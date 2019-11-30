For the first time, the Wilmington High Girls Soccer program moved to the JV-A and JV-B model instead of having a freshman team. With this new format, this was the first time some of the girls were being asked to come together from different grade levels to compete.
At the JV-B level the Wildcats definitely felt some growing pains, but still battled their way to a 4-9-1 record despite not having a full-time goalie.
More important than any won/loss record at the JV level however, was the Wildcats continuing their preparation to eventually help the program at the varsity level, which fourth year coach Erin Cowden felt she definitely saw from her players.
“Throughout the season I saw a great deal of improvement in this team,” Cowden said. “The knowledge they gained this season was very obvious. These girls left this season with more soccer knowledge than they started with this season.”
Cowden felt that every member of the Wildcats played an important role this season.
“Our offense was directed by our three captains, Ashley LaMonica, Christianna Bittarelli and Gianna Melaragni,” Cowden said. “The team also had the offensive skills of Deyanna DeJesus, Julia Gray, Anaya Cameron, Alexis Edwards and Rachel Gonzalez.”
The Wildcats midfield was anchored by the team’s center midfielders, Katelin Hally and Slaone McIntyre.
“Katelin Hally played a lot of minutes for us at center mid during the first half of our season. About halfway through the season, she was pulled up to play with the JV-A team. I was happy to see her hustle and hard work rewarded,” Cowden said. “That is when Sloane really stepped up to control our midfield. Sloane worked hard to improve her foot skills to distribute the ball and create offensive opportunities. She also did a great job putting us in scoring position during corner kicks.”
The team’s outside midfielders were led by Mallory Brown and Caterina Tassone, whose hustle did not go unnoticed by Cowden. Cowden noted that both players improved greatly during the season, culminating with Brown scoring goals in each of the Wildcats last two games to lead them to victories.
“Both Mallory and Caterina made great runs and passes to help out our offense, but also made sure they got back to help out our defense. I was impressed with the improvement of Mallory throughout the season,” Cowden said. “Mallory consistently showed up to practice ready to work hard. Her consistency paid off as her skills and soccer knowledge improved. I was proud to see her efforts rewarded in our last two games. Our outside midfielders also included Marni McBride and Julianna Marinho. All of our outside mids did a great job supporting the defense and helping us transition to offense.”
The Wildcat defense was anchored by Erica Raimo, while Cortney Gibbs and Emma Jensen, while both new to the stopper position, each excelled in their new roles.
“Erica did an excellent job settling the ball in the air and distributing it to our midfielders. There were times when Erica made great runs out of the back to create offensive opportunities for us. Erica’s speed also helped us tremendously. As our last line of defense, Erica did not let anyone get by her, and if by chance they did, she had the speed to chase them down and take the ball away,” Cowden said. “At the start of the season, we were short on defenders. Cortney and Emma did a nice job adapting to their new positions as defenders and made a difference for us in the middle of the field. We were fortunate to have the talents of both of them since they were both very dependable on the field logging a lot of minutes at defense and switching off as keepers. Our defense also had the skills of Haley Gifford, Alisha DiNuccio and Sydney Collins.”
Cowden is a graduate of Wilmington High where she played soccer at both the JV and varsity level for MJ English and Sue Hendee. Both years on varsity she served as a representative for the team’s leadership council, and in her senior year she was one of the team’s captains. Coaching also runs in the family as her father Don Cowden is the coach of the JV-A Girls Basketball team
“I enjoy coaching alongside two of my mentors. I have learned so much from both of them both in the game of soccer and in the art of coaching,” Cowden said. “I am able to lean on them for support, but I love being able to support them as coaches as well. I enjoy coaching at this level because there is still so much to learn about the game of soccer. There are so many teachable moments and you get to watch the lessons learned directly impact their knowledge of the game.”
Cowden is also a first-grade teacher at the Shawsheen Elementary School, where she is in her fifth year as a teacher.
While she is an experienced coach, this season offered some unique challenges for Cowden with the switch from the freshman format to the JV-B format, but she says she and the team were able to get through it thanks to the great efforts of her players.
“I am proud of this group of girls. These girls demonstrated resilience and improved their skills across the season,” Cowden said. “Normally with a freshman team, you have a group of girls that have been playing together since U10. This season, even though there were a group of girls that have been playing together for many many years, the girls did need to learn how to play with girls they had just met.
“This presented a challenge for the girls as they now needed to learn about new teammates while also learning about new strategies and skills to play at the high school level. That being said, I was impressed with the leadership from my returning players. I was most impressed with the leadership efforts from sophomore Haley Gifford. Haley played for me last year and new what the team expectations were from the beginning. It was great having an experienced player to model the expectations for the younger players throughout the season.”
JV GIRLS SOCCER
It was another successful season for the Wilmington High JVA Girls Soccer team, as for the second season in a row the Wildcats posted a 7-4-4 record under the direction of head coach MJ English. The Wildcats outscored their opponents 21-11 on the campaign.
There were many highlights along the way for the Wildcats, but several games stood out to English when reflecting on the season, games that truly showed her team’s grit and determination, two matches against Wakefield and then one game each against Winchester and Arlington which the coach felt brought out the best in her team.
“Our four most difficult games of the season were our most impressive games. We faced three foes who each challenged us due to being “a little more” than us in three important respects,” English said. “First were two matches against Wakefield which featured their physicality and aggressive style of play. Wakefield plays hard and tackles hard. I was impressed with the composure of our players and the way they played a classy and clean game while being knocked around by the opposition. We played Wakefield twice, beating them once and tying them in the second contest.”
The games against Winchester and Arlington were also very well played games by the Wildcats, although the results did not go their way.
“This was a talented team that probably deserved an even better record than what they achieved,” English said. “Our game against Winchester was early in the season before we were able to achieve a vast season-long improvement in our passing abilities. Winchester has a strong and technically skilled program, as their varsity team recently won the Division 2 North state championship. Their JV team is a talented group as well. We played them very evenly for most of the game but could not generate enough quality shots to score, losing 0-2.
“Finally, we played an impressive match against Arlington whose varsity team was the runner up Division 2 state champion program. It was a back and forth intense match until Arlington scored with 37 seconds left in the game. It was a game that neither team deserved to lose.”
As English noted, her team continued to get better as the season wore on. Despite struggling to score goals at times, the Wildcats were a much different team at the end of the season than they were at the beginning.
“The team’s key improvement over the season was a noticeably increased ability to connect passes and play creative soccer. Our weakness was a periodic inability to put the ball in the net at key times,” English said. “The four games that we lost were games where we simply could not score and thus we were shut out. Aside from those four shutout games, the team scored 21 goals over their other 11 games, compared to only 5 goals allowed in those same 11 games and this put us in a position to have a strong and successful season.”
That improvement and the successful season would not have been possible without the contributions of many players. English points out that both offensively and defensively the Wildcats had players step up with strong efforts throughout the season.
We had a very balanced offensive attack with our three leading scorers scoring either four or five goals apiece. One of those players was Quinn Proulx who was our center midfielder. Quinn's vision, creativity, skill and responsible personal make up provided substantial and strong on-field leadership,” English said. “Our defense was extremely impressive, allowing only 11 goals over 15 games. The defense was anchored by goalie Jocelyn White, who was playing in her third year as JV goalie. Her work ethic, care and respect for doing things the right way showed in her steady improvement over three years. Her first year in goal 25 shots were scored against her, then 16 were scored last year and this year she only allowed 11 goals all season. She had a very strong defensive unit in front of her this year, but there was no one who worked harder every practice as a means to self-improvement than our goalie.”
English is now in her 13th season coaching in Wilmington, and the twelfth year as JV girls’ soccer coach. English played soccer at Reading Memorial High School where she was an All-Star, MVP and two-year captain before moving on to Mount Holyoke College where she played soccer and squash. She knows very well what it takes to be a successful team and a successful teammate and she certainly saw those attributes in this group of players.
“Off the field, I found this to be a team that collectively supported each other through personal challenges and accomplishments,” English said. “The captains, Alexia Bittarelli, Alexa Kelley and Jocelyn White did a terrific job of building and encouraging cohesiveness between class years, skill levels and personality types. These off-field efforts helped each player grow, demonstrate self-less efforts toward her teammates and play with greater conviction and confidence.”
The members of the JVA Girls Soccer team were Jocelyn White, Mileyna Acevedo, Alexia Bittarelli, Alexa Kelley, Sophia Barletta, Faith Benoit, Mackenzie Canning, Kaitlyn Doherty, Rowan Fortier, Emily Hassell, Alexis Meza, Quinn Proulx, Emily Watson, Kari Wells, Annabelle Cook, Cameron Foresyth, Katelin Hally, Katrina Riekstins and Kassidy Smith.
