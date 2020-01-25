ROXBURY — In the midst of an already outstanding season with a 4-0 league record, the Wilmington High School Girls Track-and-Field team competed at the Division 4 Eastern Mass State Relay Meet held Friday night at the Reggie Lewis Center and the Wildcats came away with a ninth place finish out of 24 total teams that scored at least one point.
"State relays is always a fun meet for the team,” said head coach Brian Schell. “We had a really good showing all around with a lot of personal records and simply solid performances. This meet also gives off that big atmosphere and seeing that next level of competition especially for us coming up against Melrose. Being able to watch them, they had great aggression and it showed as a team with them taking third overall.”
Wilmington had four relay teams place in the top six of their respective events, including two third places and two fifth places.
The shot put trio of Shannon Murphy, Miriam Nelson and Amber Flynn finished third with a combined throw of 87-05.75.
“Right now this group has shown great consistency every meet,” said Schell. “Their attention to drills and working on form is awesome and I credit that to (Assistant) Coach (Dave) Wilson. Miriam who would power throw 28 feet has worked on her glide and got almost a foot personal record. Shannon has shown some big consistency these last to meets which is big. Amber does not get to practice shot put much, but her power shows only being a foot off her best.”
The high jump trio of Hannah LaVita, Juliana Patrone and Maggie Bourgeois finished in a tie for third place, clearing 14-02.50. LaVita was tied for fourth overall in the competition clearing 4-09.75.
“(Assistant) Coach (Joe) Patrone has done well with this crew over the years,” said Schell. “Maggie was able to step in for an injured Evy and even having a 'B' team entered just shows great depth we have built. High jump is always a tough event with a lot of sitting around and waiting especially for Hannah and Juliana who didn't jump until over three hours from the event starting. Overall a strong performance from the three of them and still good consistency given the circumstances having the rewarm up.”
The long jump trip of Kaitlyn Doherty, Katie McLaughlin and Amber Flynn finished fifth with an overall mark of 44-03.50.
“Overall the long jump crew had a great day,” said Schell. “Kaitlyn matched her best jump of the season and both Katie and Kayla had a personal record. One thing to take away is that each girl only had two total jumps instead of the regular three. Having been fairly inconsistent throughout the season, to see them work together and even be strong on both attempts is great.”
The final team to place was the 4x200 relay team of Madi Mulas, Ashlyn Buckley, Kaitlyn Doherty, Amanda Broussard, who had a combined time of 1:51.22, which was good for fifth place.
“A strong young crew with three of them being sophomores,” said Schell. “There is some good chemistry among them not just as a relay team and this helps translate to the race. In our heat, Madi got us out strong and in good position for Ashlyn who was side-by-side heading into the third leg for Kaitlyn. The handoff from Kaitlyn to Amanda was strong and gave us the inside which allowed her to hold off Medfield to win the heat.”
The only other team to crack the top ten was the distance medley team of Flynn, Miller-Nuzzo, McLaughlin and Gianna Misuraca, who finished 10th at 14:10.27.
The 4x400 'A' team of Angie Zaykouskaya, Kari Wells, Anja Jensen and Maggie Bourgeois finished 11th at 4:34.68 and the 'B' team of Aaliyah Abel, Emily McHugh, Quinn Proulx and Olivia Erler finished 30th at 4:56.65.
The Sprint Medley 'A' team of Madi Mulas, Ashlyn Buckley, Zaykouskaya and Miller-Nuzzo finished 16th at 4:47.97 and the 'B' team of Proulx, McHugh, Gianna Spada and Mallory Brown finished 41st at 5:31.72.
The 4x800 relay team finished 18th at 11:19.09 behind the team of Bourgeois, Shea Cushing, Erler and Carissa Rubin. The 4x50-yard dash 'A' team of Bramantecohen, Doherty, Jensen and Abel finished 23rd at 27.13 and the 'B' team of Flynn, Arulraj, Isabelle Puccio and Rubin were 49th at 30.10.
Finally the 4x50 shuttle hurdle team of Miriam Nelson, Emily Fothergill, Arulraj and McHigh were 26th at 37.50 seconds.
“Overall it was a fun day and we got to see a lot out of the team and the depth that we have,” said Schell. “With a tough match up against Melrose for the league title, this was a good meet as a reminder of what we are up against.”
Wilmington will go up against Melrose on Friday starting at 7:30 pm back at the RLC. The winner takes home the Middlesex League Freedom Division title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.