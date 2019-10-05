WILMINGTON — Over the course of two weeks, the Wilmington High School Football team — which is featuring ten sophomores in the starting line-up and on Friday, a freshman quarterback making his first varsity start, along with a freshman slot back — faced the top team in Division 6 North and then the top Team in Division 3 North. Both Bishop Fenwick and Melrose have serious chances of coming home with a state championship title in December.
Certainly those are tough challenges.
After losing 40-6 to Fenwick seven days earlier, the Wildcats were back home in front of a large crowd and were down 48-6 at halftime against Melrose.
The Red Raiders took out their starters in the second half, the clock ran the entire team and Wilmington was able to score in the final minute of the game and were defeated 48-14 to fall to 0-3 on the season, and 0-4 counting the endowment game with Billerica.
While being outscored 88-20 in two games is demoralizing, there's certainly a handful of positives to accentuate in this one: Wilmington cleaned up its punting game which was a significant problem the week before; the 'Cats were not called for a penalty all night; Freshman (not sophomore) Andre Turner continues to shine, this time scoring on a 74-yard kick-off return; and the team played extremely hard from the opening whistle to the final one, which is not easy when the scoreboard is so slanted.
"We asked them to go win the second half and they were able to do it," said coach Craig Turner. "That's a state championship caliber team. That's a really good team. We aren't dumb; we knew what we were up against. We went with our young quarterback and it was a little baptism by fire a little bit there, but I think we will be better for it. The rest of the games are all games we should be competitive in.
“We have a young crew and they are in there learning and playing some tough teams. We just need to keep our heads up because there's better things ahead and it's easy for us the adults to see that. We just need to keep the kids focused on what's ahead."
Turner added that during warm-ups starting quarterback Tristan Ciampa told the staff he couldn't go because his arm was hurting, so freshman Joe McCauley, who was fresh off an injury from the pre-season, was thrown into the fire. He completed 2-of-10 passes, Ciampa threw one pass and then late in the game, Pedro Germano came in and he was 0-for-7. Turner was asked who would get the nod this Friday when the Wildcats travel to Watertown.
"We will see what happens (this upcoming week) in practice. Pedro was there in the end, but he has really been practicing well for us," said Turner. "Joe looked great in practice (this past week). Tristan has had some problems with his arm. He told us during the pre-game that his arm was hurting so we figured we would stay away from him. We didn't want to do that to the young (McCauley) kid like that. The plan was to kind of split them up, so he could put in a tough spot.
“We'll see for next week but hopefully (Ciampa) is good and ready to go and if he is, we'll most likely split them up and see what's what."
Melrose scored all seven of its touchdowns in the first half. Chris Cusolito had three of them on TD runs of 80 and 13 yards and then an 88-yard kick-off return, which came immediately after Turner's beautiful TD from even further out.
Melrose’s Sean Herbert added a pair of TDs on a 25-yard interception return, before he scored the first of two TD passes from back-up quarterback Jesse Gardner.
Wilmington couldn't get much going all night offensively, ending with 59 total yards with 46 coming on the final drive, which was capped off when senior captain Bailey Smith scored on a three-yard run. Germano found Jared Venezia open in the end zone for the pass conversion coming on the final play of the game.
"We have a lot of good young kids," said Coach Turner. "We knew what we were up against last week and this week. It was going to be tough because both teams were much bigger, more physically stronger than us and were going against seniors with our ninth and tenth graders.
“I really believe that the kids we have, the ninth and tenth graders, are a real special group of players. They are going to have nights like this. It's varsity Football in the Middlesex League and Melrose is probably the best team in the entire conference, probably better than any team from the Liberty Division."
After going through a lot of problems on special teams during the first few weeks, Wilmington took a giant step forward in that department — minutes the kick-off return TD. Newcomer Luke Murphy seems to have solidified the punting game.
"We worked really, really hard on special teams this week," said the coach. "It didn't show on the kick-off but we told our kids that the starters have to play on special teams. We tried to put young kids in there to give those guys a break, but special teams has really hurt us.
“I came down to the JV game on Saturday and I saw Luke Murphy booming the ball like 35 yards punting the ball and I was like 'where has this been? Somebody could have alerted me about him'. We fixed up some protection stuff and put him back there and he really struck into some and I think he's going to be pretty good for us. He's the tenth sophomore who we played tonight."
WATERTOWN ON DECK
Wilmington will now travel to face Watertown, who is 2-1 with wins over Arlington Catholic and Cambridge, before falling 21-20 to Burlington on Friday night.
"They are much more of our speed. I looked and at halftime they were up 14-7 over Burlington, but I don't know what the final score was," said Turner. "They beat up on Arlington Catholic, who is supposed to be better and they beat up on Cambridge, who is down a bit this year, so it's hard to tell because they certainly haven't played the competition that we have. It'll be a good test and match-up for us. Hopefully our boys can lick their wounds and come ready for (Monday's practice).
"I'm more worried about us than Watertown, honestly. Two straight weeks of that can be tough on the young kids in particular. We are staying very positive. We are coaching and we are teaching and going to trying to develop these kids. I've said to the other coaches that our job is to get the kids to see the forest through the trees right now because they don't know what they don't know. They are just too young and they are going to be fine. We are excited for next week."
Watertown defeated AC 43-6 and Cambridge 41-19 but were defeated by Burlington 21-20, as the Red Devils stopped a two-point conversion rush with about four minutes left in the game.
Wilmington has defeated Watertown both years since Turner has taken over. The 2017 victory was pretty special at the time as the Wildcats trailed early and totally dominated the rest of the way. Last year, then running back Peter Marino ran wild to lead the ‘Cats to the win.
After the Watertown game, Wilmington will have three regular season games left with Burlington at home, the reigning Division 6 Super Bowl Champions Stoneham on the road, and then hosting Wakefield on October 25th.
