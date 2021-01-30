READING – The Wilmington/North Reading co-op girls' swim team improved their record to 3-0 with a 38-22 victory over Manchester-Essex during a Cape Ann League virtual meet held last Thursday night.
The Wild Hornets, who were pleased to know that they had their Wilmington swimmers back in the line-up for the meet after WHS Athletics were on pause for the previous five days, swam out of their home Reading YMCA Pool, while, ME had a depleted line-up with a handful of swimmers out because of commitments to their club teams.
Behind solid efforts from the entire Wild Hornets team, the team has remained unbeaten in this abbreviated COVID-19 season.
“I’m proud of the team’s times tonight, and I am glad the girls could continue their win streak,” said head coach Sue Hunter. “I look forward to (the Cape Ann League Championship Meet) at the end of the season, and think we’ll prove our strength again and again.”
The team took first and second in the 200-yard medley relay, as Maddie Koenig, Melanie Feffer, Captain Oli Grabar, and Captain Emma Ryan, of Wilmington, swam a 2:05.7, and Wilmington's Lindsay Kane, along with Kelly Crossan, Nicole Steinmeyer, and Lauren Feffer swam a 2:14.44.
In the second event, the 200-yard freestyle, the girls took first, second, and third, as Captain Kristina Valenti swam a 2:22.08, Brianna Saunders-Correa swam a 2:54.58, and Wilmington resident Shae Fitzgerald finished at 3:36.92.
In the 200-yard individual medley, the girls again took first, second, and third place with Wilmington resident Kyla Kelley swimming a 2:14.49, Kelly Crossan swimming a 2:50.31, and Kiera Lord swimming a 3:44.26.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Melanie Feffer swam a 27.28 for first place, Maddie Koenig swam a 27.46 for second, and Lauren Feffer swam a 28.82 for third.
The 100-yard butterfly saw Grabar taking first with a 109.7, Ryan swimming a 1:11.9 for second, and Nicole Steinmeyer swimming a 1:13.03 for third.
The team took first, second, and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle, with Kelley swimming a 56.52, Lauren Feffer swimming a 1:06.24, and Fitzgerald coming in at 1:22.40.
The girls team again took first, second, and third place within the 500-yard freestyle, with Valenti swimming a 6:01.39, Erin Davis (7:57.91), and Wilmington resident Rachel Repucci (7:58.33).
Again proving their strength, the girls took first, second, and third place in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Kelley, Melanie Feffer, Grabar, and Valenti swam a combined 1:52.71. Saunders-Correa, Lauren Feffer, Steinmeyer, and Ryan swam a 1:58.56, and Kiera Lord along with three Wilmington residents Anna Germano, Maggie Bourgeois, and Avis Samaha had a collective time of 2:35.61.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Koenig swam a 1:06.48, Kane swam a 1:19.82, and Caroline Schladenhauffen swam a 1:34.35, taking first, second, and third place respectively.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, the girls again claimed first, and second places, as Kelly Crossan finished at 1:20.82, and Melanie Feffer was clocked at 1:21.04.
In the final event of the night, the girls continued to strengthen their lead by again taking first, second, and third places with Valenti and Ryan, alongside Koenig and Kelley swimming a 4:03.97 in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Saunders-Correa, Kane, Crossan, and Steinmeyer swam a 4:40.65, and Fitzgerald, Schladenhauffen, Samaha, and Germano came in at a combined time of 5:46.37.
The girls team will try to extend their winning streak to four when they face Ipswich, Thursday night starting at 8 pm.
BOYS
Wanting to get over the .500 mark, the Wilmington/North Reading co-op boys' swim team did just that last Thursday night, easily swimming past Manchester-Essex, 63-42, in the team's third Cape Ann League virtual meet of the abbreviated COVID-19 season.
The victory pushes the team's record to 2-1 and the Wild Hornets will try to make it three wins in a row this Thursday in the next meet against Ipswich.
In the win over ME, the team's depth seemed to be the difference.
Starting with the 200-yard medley relay, Captains Henry Pelmas joined three Wilmington residents including fellow captain Jared Benoit, Ethan Ryan and Tyler Sheehan to claim first place with a time of 2:04.95.
The boys took second and third place in the 200-yard freestyle, with Dat Tran (2:23.56), and Jameson Burns, both of Wilmington (3:21.64).
In the 200-yard individual medley, Ethan Ryan of Wilmington claimed first place as he swam a 2:14.49.
Benoit took second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.87, and Sheehan took third swimming a 31.23.
Dat Tran swam a 1:08.7, which earned him second place within the 100-yard butterfly.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Pelmas claimed first, swimming a 1:01.51, and Jameson Burns took fourth place with a time of 1:27.16.
Within the 500-yard freestyle, Sheehan took first place as he swam a 8:53.46.
The boys took first and third in the 200-yard freestyle relay as Pelmas and Benoit were followed by Dat Tran and Ryan to swim a combined 1:53.22. In third, an all-Wilmington team of Dylan Tran, Burns, Nick Samaha, and Sheehan swam a 2:36.69.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Pelmas was clocked at 1:16.52, and Dylan Tran swam a 2:00.06, as they took first and second places.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Ryan took first place, swimming a 1:07.19, and Benoit was second at 1:18.98.
In the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, Dat Tran, Burns, Dylan Tran, and Samaha swam a combined 6:18.78 to take first place.
