BILLERICA - Like most players in all sports last season, Shawsheen Tech senior running back/defensive back Dylan Timmons was grateful just for the opportunity to be on the field, albeit in an abbreviated, newly formed "Fall 2" season, created due to the pandemic.
As grateful has he was for the opportunity for any kind of football, however, the Wilmington native also can't hide his excitement as new football season approaches, with a more traditional season the horizon for the Rams and everyone else.
"It definitely feels good to be back. It’s a lot better than last season, playing a full season, and without masks, and having playoffs and all," Timmons said. “I am looking forward to coming back and playing Friday nights, playing under the lights, having a full season and trying to qualify for the playoffs and seeing how far we can go. It is going to be a lot of fun, especially with this being my senior year."
The start to Timmons season will have to wait just a little bit longer, as a right knee injury will keep him out of the first couple of game, but when he returns, he will give the Rams a huge boost in the offensive and defensive backfield just when they need it most, as they head into the meat of their schedule against CAC opponents.
Think of it like a Major League baseball team making a huge acquisition at the trade deadline to put them over the top on their way to a push for the pennant. That is the kind of impact Timmons could have on the Rams when he returns, given his excellence on both sides of the ball, as well as on special teams.
But until he does make it back, Timmons is looking forward to seeing how some of his young teammates can perform in his place.
“It is a very frustrating to have to sit out, but it gives some of the young kids a chance to get more reps and get ready for the season," Timmons said.
Shawsheen coach Al Costabile likes the depth that his team has at running back this season. Despite losing Timmons fellow backfield stud from last season, Diondre Turner, to graduation, the Rams do have a lot of talent at the position. But there is no denying that adding a special talent like Timmons to the mix takes the team to an entirely different level.
“Dylan is a very versatile football player. He has a lot of different skills and he is also a smart football player," Costabile said. "He looks at things like a coach, and he sees things that not everybody sees, He is very, very good in all three facets of the game."
Timmons most notable contributions to the Rams usually come out of the backfield, where along with Turner the past couple of seasons, he has helped give the Rams a dominant 1-2 punch.
In the Rams last full season, back in 2019, Timmons helped lead the Rams to the CAC title with 691 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging nearly nine yards per carry. But he has also shown his versatility as a receiver, stepping in to play wide receiver in the Rams season finale against KIPP Academy last season and hauling in six catches for 124 yards and a touchdown.
He has also made his presence felt on defense, at both linebacker and defensive back, making 45 tackles in that 2019 season, with two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Last season, splitting time between both positions, he came up with several big plays, including a key interception against Greater Lawrence in an early season game.
This season, he will likely move to a more predominately defensive back role.
“Starting with offense, he can carry the ball as much as you want and he can also catch it as a wide receiver, as he showed in the KIPP game last season," Costabile said. "He is a very gifted receiver, either playing wide receiver or coming out of the backfield. "Defensively he did a great job at linebacker last season, and he also played some defensive back and did a real good job there.”
For Timmons, a three-sport athlete for the Rams, who also starred in the past for both the lacrosse and hockey teams, it hardly matters where he plays, as long as he is helping the Rams win.
"I talked to coach this year about playing receiver and if they want me to do that, then that's where I will play," Timmons said. "Wherever they think is best for the team. Defensively, I prefer playing defensive back, just because it allows me to see the field better and see the play in front of me. But wherever they want me to play will be fine."
Some of Timmons most exciting plays, however, have come on special teams, where over the past three seasons he has returned several kickoff and punt returns for touchdowns or long returns to put the Rams in great field position. If you have been to a Rams game at any point over the past three seasons, then you know any time he touches the ball on a punt or kickoff return, it has a chance to turn into something special.
Timmons, for his part, loves the opportunity to make something happen in the kicking game.
"Being back deep like that allows me to see the field really well," Timmons said. "So, the second I get the ball, I start running full speed, while everyone else is slowing down a little because they are getting blocked or running into each other. So, holes start to open up and I just try to go for them."
Costabile knows he has a unique special teams weapon in Timmons.
“He has a tremendous knack for kick returns. He has that ability to see the entire field and see things happening ahead of time," Costabile said. "It is hard to coach that. As a coach, it is hard to take credit for something like that. It is just something that some players have, and that’s what makes him such a threat. I would like to say I taught him that, but this young man just brought that skill with him."
Another skill that Timmons has brought with him is the ability to bounce back from injury and work to get back on the field. From a shoulder injury in his sophomore year, to back to back knee injuries the past two seasons, Timmons has still managed to miss limited time and constantly battle his way back onto the field.
"What you find out about an athlete who has had nicks and injuries each season the way Dylan has, is you find out about the resilience of that person," Costabile said. "Can they bounce back and do what needs to be done to get back on the field? Dylan has that mentality and has that ability to put in the work and bounce back, and that is what I think will happen again this season."
Timmons is obviously looking for the same thing, and he credits his parents, Erik and Kathy, as well as Costabile for their support through his injuries.
"My parents have been great. They have never missed a game and they always push me through everything. My dad has taught me most of the stuff I know," Timmons said. “It is helps a lot to have that kind of support. Going through injuries and missing game and things like that, a lot of times you just want to quit, but going home every day and having them push me is definitely a big help.
“Coach (Costabile) has always been there for me. He is always making sure I am ok, and that everyone is safe. He gives you the time you need to recover. He never gives you a hard time over it, he just wants you to work hard and get back when you are healthy.”
And when he is healthy and able to rejoin the Rams, Timmons is confident he will be joining a team that is ready to compete with the best teams in the CAC.
“I think we can be pretty good. We have a lot of skill guys coming back. We are young, but I’m not worried," Timmons said. "We have a lot of returning lineman and we have Mavrick (Bourdeau) coming back at quarterback, so I think we should be pretty solid. I can't wait to get started.”
