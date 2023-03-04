When Sean Layton was a freshman at Malden Catholic, he didn’t know one thing about the sport of lacrosse.
Little did he know, picking up a lacrosse stick would not only open his doors to Division 1 college athletics, it would become a contributing factor to why he is being inducted into the Malden Catholic Athletic Hall of Fame.
The 2003 graduate and Wilmington native was a three-sport force in lacrosse, football, and hockey, being named a Catholic Conference All-Star in all three sports his junior and senior year.
“It really hasn’t hit me to be completely honest,” said Layton of Saturday’s upcoming induction. “That was never really a thing that I was striving for. You don’t really sit there and say hey, ‘I’m doing this to be in the Hall of Fame’. I was just trying to win games in high school and if this is the byproduct to it, awesome.”
As Layton arrived at Malden Catholic, he had his eyes set on playing baseball in the spring.
“I didn’t even know what lacrosse was until freshman year. I don’t know why I actually chose to go over to be honest because I felt like I was pretty good at baseball, but I was just so active that I needed something more that wasn’t as boring as baseball,” he said with a laugh.
When the lacrosse coach confronted Layton about giving lacrosse a try, he didn’t hesitate.
“He asked me (if I wanted to play) and told me what it was all about and that it was basically all the other sports combined,” recalled Layton. “I was like yeah, let’s try it and I picked it up quickly.”
‘Picking it up quickly’ is an understatement. From starting his lacrosse journey as a freshman, Layton would soon become a National High School All-American in 2003 as well as holding the Malden Catholic record for most goals and points as a midfielder.
“I put a ton of effort into it,” admitted Layton. “As soon as I picked up a lacrosse stick, I was completely hooked to it and I was obsessed. I played every single day, literally every single day. Even when I was playing other sports, I’d go home and I would always have a stick in my hands.”
It’s safe to say his hard work paid dividends. After being a part of four straight Catholic Conference Championships, the senior captain received a Division-1 scholarship to play lacrosse at the University of Vermont.
“It also helped a lot that all four years our lacrosse team was unbelievable,” he said. “We had kids who were just as good who also pushed me to keep going just because I was like hey, I might be able to do something with this if we’re this good.”
Through four seasons at Vermont, Layton posted 87 goals and 43 assists for a total of 130 career points.
The team leader in goals his freshman season (26), he ranks tied for fourth all-time in program history for points in a season by a freshman (42) and was therefore named the team’s rookie of the year in 2004.
The three-time All New England and America East All-Conference Second Team selection was also selected to the Vermont 40th Anniversary Team.
Growing up in Wilmington, Layton considered football to be his strongest sport, and he was expecting to shine when he got to MC.
“I thought me and my brother were pretty above average in football,” he said. “I thought both of us had a good shot at doing something with football.”
The three-year varsity player did just that. The 2003 Catholic Conference Offensive Player of the Year holds the school record for most yards in a season.
Layton was also selected as an All-Scholastic in 2003 as well as the MVP in the Shriners Classic Game.
On the ice, Layton’s ability was no different. A four year varsity skater, Layton was a two-time Catholic Conference All-Star and was awarded the 7th Player Award in 2003.
To make his Hall of Fame induction even sweeter, Layton will be joined by his brother Sean on Saturday’s festivities. A year younger than Sean, it was a no-brainer to follow him to Malden Catholic when it came time to decide on high school.
“I knew I wasn’t going to go to Wilmington High just because of my brother,” said Layton. “Basically we did that to play the best of the best in high school sports.
“It’s pretty special,” he said of being inducted with his brother. “I could be wrong, but I don’t think that’s ever happened before. I think my brother is just as deserving as the award so obviously I’m ecstatic.”
Through all of his accomplishments with athletics, Layton is appreciative of his parents for supporting him the whole way and enabling him to attend Malden Catholic, which was ultimately able to better prepare him for life after high school.
“School wise, I knew I would be able to handle it because MC academic wise was well known and it’s high standards,” he said of entering college. “That in itself made college a lot easier for me. Athletically, the Catholic Conference, you don’t really get that much better than that. When you’re playing against the best, that obviously brings the best out in you.”
