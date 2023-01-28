For Wilmington athletes returning for the second half of their NCAA seasons following winter break, the final portion of the season is already underway.
What happens in the next month will make or break every respective season, and many Wilmington natives are in on that push.
At UNC, the Tar Heels opened their gymnastics season against Southern Utah on January 6th.
The team placed third, and junior Cory Shinohara earned a score of 9.600 on the floor. Her performance marked the first time in Shinohara’s collegiate career she has competed on the floor.
On January 9th, UNC welcomed NC State to Chapel Hill for the home opener, coming out on top by a score of 196.225-195.525.
Shinohara competed on the vault with a score of 9.800.
UNC then went on to compete in the Carolina Tri-meet, knocking off UW Stout and Yale with a season high team score of 196.250 in both matches to improve to 4-2 on the season.
Shinohara was back on the vault, posting a score of 9.775.
The Tar Heels are back in action this Saturday against George Washington.
MEN’S HOCKEY
On the ice, freshman Garrett Alberti has had a strong start to the second half, including a three point game in an 8-2 win over Franklin Pierce on January 13th. His goal and two assists add to his total of nine points thus far into his rookie campaign for the Hawks.
In last Friday’s 4-3 loss to Assumption, he collected another assist in the effort. The Hawks look to build on their 13-8-1 record with less than a month remaining in the regular season with two games against Post this weekend.
At Salem State, freshman Ryan Barrett picked up his first collegiate point when he assisted on a goal in the Vikings’ 6-2 loss to Worcester State on Saturday.
The Vikings are currently 3-14 on the season and seek to snap a five game losing streak on Thursday against Plymouth State.
Matt Irwin, a junior at Framingham State, notched his first point of the season from an assist in their 6-2 loss to Saint Anselm on January 17th.
The Rams are 4-12-1 with games this week against New England College and Salem State.
TRACK-AND-FIELD
At UMass Lowell, graduate student Joseph Gaudreau competed in the Ice Breaker Invitational at Suffolk on January 14th.
Gaudreau came in first place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.10.
The graduate student returned to the track for the Battle of Beantown in Boston on Saturday, this time with a second place finish in the 300-meter run with a time of 34.01.
The River Hawks return to action this weekend for the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic as well as the River Hawk Invitational.
At Assumption, freshman Colby Medeiros raced in the Brandeis Invitational on January 14th, taking first place in the 800-meter with a time of 2:03.50.
He was also part of the fourth place relay team with a time of 3:41.12.
On Sunday, Medeiros took eighth place in the Sutherland Invite in the 400-meter with a time of 54.64.
Assumption will also be competing at the River Hawk Invitational and Boston University Terrier Classic this weekend.
Turning to the women, at Bryant, Emma Garrity participated in the UMass Invitational on January 16th. She was a part of the relay team, placing fifth with a time of 3:56.59.
She also finished in fifth in the 800-meter with a time of 2:20.06, the third best time this season in the conference.
The Bulldogs return to the track this weekend in Boston for the Terrier Classic.
At Springfield, junior Hannah LaVita notched a 1.46 high jump in the Tufts Invitational on January 14th.
Also at the Tufts Invitational, Madison Mulas took 17th place in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.77. She also ran in the 200-meter, coming in 21st place with a time of 30.27.
Springfield returns to the track this weekend in the John Thomas Terrier Classic at Boston University.
At Holy Cross, freshman Celia Kulis raced in the UMass Invitational on January 15th, where she competed in the high jump, taking 16th place with a score of 11.50. Kulis also finished in 6th place in the 200-meter with a time of 27.60.
Kulis was also a part of the 400-meter relay group, taking 19th place.
The Crusaders return to the track this Friday for the River Hawk Invitational in Boston.
At Merrimack, two freshmen in Angelina Zaykovskaya and Olivia Erler competed in the Brandeis Invitational on January 14th.
Zaykovskaya competed in two events, coming in 7th in the 400-meter with a time of 1:05.93 and 13th in the 200-meter with a time of 29.73.
Olivia Erler ran in the 3K, coming in 20th place with a time of 13:50.51.
Merrimack returns to the track this Friday at the River Hawk Invitational in Boston.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
At Bentley, Sophomore Kylie DuCharme dropped a season high ten points in a 76-48 win over Assumption on January 11th. She also collected eight rebounds in the effort.
She also had five points and four rebounds in last week’s 51-49 loss to New Haven.
The Falcons are 12-6 on the season with games against Saint Anselm and Southern Connecticut this week.
At Framingham State, sophomore Jenna Tavanese notched a season high 15 points in a dominant 85-32 win over Fitchburg on January 11th. Tavanese was five for nine from the field and shot the three at a 50 percent clip.
The Rams are enjoying an 11-4 season, winning three of five after break as they await Worcester State and Bridgewater State this week.
At Fitchburg State, junior Olivia Almeida had six points in a 91-58 loss to Bridgewater State on Saturday.
On January 4th, the junior filled the stat sheet in a 89-70 loss to Eastern Nazarene. She had four points, three assists, five rebounds, and a block in the effort.
In eleven games played, Almeida is averaging 6.9 points per game and 2.9 rebounds.
The Falcons are 3-14 on the season and hope to snap a four game losing streak against Westfield State and Elms this week.
