The Wilmington High track and field teams participated in the Middlesex League championship meet at Burlington High on May 17.
The WHS girls ended up ninth overall, fourth among Freedom Division teams, and scored 26 points while the Wildcat boys placed 11th, scoring 12.5 points.
Mollie Osgood led the way for the Wilmington girls with a second-place performance in the high jump, good for eight points. Osgood cleared 5 feet, 2 inches, finishing just behind Katie Caraco of Reading, who won with a height of 5-4.
Alli Ganley scored five fourth-place points for the Wildcats in the discus with a distance of 92 feet, 2 inches, just one inch away from third-place finisher Quin Tandeih of Lexington.
Ganley also threw the javelin, but did not score, placing 11th with a throw of 81 feet 1, 1 inch.
In the two mile, Addy Hunt of Wilmington placed fourth in 11:41.97, just a step behind Woburn's Sinead Butler, who outraced Hunt to the finish line in 11:41.61.
Osgood's day wasn't over.
She added a sixth-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.08 seconds.
Another sixth-place performance came from Wilmington's 4x400 relay team, a foursome that consisted of Hunt, Emily Grace, Maeve White and Alexis Melvin and finished in 4:43.5, just 0.25 of a second ahead of Melrose.
The Wildcats earned an eighth-place point in the 4x800 relay with a group that included White, Mallory Brown, Isabella Zaya and Hannah Bryson.
Also scoring for WHS was Molly MacDonald, who was eight in the javelin with a distance of 81 feet, 11 inches, just ahead of Burlington's Caroline Sciarratta, who was ninth with a throw of 81-10.
The 'Cats had several other competitors in action.
In the 100-meter dash, Alison Doherty was 11th and Emily Doherty was 15th.
The 200-meter dash saw MacDonald finish 11th and Melvin place 15th. Melvin was also 18th in the triple jump.
Grace ran for Wilmington in the 400-meter dash and took 15th while Zaya competed in the 800-meter run and was 19th.
In the mile, Brown was 17th for the Wildcats and Mia Stryhalaleck took 23rd.
Bryson also ran the two mile and placed 16th.
Emma Callahan raced in the 100 hurdles and took 22nd.
White added to a busy day by placing 19th in the 400-meter hurdles and 22nd in the triple jump.
In the long jump, WHS had two representatives as Osgood was 22nd and Samantha Glaser was tied for 23rd.
In the shot put, Maddie Krueger was 12th and Ava Kennedy ended up 20th.
Maddie Krueger was 10th in the discus, less than five feet away from scoring in the meet.
Gabby Fitzgibbons also high jumped for Wilmington.
The WHS boys scored points in six different events.
In the high jump, the Wildcats totaled four points.
Hunter Sands was sixth after clearing 5 feet, 8 inches and teammate Sean Patrone ended up in a three-way tie for seventh with a height of 5-6.
In the pole vault, Aidan Burke tied for sixth, clearing 8 feet, 6 inches.
Wilmington scored in the triple jump as Martin Philiossaint ended up seventh with a distance of 39 feet, 6.75 inches.
WHS was also seventh in the 4x800 relay with a foursome of Nick Atwater, Roman Moretti, Nathan Cardin and Thomas Burns.
The Wildcats had two eight-place performances.
In the 200-yard dash, Noah Carriere was eight in 23.73 seconds.
In the 4x400 relay, the combination of Ashvin Baker, Tyler Nguyen, Matt Steinmetz and Jonathan Foresyth was eighth in 3:54.02.
The 'Cats had several other competitors.
In the 100-meter dash, Jon Magliozzi was 15th and Philiossaint was 26th.
Magliozzi also ran the 200 and finished 15th and competed in the long jump, taking 11th. Philiossaint long jumped as well, taking 19th.
Carriere and Steinmetz represented WHS in the 400-meter dash, placing 14th and 19th, respectively, while Moretti and Brayden Gorski were 23rd and 24th in the 800-meter run.
Carriere also triple jumped and placed 14th.
In the mile, Burns finished 15th and Mike Oatis was 17th while Dean Ciampa and Gavin Dong ran the two mile and took 23rd and 24th, respectively.
Sands raced in the 110-meter hurdles and was 17th. Two Wildcats ran the 400-meter hurdles with Burke taking 21st and Cameron Jenks finishing 24th.
In the 4x100 relay, Nguyen, Foresyth, Charlie Rosa and Jleren Mireles finished 10th.
In the throws, Wilmington didn't score points, but had plenty of athletes in action.
In the shot put, Braden Huddleston was 18th and Lucas Gorham was 21st while Tyler Sheehan and Huddleston finished 14th and 16th, respectively, in the discus.
The javelin saw Burke and Huddleston take 10th and 11th, both eclipsing the 120-foot mark.
