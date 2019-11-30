WILMINGTON – A new Wilmington High School Athletic Director could be named by late February with the intentions of starting on July 1, 2020, outlined Superintendent of Schools Dr. Glenn Brand during the School Committee meeting held back on November 13th.
Brand put together a timeline for the position including it being advertised from December 2 to January 4th of 2020. From January 13-24th, initial interviews will be conducted by the Search Committee, and finalists would be announced the week of January 27th.
Over the following three weeks, the finalists will visit Wilmington, there will be site visits to the finalists' home districts and then the finalist will be announced the week of February 24th.
“This timeline will position us very well to be competitive, if not leading, every other district in the area,” Brand told the Committee. “I wouldn’t say this is too early. It’s not late. It’s well-timed.”
In a memo written to each member of the School Committee, Brand announced in more detail about the search for the school's sixth and new permanent Athletic Director in school history. Currently Ed Harrison is serving on a one-year interim basis, after coming out of retirement to replace Tim Alberts, who held the position for three years before taking off for Triton Regional.
“This will be a wide-open search that will be advertised broadly,” said Brand in the memo. “The search process will be inclusive of key stakeholders, thorough, and balanced in terms of gathering feedback and information on potential candidates. This process will provide opportunities throughout for staff and community input that will be considered in the overall decision-making process and my ultimate selection of the next Director.”
The Superintendent added that there will be four parts to the finalizing the search for the right person. He said first, the Search Committee will receive and screen initial applications and make recommendations to Dr. Brand, about which candidates should advance.
Secondly, finalist candidates will spend a full day in the district where they will meet with Wilmington High School staff, students, parents/guardians, and the district's leadership team.
Next, as mentioned earlier, Wilmington School Officials will visit the finalist candidates' current district to gather additional information. Then finally, Dr. Brand will select the next Athletic Director from the finalist candidates.
Brand also noted that the Search Committee, will be run by Human Resources Director Andrea Stern-Armstrong, will consist of two high school students, two parents/guardians, two high school coaches, one high school teacher, one high school administrator, and one district administrator.
Current WHS students, coaches and teachers interested in serving on the Search Committee should contact HR Stern-Armstrong at andrea.armstrong@wpsk12.com by Friday, December 6, 2019.
Parents/guardians interested in serving should contact Sue Murray at susan.murray@wpsk12.com by Friday, December 6, 2019. Selection of parents/guardians will be done through a lottery overseen by the WHS School Council.
Besides members of the community being on the search committee, Dr. Brand said there would be other ways in which residents could be involved in the process, including a survey which will be released next month, as well as “Meet the Finalists” forums, which will take place in early February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.