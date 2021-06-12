WILMINGTON – Back in January 2018, the Town Crier did a story on sisters, Julia and Katie McLaughlin, who were members of the WHS Indoor Track-and-Field team.
We told the story of Julia, a junior at the time, who was competing, while also battling Type-1 diabetes, something she had since she was ten years old. Katie, a freshman, explained how she learned about the disease and was trying to be a great sister, waking up in the middle of the night to get her sister crackers or juice – anything to help.
Fast forward three years. Julia is now at Bryant University and Katie, soon to be off to UMass-Amherst, has continued to be that Mother-type figure with the track team. A three-sport captain with cross-country and both track teams, she has been so instrumental in the team's success, which includes Saturday's win over Stoneham, which gave the Wildcats their first ever league championship title in outdoor track program history.
Over the past calendar year, head coach Brian Schell has raved about Katie's leadership skills and it appears evident that growing up as a caregiver has helped her with sports.
“Having my sister on the team (during my freshmen and sophomore years) I definitely saw what leadership was like,” said Katie. “When I was younger we had Emma Garrity and Alexcia Luna as captains and they were both incredible runners, wicked humble and just amazing people. They were definitely people I looked up to. I saw how they ran the team being a captain and what it took so I tried to take notes, I got really close with them and what they did for me, I want to do for the other girls on this team.
“I want to be a nurse so I definitely find that helping others and being the mom of the team is what I love to do. I love helping all of the girls.”
Katie has helped the girls on the team, she has helped the team win by some outstanding performances, and she has taken a huge burden off the shoulders of Schell, because of her leadership skills.
“She has completely been the definition of a captain and a leader, and has done everything I could have possibly asked of her,” he said. “She is one of the hardest workers in season and out of season. If anyone needs comfort after having a bad day, she's the first one over there. As far as work ethic, she puts it in all year round. She has great versatility as an athlete.
“In her freshman year, she was running just the 55-meter dash and today she was doing the 800 and the 400-meter hurdles. That just shows you the hard work and the dedication she has. She's a goal oriented individual and is just a true leader. I just can't thank her enough.
“This season alone, she has done enough – I mean she doubles up in every meet with the 800 and the 400-meter hurdles and that's an extremely difficult double to do, especially today in this heat. She's been our best 400-meter hurdler the last two years, she's at the top in the 800 and today was first. Just defines everything as a leader and I can't thank her enough.”
During that 2018 indoor season, McLaughlin had competed in the 55-meter dash, the 300 and the 400 with times of 8.75, 49.78 and 70.0 seconds, respectively. Over the next three years, she transformed into a middle-distance/distance runner, as one of the top finishers for the cross-country team each meet, and then on track, she's mostly done the 800 and the 400-meter hurdles, while adding in the long jump, some relay races.
With the meet score pretty close, and McLaughlin already coming through with a second place finish in the hurdles, she was up next in the 800-meters. It certainly was a grueling race – between the heat, this being her second event, and her opposition.
McLaughlin and Stoneham's top runner were neck-neck for the first 200-meters of the final lap, before McLaughlin pulled away.
“Schell told me that she was coming on that last 200 (meter stretch) and I just thought that 'I can't let her beat me'. I thrive off of the pressure and I love the competition. It was definitely frightening,” she said. “It was also a slower race today so I think I had some more energy towards the end of it. Seeing her next to me and knowing how important this meet was for us, knowing that every race and every point would count, so even if I was dead, I knew that I had to do it for the team. I had no events left so there was no reason for me to save up some energy, so I just gave it by all. Thankfully I was able to take first.”
From there, she got some rest, some water and watched her other teammates come through with their own clutch performances, which ultimately led the 'Cats to make program history.
“Going into this season, there were just so many unknowns. In the winter season we had a very small team (of 21 girls) so to get a few more girls for the spring season was great but we're still a really small team. We went into this season knowing that we have never beaten Burlington since we have been in the Middlesex League and then we beat them,” she said. “The next week we had Wakefield and we had never beat them and we did. We just have on a roll. We know typically we're usually the underdogs, so we know what we have to do and honestly it's incredible. I'm just so proud to be a part of this team.”
Throughout her interview, McLaughlin used the word 'team' or 'we' probably 100 times. Certainly the sign of a true captain.
“A lot of us are very versatile but we also had a real strong freshmen group. Everybody has stepped up to the plate. We have had meets where our top runners didn't perform as well as they would have liked but we the younger girls come in and take their place. Everyone has done their part. It wasn't just one or two girls who carried these teams – every single person has contributed.
“We needed the entire team and we didn't have many, so we truly needed every single girl. They all stepped up. Even if they didn't score in a meet, we're all just such a tight-knit group, so all of this has been such a team effort.
“People look at track as an individual sport because you run by yourself, but it's everyone and it's the cheering, the pushing each other and just knowing that you are running for your teammates and I remind myself of that all of the time.”
In a few weeks her athletic career will come to an end, but a new door will open with a career of helping other people – just in another field.
“When I was younger, I don't know but I always wanted to be a nurse,” she explained. “Then when my sister got diagnosed with diabetes, it just made me realize that there's this whole new medical world outside out there. That inspired me because I saw that side of what it's like to have a disease, how much it takes and I just always found a passion of helping other people.”
