a real good day for us,” concluded Mailey.
If the ‘Cats can close out their season with wins, they have a chance to claim the Freedom League Title with Burlington.
“If we can continue our winning ways and it comes down to the Burlington match, if we could find a way we would be co-Freedom champions and that would be cool,” said Mailey. “I’m telling the boys to not even think of that yet. We got to take these one at a time.”
In order to achieve that goal and to sail into the postseason with confidence, Mailey plans to work on doubles play in practice. With their work ethic, he doesn’t have any doubts in their abilities moving forward.
“In the doubles we still need to work on coming into the net together as a team and maybe getting a higher percentage of first serves in with good location,” he said. “It’s definitely getting better, the doubles guys have been playing a little extra on the weekends by themselves and that’s making a difference.”
Wilmington hosted Stoneham on Wednesday before visiting Watertown on Friday and returning home for a match with Melrose on Tuesday.
