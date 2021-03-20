SCOTTSDALE, AR/WILMINGTON, MA – Since attending and graduating from MIT back in 2012, Wilmington resident Mike Fitzgerald has continued to climb the ladder in his professional career.
Recently, he skipped over a few steps on that ladder and is almost now at the top of it.
The former wide receiver for the Malden Catholic and MIT football teams, has worked in professional baseball since 2012. He first joined the Pittsburgh Pirates as a Quantitative Analyst, spending five years there before moving to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 where he was named the Director of Research and Development, which for all intents and purposes oversees the 16-member analytic department, among many other duties.
Now at 32 years old, he has been promoted as the one of the two assistant general managers of the Diamondbacks, still working for Mike Hazen and along with fellow assistant Amiel Sawdaye, who both have Massachusetts ties and have both formerly worked in the Red Sox organization.
While this promotion will include other day-to-day duties, it also entails being a bit more involved in player movement, in particular laying groundwork for possible trades with other organizations. For Fitzgerald, the thought of being behind a blockbuster deal is certainly fascinating, but he continues to stay grounded with the task(s) at hand, while not getting carried away with promotions or titles.
“It's awesome in a lot of ways and I am super appreciative of this opportunity, but at the same time, it's kind of not my focus,” he said through a phone interview on Tuesday afternoon. “My honest focus is I just want to be somewhere and feel like that I'm given a voice and can make an impact and add value to a team that's going to go out and try to compete for a championship. A lot of that has to do with the people that you work with and the people we spend ALOT of time. We become an extension of each other's families in a lot of ways.
“I really, really enjoy working with this group here and I also really enjoyed working with the group I had while I was in Pittsburgh for five years too. I feel super appreciative that I'm going into my tenth season of (professional) baseball and I feel like for all ten years I have been at a place where I have had people there to support me, people to give me a voice, people there to mentor me and having that combination has been pretty awesome. In terms of defining what a successful career looks like, if you can tell me that I'll get that for thirty years in this game, that's a win for me regardless of whatever titles get thrown at me.”
In April of 2018, the Town Crier told the unique and fascinating story about how Fitzgerald got the job with the Diamondbacks. He met Hazen, Sawdaye and former assistant GM Jared Porter, who also has Massachusetts ties and worked previously with the Red Sox and Cubs with former Sox GM Theo Epstein, around Thanksgiving time back in 2016. The four of them met at Whole Foods Market in Dedham and had both breakfast and lunch together, while talking through analytics, data, amateur and professional players, possible trades, defensive alignments, overseeing a department which eventually grew to 16 people, and all of the other things that pertain to the title of Director of Research and Development.
'The Athletic' recently wrote an incredible piece about Fitzgerald's promotion, his previous work with the Pirates and establishing new groundwork when it comes to analytics in the game, which has really gone to a new level over the last decade-plus. The story also detailed the meeting at Whole Foods, discussing how Fitzgerald had to scramble to get some kind of suit together, only to find out when he arrived that all three gentlemen were casually dressed and that has since been a running joke in the organization.
Immediately, Fitzgerald felt comfortable at that lengthy interview and later that night was offered the position. He did wrestle with it because of his fondness for the Pirates organization, but decided to take the promotion and switch teams.
A year later, he was part of the celebration as the Diamondbacks advanced to the playoffs, beating the Colorado Rockies in a wild card game before losing to the Chicago Cubs. Since then the team has missed the playoffs in each of the past three years, including a tough 25-35 record last year, which came after winning 85 games in 2019 and 82 games in 2018.
Throughout those three years, he's had a lot of input into many aspects of the organization.
“Not so much the first year I was here, but maybe the second, I was coming into an environment where obviously those three guys were together for over a decade,” said Fitzgerald. “It was evident that they had that experience with each other and they were clearly making all of the decisions. I guess with my role in analytics was something that none of them had fully specialized in, so there was an opening there and it was an opportunity for me to take in more conversations with those guys. It didn't happen right away, but in the second year, it felt like I had a seat at the table. To Hazen's credit, he doesn't run these things like a dictatorship, he's open to wanting to get feedback, thoughts and ideas from whoever. It doesn't matter if it's a new analyst who has been on the job for two weeks, he's going to value their input and what they have to say. Obviously he has his own mechanisms in his head and how he is weighing different things, but in terms of giving everyone a voice, he does an awesome job of making sure that everyone has a voice, and that goes with the other guys in the Assistant General Manager's roles as well.”
On December 13th, Porter was named the General Manager of the New York Mets. That morning, Hazen, Sawdaye and Fitzgerald had a meeting with one another.
“We got together and discussed how were we going to divide up the responsibilities. At that moment it was about figuring out things and I had picked up a little bit more on the player development side last year. When Jared was here he was kind of big on the general 40-man roster, running camp, how many bodies we were going to have in spring training, when cuts were going to be made and all of that stuff and he also saw a portion of our pro scouting group. We didn't have one person just take over what Jared was doing, it was more of trying to figure out of the people that we have, whose skills and interests align with these responsibilities. We didn't to figure out who could pick up more slack and just a way to spread those responsibilities out and maybe down the road, look to promote from within or continue to add to our group and go from there. I think all of that is still up in the air.”
In the piece by the 'Athletic', Hazen was quoted in saying that part of Fitzgerald's advanced role will be negotiating a future trade and spending more time researching, scouting and analyzing possible players from other organizations to acquire.
“I think what he meant by that is more team-to-team contacts,” said Fitzgerald. “In the four seasons that I have been here, in any move that we make, Hazen doesn't keep the cards close to his vest in terms of the office. He's always bouncing ideas off of different people. Even our trade room set up has upwards to about a dozen people in there, so in terms of having a potential voice in terms of who our potential targets should be or go to after and what are we willing to give up and that sort of stuff, that won't really change as Mike's had multiple people involved with that for the past four seasons.
“Jared did a lot of communication with other teams throughout the league, so Mike's thought process is as crazy as it sounds part of the process of getting a deal done is your relationships with teams. There's some teams who are notoriously difficult to deal with and that likely decreases the likelihood of trades being made, so Mike's philosophy is that I want to make sure that with the other 29 teams, we have a contact in place that's high enough where it actually has legs, but he doesn't view it as he needs to have the other twenty-nine General Managers on speed dial. So I'll be picking up a few teams to reach out to my counterparts there, bounce ideas off of them and so forth.
“Obviously at the end of the day, any move that is made has to go through Mike, as well as the other general manager, but (it's about) getting the feelers out there (to start the process). There have been moves and trades that either Jared or Amile negotiated but obviously Hazen was guiding the ship a little bit saying 'yes I would like to get to this, or I'm willing to give up that'. He's let those guys execute (some things) while he fully steers the ship.”
One of the biggest days of the year in MLB is the trade deadline. In each of the past two deadlines, the Diamondbacks have been extremely busy and active.
“It's pretty stressful. It's the only time of the year where there's a hard deadline on it. The off-season moves are much different. The off-season moves you can sleep on stuff and think things through and you don't have to give an answer like imminent. The in-season deadline is definitely stressful at times and we've had pretty busy ones the last two years obviously with (Zack) Greinke going the year before and us going to get (Zac) Gallen in that same time frame.
“The main difficulty of it, even with the off-season trades and I believe this holds true is probably ninety percent of ideas that get thrown out, don't have any legs. Not so much that they get thrown out between teams – for instance Mike doesn't like to have an idea pop up in the morning and have us make a decision on that by the late morning. He likes to have more thoroughness to the thought process put into any potential move that we might want to do. Given that, there's a lot of preparation work that's done.
“Last year we weren't playing too well so we knew that we were going to be moving guys. At that point, we had done all of our homework. We (had a list) of guys we thought would be the most interesting to other teams and these are the organizations that would be most interested in those players, these are the players within the organization that we like and would like to target in a conversation. There's a bunch of work like that and it gets hectic at times, but at any given time if you are trying to move a player, you may be looking at eight different organizations, but he's only going to one of them. The overwhelming majority of the work going in never comes to fruition in that moment because that one player can only go to one place or on the flip side where we are trying to add someone, say a relief pitcher, there may be a half dozen that we are interested in, but we're only likely to add one or two of them. Then the guys who we looked through and tried to get enough information on, we end up not acting on them.”
Before Arizona, Fitzgerald had an input into the acquisitions that the Pirates made, under then GM Neal Huntington. The Pirates were fairly competitive the majority of the time that Fitzgerald was there, including making the playoffs in 2013. That season, Pittsburgh acquired Russell Martin, Francisco Liriano and Mark Melancon before the season, and then hitters Justin Morneau and Marlon Byrd at the deadline. At last year's deadline, the Diamondbacks moved pitchers Robbie Ray, Archie Bradley, Andrew Chafin and outfielder Starling Marte.
“We had some external excitement heading into last year's season, but we ended up trading Archie Bradley, Robbie Ray and Starling Marte, who we had just traded for, and those three guys will definitely add value to each of the teams they are currently on,” said Fitzgerald. “In that way, we took a step back as those are three quality players, but we feel that we have a bunch of guys who are hungry to step up and take advantage of those opportunities with those guys no longer being here. We're going to take it day-by-day and see where it goes and try to get better month-by-month so we can be playing our best baseball in September.”
This off-season, the Diamondbacks added small pieces, a couple of relievers including Joakim Soria and veteran infielder Asdrubal Cabrera. They will be added pieces to a team that really underperformed during the abbreviated COVID-19 season. If Arizona can get rebound years from some bigger players such as Madison Bumgarner, Ketel Marte and Eduardo Escobar, perhaps they will be buyers come July and not sellers.
“I feel like Mike has given me a real solid voice with that stuff over the years. The additional component of me saying hey I think 'player x is really interesting' and then having to call the team and figure out how we can get 'player x' without letting them know that we're too interested because then teams say 'well wait a minute, the price gets higher' so that part of negotiating (for me) will get kind of interesting. It'll be an interesting wrinkle. Am I super excited about that part of it, no, not necessarily, I tend to focus more on the day-to-day basis and help us get wins.
“I do know that Amiel is one tough negotiator so I totally see how that adds value and that helps us create flexibility and make other decisions as well. We definitely want to make sure that we are getting guys at good market value and go from there.”
Until possible player movement and trades happen, Fitzgerald will do what he's always done – contribute in a number of different ways with fellow administrative employees, with manager Torey Lovullo, with all of the players on the team, as well as his other duties in scouting and so forth. He just wants to do his part and help the Diamondbacks get back to the post-season, even though the team is on the outside heading into the 2021 season with the stacked paper teams of the Dodgers and Padres ahead of them.
“Those two teams are definitely stacked on paper. We are coming off a year where we had quite a few guys have below what we believe and what they believe is there true talent level and skills are. I think the main focus for us this year is going out there and try to run our own race,” said Fitzgerald. “I get how the media is getting excited over the two big teams in the West and they kind of see it as a two dog race between them, but we can't control any of that. We're going to have to play each of those teams nineteen times this season, but we're going to have 124 other games against teams that are not the Dodgers and Padres so I think there's going to be opportunity there because I think we have a lot of guys who are hungry to show that 2020 was a blip on the radar, and who are hungry and want to help us run our own race.
“I think there are a decent amount of similarities between this team and the 2017 team that we had. Everyone was writing us off and what that means in 2021 and whether that manifests to a playoff appearance or not, who knows? But I think we are just focused on taking each day, trying to maximize it to our best ability and then at the end of the year, see where the chips fall. We want to run our own race and hopefully be playing our best baseball this season.”
