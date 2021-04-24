WILMINGTON – Between the dwindling of numbers over the past decade or so and the ongoing pandemic, like many surrounding towns, Wilmington Little League is hoping to get a boost in not only young kids swinging a bat or throwing a softball, but primarily to get a boost of participation from families and the community.
Well, that's the goal of new president Mike Tentindo.
After watching his good friend Jaret Balter take the reins and do a fantastic job over the last three years, Tentindo's intentions are to grow the program back to where it once was, but also to make it more family oriented.
“The one thing that I'm really hoping to do (as President) is really to continue to build the concept of community involvement with little league baseball and softball,” said the 1994 WHS graduate. “I really want to continue to get families out for things other than just games and practices, whether it's fundraising events, mixers or 'Parents Nights Out' or those types of things. To do that the biggest thing is communication. We are really excited about our new website, which is not up and running just yet but is almost there.
“The new website (with the same web address, wilmingtonlittleleague.org) will be our main thing to be able to communicate better with families in the community. We can link all of that to our social media pages and other things.”
Due to the pandemic, WLL will not have its annual Opening Day Parade/Ceremonies, as well as the 'Parents Night Out' and the annual Pasta Dinner Night, with 100 percent of funds collected from that night going to the pockets with scholarships to two Wilmington High School seniors.
Instead, to make up for those funds and great times, the Board of Directors have decided to put together a Golf Tournament in August. When one door closes, another one opens.
“There's always room for improvement. We have done a lot of great things during my time that I have been on the board,” he said. “Some people have moved on and we have some new people, so there's a ton of things that we want to do and there's also a lot of things that we have done already. We try to pick one or two things per year that we really want to do. For instance in 2019, we decided that we wanted to have a 'Parent Night Out'. We wanted a fun, community type event where we could raise some money for the program and get people together. In my mind, hockey and soccer do a really great job with these types of events, getting the community to rally around hockey stuff. It's just not as celebrated on the baseball fields. We did that Parent Night Out and it was huge.
“The other thing we did is on the softball side, we did this Opening Day Jamboree. It was this big event held at (the) Glen Road (Fields). We had food and prizes, we had music, the (Lowell) Spinners Mascot was there and all of that fun stuff. Obviously 2020, we couldn't do anything, but going forward, we're hoping to build off of that stuff. The Golf Tournament is just another way to get people out from the community, doing something together and raise some money. We have a lot of cooperate sponsorship for that as well.”
Tentindo is no stranger to the organization. When his oldest daughter Sofia, now 13 (he has another daughter Ella who is 11 and plays soccer), started playing softball when she was six, he started coaching. Over the next few years, he worked his way up as she went to the U10 and U12 levels, and during that time, he got to know members of the board, in particular Dan Watne and Billy Norman, which turned into more involvement and four years as a board member.
“A few years (after I started coaching) another group of people got into coaching at the levels behind me, guys like Paul Maiella, Joe Langone and Brian Gillis so all of us started coming up through the coaching ranks together with our girls,” he said. “Three or four years later, we all decided to join the board. We thought collectively there was a lot that we could do. At the time, there wasn't a lot of softball people on the board, it was mostly baseball focused. Billy and Dan were really the only softball people, and there were a few others who came and went, but for my perspective I knew that we could use more attention towards the softball side. So we all joined and started to have a lot of fun with it.
“I think we were able to move the needle a little bit and work off of what Dan, Billy and others had put in place on the softball side. Through that, I was also able to get involved more on the baseball side because really it's just one board, one group of people, who are working together for both sides, baseball and softball.”
Over the past three years, Tentindo helped Balter in many ways, so once there was an opening, he thought, why not?
“Jaret and I did a lot of work together on the board and we also became pretty good friends. After three years, Jaret was ready to step back and have someone else come in and I think it was a natural progression in a sense. I took to it and I really liked doing the work.”
The work will include trying to get numbers back up throughout all levels of both baseball and softball.
“Right now our numbers are pretty low. I think when I played, my 12-year-old year in 1988, playing on the White Sox for Bob Gage and going against Brian Kane, the manager of the Orioles, who is still the manager of the Orioles today, I think there were eight teams in the Major Leagues. Just in comparison, last year we had four and this year we have five. We're coming back, slowly but surely and we're seeing a pretty good increase in numbers on the softball side of things.”
You can speculate on the reasons why the numbers continue to decrease whether it's kids playing other sports, not wanting to play baseball/softball for whatever reason, video games, you name it, there's probably a handful of reasons for it. Tentindo agrees but says there's ways to get it back up to where it once was.
“People will look and say to us that the biggest reason for the drop off in numbers is kids playing lacrosse and (spring/summer) soccer. I honestly don't think that's the case. I honestly think the reason is more so the club sports,” he said. “Kids are playing on three or four different teams – they are playing club, they may be on the JV team at the high school and they are playing in-town, so I think that is the challenge. I look at that as opportunity and I don't see it as a competition between us and the club sports. I see it as a possible partnership to be able to possibly partner up with club teams and with other teams in the area and say 'here's how we can all live together' because club sports are not going away.”
Today there's between 350-400 kids in the entire baseball program which consists of five teams in the Rookie League, four in the Farm Division, five in the AAA Level, five in the Major Division and then there's two teams in the newly adapted 50-70 program, one in the Sr. League and one in the Jr. Select Division and those last three all play crosstown games.
On the softball side, there's three teams for the U8 and U10 divisions, two at U12 and one at U14.
With all of those kids and teams, Tentindo said that he will be getting plenty of help from fellow board members, Kane, former president Rick Hill and others.
“Jaret is still on the board and he is serving as our Safety and COVID-19 Officer. He has been instrumental to me. As our outgoing president, he's the guy I call three times a day with crazy questions. Brian Kane is our VP of Baseball and I'm leaning on him and also Rick Hill for baseball related issues and on the softball side, I'm leaning on Paul Maiella,” said Tentindo.
With those veterans on hand, Tentindo said another goal he has is to add members to the Board of Directors.
“We currently have fifteen people on our board, which is a little lower than usual. We have the guys like Rick Hill and Brian Kane who have been around forever and aren't going anywhere. That being said, we could use some fresh blood and some new board members, especially with from the younger age groups of baseball.
“We could use three, four or five parents that have kids at the younger age levels and that have interest. We would love to get some new fresh ideas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.