The Town Crier started a new series, republishing or writing stories on WHS Fall Athletic teams – minus football – that won championships or enjoyed deep state tournament runs. The first week we featured the WHS Golf program, focusing in on the 2000 state championship title and last week the 1980 Field Hockey team was featured as the ‘Cats lost in the North Sectional Final.
Below is the story on the 2013 Girls Soccer team’s loss in the Division 2 Eastern Mass (no state championship game since no D2 teams from the West) which originally appeared in the Town Crier in the November 20, 2013 issue.
LYNN – None of them will ever forget all of the sprints they did during the hot days of late August and September to prepare for the season.
None of them will ever forget the late game winning goals, the long bus rides, the 19 victories and certainly the incredible state tournament run.
Throughout the entire season, a total of 22 games, the Wilmington High School Girls’ Soccer team played a total of 1,826 minutes together, and all of it, sprints and all, wins and losses, were worth it.
They will remember every second of this incredible season.
Last Thursday night, the Wildcats ended their program best season in the Division 2 state championship game against Notre Dame Academy of Hingham played before a very large crowd on a gorgeous night at the Manning Field in Lynn.
The two teams played an absolutely fantastic high school soccer game. The teams were extremely evenly matched, they both scored impressive goals and both goalies made spectacular saves.
The game was deadlocked at 2-2 after 80 minutes of regulation. That forced overtime and again the teams were deadlocked after two 15-minute sudden-death frames couldn’t determine a winner.
The next phase was penalty kicks, and on the game’s final shot, NDA senior striker Gabriela Kenyon – who finished the season with 36 goals and will be attending St. John’s University on a soccer scholarship – scored after her shot just went off the fingertips of goalie Kellie Souza, before banking off the right post and redirecting to the back of the net to give NDA (21-2-0) the 3-2 championship victory after holding a 4-3 advantage in the penalty kicks.
The loss for Wilmington (19-2-1) ended truly the best season in the program’s 27-year history. This year’s team won the most games out of any previous team, won its third straight Middlesex League Division 2 title (the program won back-to-back league titles while in the Cape Ann League but not three in a row), won its first ever Division 2 North Sectional crown and went to the state championship game for the first time.
This past Thursday night marked the first time since 1994 that a WHS Girls Athletic team played for a state championship since the softball team did it back-to-back years in ’93 and ’94.
All of that was done after losing eight players from last year’s team which advanced to the North Final.
Certainly the talent was there this year, but winning 19 games, playing 386 minutes in four games including two games going to penalty kicks – including two in a span of four days – wasn’t easy.
The Wildcats were marked all season long because of its previous success and prevailed 19 times including state tournament thrillers over Danvers, Arlington and Concord-Carlisle.
“(There was) a lot of pressure (on the team) and that’s a huge crowd out there,” said head coach Sue Hendee minutes after the defeat. “They just believed in themselves.
“(This season was) incredible,” she added. “I knew that we had potential to do well this year. Quite honestly I’m not sure that any of us can say that we expected to get here and have this kind of a game, but we just stayed focused all season long. Even towards the end of the regular season when we had already qualified and we had games that weren’t as significant, the kids buckled down, they played tough and were really proud of their record. And I’m just so proud of these kids. They have been just fabulous.”
Led by the team’s ten seniors including tri-captains Alex Bischoff, Lauren Amazeen and Kaitlyn Curley as well as Rachael Mara, Cassie Grasso, Adrianna Kippenberger, Marina Otis, Ashleigh Howland, Caroline Robarge and Kelly Hartsough, the Wildcats were geared up and ready to go right from the opening kick-off.
Just two minutes into game, the ‘Cats got on the scoreboard. Kippenberger had a restart, an indirect kick from just over the midfield line on the left sideline in front of the crowd and on the opposite side of the benches. She lofted a high, long kick well inside the ’18 yard box and Bischoff outraced two defenders, headed the ball past keeper Margaret Elliott before tapping it in for good measure giving Wilmington the quick 1-0 lead.
NDA Head Coach Elizabeth Mustafoski said after the game that was the first time all season long that her team trailed in a game.
The score remained 1-0 until six minutes left in the half. Just 63 seconds after NDA called a timeout, they were able to get on the board on a goal very similar to Bischoff’s. Cougars’ Parker DiNatale sent in a long ball and Kenyon, in a mad scramble in front, headed it home to tie the game up at 1-1. It was her 36th goal of the season as she entered the game with 35 goals and 18 assists, figuring in 53 of the team’s 94 goals.
The second half was extremely intense with many scoring chances for both sides. NDA was able to take the lead just 11 minutes in. Wilmington was called for a questionable foul resulting in a direct kick from about 25 yards out. That’s when Elissa Dukeshire perfectly placed a bullet shot just underneath the crossbar for a goal and NDA was up 2-1.
But that didn’t last long – just 2:19 later, Wilmington tied it up. Kippenberger again used her strong leg and lofted another brilliant ball into the scoring box and Mara was able to head the ball down to the ground before taping it home to tie the game up at 2-2 with 27 minutes left in the regulation.
And those final 27 minutes were pretty crazy. Wilmington sophomore Casey McFall nailed the crossbar on a long shot with 22 minutes to go. Souza then kept the game tied making one of two incredible saves late in the game, this one on a shot from 20 yards out by Kenyon. Souza was able to get her fingertips on the ball forcing it out of bounds and had she not reached for it, the ball certainly would have been in the back of the net.
Both teams called a timeout in the final ten minutes but neither team had a real legitimate chance to score, thus regulation ended with the game tied at 2-2.
That forced the first of two sudden-death frames. In the first one, Wilmington had two non-threat shots on net as a lot of the play was in midfield. Then in the second OT, both teams had real good bids. Wilmington’s came first as Jordyn Granara gave Bischoff a great pass on the left sideline and her chip shot was saved. Souza then made another impressive diving tip save on a hard shot from 20 yards out from the foot of midfielder Sarah Rawson.
Then with less than two minutes left, Kenyon had a great bid but her shot just went wide of the net. Kenyon was an extremely dangerous weapon all night, in fact that’s what NDA’s entire strategy consisted of – getting the ball inside the ’18 to the talented goal scorer. However, both sophomore Devyn Malatesta and Hartsough played absolutely phenomenal in this game, basically shutting down Kenyon for all but one time.
“It was kind of what we expected from what we had heard, read and saw on film when they played Central Catholic,” said Hendee about NDA. “We knew that they relied on (Kenyon) a whole lot and she has a ton of goals. I thought Devyn did a real good job of shutting her down. But they are a real good team.”
The teams were then tied after 110 minutes and now it was on to the penalty kicks. Wilmington went first and never had the lead. Amazeen, Grasso and Hartsough all scored and the latter’s tally tied the shoot-out up to 3-3 leaving Kenyon as the final kicker.
“We actually read in the (Boston) Herald that she shot to the right (to win the team’s previous state tournament game on a penalty kick) so Kelly was thinking she would go there again on a hunch and she did almost get that,” said Hendee. “Again we don’t expect Kellie to make any saves (in the shoot-out). If she does, it’s just gravy because the pressure is all on the shooter.”
The goal allowed NDA to celebrate with its first-ever state championship. The Cougars played an independent schedule this season coming after competing in the Division 1 South section last year. But this year’s new MIAA alignment bumped them down to Division 2, while Central and West teams were eliminated from this division which made last Thursday’s game the state final. But in any case, it was an awesome soccer game and a truly magical season for these Wildcats.
“I thought this was a fabulous game,” said Hendee. “It was back-and-forth and both teams had (scoring) chances. Kellie (Souza) came up big a couple of times. It was a hard, tough fought game. I’m just so proud of these girls.”
The entire 2013 Wildcat Girls Soccer team includes: seniors Mara, Grasso, Kippenberger, Otis, Howland, Robarge, Hartsough, Bischoff, Curley and Amazeen, the lone junior Kristen Luise, sophomores Kaila Bavin, Jordyn Granara, Caitlin Ferreira, Casey McFall, Jamie Spinazola, Devyn Malatesta, Alexa Papastathis, Kellie Souza and Christina Spinos, while the freshmen include Kayla McCauley, Olivia O’Regan, Nadia Barletta, Julianna Iocco and Stephanie Figueiredo.
