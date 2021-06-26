WILMINGTON – The old cliché saying is “looks can be deceiving” so in the case of the Wilmington High School Wrestling team if you look in the standings, it doesn't even scratch the surface on the successful season the team had.
Heading into this abbreviated season, head coach Joel McKenna had to step aside because he is also the head coach of the Bishop Fenwick girls lacrosse team, and the switch from winter to spring for wrestling, was an obvious conflict. Former wrestler and volunteer assistant Evan Walsh stepped in as the interim coach.
Secondly, Wilmington entered the season with just 13 wrestlers, and lost one to a season ended injury, so they had 12 kids to choose from all season long. Certainly the depth and lack of experience in some weight classes was tough to match-up with against some superior Middlesex League teams.
Then came the schedule against those teams. Wilmington faced all ten ML teams, some who they haven't seen in years and besides one blow out loss to Wakefield. The 'Cats were in the other nine matches, beating Belmont, Reading, Woburn and Watertown, and then losing some very close matches to state contenders Winchester and Melrose, as well as last week's season final, a 25-24 defeat to Lexington, which the 'Cats kind of won.
“We could have taken a forfeit at certain weight class and that would have won us the dual meet, but Evan bumped Shane Penney up a weight class so he could actually have a match in his final meet,” said McKenna, who was on hand for some of the practices and meets this season.
The loss ended the season with a 4-6 record. Senior Joe Ganley finished undefeated, while Penney and Smolinsky, two other seniors, had one loss in ten matches.
“There were a couple of teams who bumped away from Joe, but Evan made sure that if he could get Joe against another team's best wrestler around the same weight class, that Joe would battle him for a six minute match afterwards,” said McKenna. “Shane lost to one of the Soda twins from Burlington in the second to last meet of the season. He had a major decision loss to a New England champion, who is also a high school All-American. There's no shame in that, whatsoever.
“We also lose Stephen Smolinsky, who had just one loss all season to a state champion out of Wakefield,” said McKenna.
In addition, Nick Sullivan and Dylan Clerico have also graduated.
“Nick came out for the first time this season and he was a great character kid, a great teammate and he had a good experience. We just got him three years too late,” said McKenna. “And Nate was a good teammate for those kids to have. We had him for three years, and he had a great work ethic.”
Ganley, a two-time sectional champ, ended up with 114 career wins (including one in nationals), while, Penney finished with 107 and Smolinsky was one shy of 50 over a three-year frame.
Among those coming back will be the two elected captains for next year, Luke Vitale and Nick Doyle.
“Luke had a great season for himself. He had a couple of losses at the beginning of the season, but talking to Evan, who was with him everyday in practice, Luke has put together some decent wins for himself, even if he suffered a couple of tough losses, they were losses to a couple of real quality opponents,” said McKenna. “He's looking forward (to next year) and looking forward to doing some work in the off-season. He did a little bit last year, so it'll be exciting to have someone returning who has state tournament experience.
“He's going to be our only kid who does have state tournament experience going into next year's season.”
Doyle is another hard-working, high character kid, said McKenna, as is Brian Duggan.
“We will have a lot of newcomers as well as guys who have limited varsity experience with next year's team. We will have guys like Brian Duggan, who was just awesome for us. He was fantastic to watch and he got himself a couple of wins towards the end of the season. He is a kid who showed a lot of growth and really took to the sport and I know Luke and Brian are going to participate in the coaches association meet to be held next weekend in Milford, New Hampshire.”
The other returners will be Dempsey Murphy, Adam Lopez, Joe Kullman, Julian Cella and Gabe DaSilva, who was injured all season.
“Dempsey Murphy had a lot of youth experience but it had been a while. He was great this year and he brought everything to the table that he could,” said McKenna. “He had a little bit of an injury piece at the end of the season so we lost some points on the board, match-up wise because of that. He had a great attitude, he always showed up and was ready to go and help out whenever needed.
“We have a lot of quality kids coming back next year but they all know that they have a lot of work to do in the off-season to get caught up and back up to speed. We are really shifting to a new era at this point. We are going to see what kind of work the kids want to put into it.
“A lot of things are changing. We're going to have a much more competitive Division 3 North sectional with a number of teams dropping down from Division 2. It's going to be a challenge and we told the kids that each one of their seasons next year is going to be based upon how much work they do in the off-season.”
McKenna said that in terms of next year, Walsh will share the duties and the two will be co-coaches.
“It was awesome to be able to have Evan step up and take the bull by the horns. That was fantastic. It's times like these when I realize what (former coach) Mike (Pimental) built and brought to the table, what he taught us about loyalty. He would say that wrestling would create a lot of family atmosphere beyond anything else and that's what Evan is.
“I had a chance to coach Evan at the end of his high school career and then after that he stayed a friend to our program. Then the last few years he has been instrumental in the development of so many of the wrestlers we have especially Joe and Shane. I just feel so blessed and fortunate to be a part of this program and have kids like Evan be a part of it.
“Nick Kullman came back to be a part of it, Jacob Bernard came back to help, so that was really cool. It was an awesome atmosphere and I can't thank Evan enough for doing what he does. The kids love him, they love his attitude, they love the way he thinks about things and it's different than a lot of other coaches. He brings something completely different to the table that appeals to a lot of kids and a lot of kids are really appreciative of that.”
McKenna had one more thank-you and that's for first-year athletic director Mia Muzio, who certainly had several mountains to climb this school year.
“I also have to thank Mia (Muzio) for being as flexible as she was with everything, being as helpful as she has been for each and every step of the process, from back when we didn't know if we were going to have a season, to scheduling, doing what we needed to in terms of practices and she was completely understanding of my situation. I am very grateful for her leadership,” he said.
