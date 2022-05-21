WILMINGTON – When you think consider what 14-year old Kevin Pruslin has done in terms of raising money for the Pan Mass Challenge, at such a young age, for some reason it brings to mind the old U.S. Army television ad campaign from many years ago, which proudly proclaimed that those in the Army “Do more before 9:00 a.m. than most people do all day long.”
In the case of Pruslin, an eighth grader at Wilmington Middle School, who is preparing for this weekend’s Wilmington PMC Kids Ride, it could certainly be argued that he has done more in his fundraising efforts for a great cause at just 14, than most people will do in their entire lives.
This Sunday, Pruslin will be competing in his seventh consecutive PMC Wilmington Kids Ride, having ridden for the first time when he was just a second grader. For that first ride, back in 2016, Pruslin raised a modest $886 for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. A great start no doubt, but nothing compared to what was still to come.
Now, seven years later, and as a “seasoned veteran” in the eighth grade, Pruslin has now raised close to $18,000 during his PMC career, including over $3,000 this year alone. This year’s total comes on the heels of a pair of amazing years in 2021 and 2020 when he raised $4,518 and $4,049.66, respectively.
Pruslin has become one of the riders that Sue Hendee, one of the founders of the Wilmington PMC Ride along with Carolyn Priem knows she can always count on to be a big part of the event.
“Since 2016, Kevin has been one of our top three fundraisers, and has been our top fundraiser since 2019,” Hendee said. “For the past two years, all PMC Kids Rides switched from in-person events to ‘virtual’ rides where kids could continue to raise money while doing their own versions of a PMC ride.
“During this time, Kevin continued raising thousands of dollars for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute on his own. He has truly embraced the challenge of not only raising money to fight cancer, but he also continues to challenge his bike riding skills as he rode approximately twenty miles in his own virtual ride last year.”
Pruslin, who already at a very young age has a tremendous giving spirit and desire to help other people, has loved being a part of the PMC event all these years. When asked what his favorite part of competing over the years, he didn’t hesitate with his response.
“My favorite part is actually raising the money and seeing how much it is helping a great cause,” Pruslin said. “I also enjoy riding in the races. The races are a lot of fun with all of the people riding around me and it is also fun to see all the other people helping with the cause. But it is also slightly scary feeling because you feel like you could crash.”
This year’s race will start at 8:00 am at the Boutwell School, the first time in three years it has been held in person. Due to COVID, the past two seasons have been exclusively virtual. Pruslin made the most out of those virtual races, riding with some friends as well as his dad Stew, riding through Salem, New Hampshire back in 2020 and then from Belmont to Boston in 2022, but he is eager to get back to the in person event.
Kevin Pruslin will also be filling multiple roles on Sunday, also acting as a volunteer when he is not riding several times around the one mile course loop.
“I am looking forward to it, because it has been quite a while since I did it,” Pruslin said. “Also, the age cap has increased, so hopefully I will see some people who I have not seen in a while, who are also back riding. The ride will be fun and so will volunteering. I look back on how much it has always been for me, and I think Sunday will be very cool.”
Also very cool has been the amount of money that Pruslin has raised. If you talk to Kevin, he is a very unassuming young man. He is definitely not the “look at me” type, seeking recognition for all he has accomplished. However, even he can’t help being at least a little impressed at the amount of money he has been able to raise over the years. But even then, the young man defers a lot of the credit.
“Whenever it is brought up how much money we have raised, it always amazes me,” Pruslin said. “We did not make much at first, but the more and more we do it, the more we have been able to raise. The amount we take in every year is really incredible, and we are lucky to have so many generous people donating. My dad helps with a lot of the fund raising with our Facebook page, so that has been a big help for us.”
As much as raising money for Dana-Farber and the PMC has always meant a great deal to Pruslin, the race took on a special significance when his grandfather lost his battle with cancer back in July of 2018. What was once just seen as a great cause, had now become very personal.
Kevin’s dad Stew commented, “Since 2018, Kevin has kind of had a face to put to this cause. I think it was definitely a personal inspiration for him.”
Speaking of inspiring, that is exactly what the younger Pruslin has been for so many, including his dad. And that is not just with his PMC ride, but with so many other parts of his life as well.
“Kevin has always been willing to try new things and he has a great energy and love for trying new experiences, so that has definitely inspired me,” Stew said. “I have always coached all his teams, but with the biking I just do the best I can to keep up with him. I think we both inspire each other a little bit.”
Many people have been inspired over the years by Pruslin and his efforts in the PMC Kids Ride. This year, however, will be his last ride in the kids race, as he will have aged of it. Hendee, however, has been so impressed with what he has accomplished in the kids race, that she is hoping he will eventually make the jump to the adult ride as well.
“We are excited to be back to an in-person event again this year as Kevin gets one last chance to ride our course and be a top fundraiser,” Hendee said. “He is setting his sights on the adult version of the PMC as he ages out of the Kids Rides; but his dedication to helping others is certainly an inspiration to kids of all ages. We are very proud of all that he has accomplished!”
If you would like to donate to Kevin’s ride, please visit his PMC fundraising page at https://profile.kids.pmc.org/wilmington/PK0169
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.